Heavy drinking associated with increased risk of brain lesions





According to a study published on April 9, 2025, heavy drinkers who drink eight or more alcoholic beverages a week and eight or more alcoholic beverages a week are at a higher risk of brain lesions called hyaline arteriosclerosis, and have an increased indication of brain damage associated with memory and thought problems. Neurology®medical magazines American Neurology Association. This study does not prove that heavy drinking causes brain damage. It just shows a connection. Hyalin arteriosclerosis is a condition in which small blood vessels become narrower and thicker and stiffer. This makes it difficult for blood to flow and can damage the brain over time. It appears as a lesion, an area of ​​damaged tissue in the brain. Heavy alcohol consumption is a major global health concern associated with increased health problems and deaths. We saw how alcohol affects the brain as people age. Our research shows that high volumes of alcohol consumption are causing brain damage, which can lead to problems with memory and thought. ”

Dr. Alberto Fernando Oliveira Just, research author of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Sao Paulo, Brazil The study included 1,781 deaths with a mean age of 75 years. Everything had brain autopsies. Researchers were able to examine brain tissue to look for signs of brain damage, such as tau tangles and hyaline arteriosclerosis. They also measured brain weight and height of each participant. Families answered questions about participants' alcohol consumption. The researchers then divided the participants into four groups. 965 gentle drinkers of 319 who had less than seven drinks a week. 129 heavy drinkers who drank more than eight drinks a week. 368 former heavy drinkers. Researchers defined a drink as having 14 grams of alcohol. This is about 350 ml (ml) of beer, 150 ml of wine, or 45 ml of distillation spirit. Of those who did not take it, 40% had vascular brain lesions. Of the moderate drinkers, 45% had vascular brain lesions. Of the heavy drinkers, 44% had vascular brain lesions. Of the previous heavy drinkers, 50% had vascular brain lesions. After adjusting for factors that could affect brain health, such as age of death, smoking, and physical activity, heavy drinkers were 133% more likely to have vascular brain lesions compared to those who had never swallowed, while former heavy drinkers were 89% higher odds and moderate drinkers, 60%. Researchers also found that heavy, energetic drinkers are more likely to develop tau tangles. Biomarkers It is associated with Alzheimer's disease, with higher odds of 41% and 31%, respectively. Previous heavy drinking had a lower proportion of brain volume, a lower proportion of brain volume compared to body weight, and a lower cognitive ability. No links were found between moderate drinking or brain volume ratios or cognitive abilities. Justo noted that in addition to brain damage, cognitive impairments were only observed in previous drinkers. Researchers also found that heavy drinkers died on average 13 years earlier than those who never drank. “We found that heavy drinking is directly linked to signs of brain injury, which can have long-term effects on brain health and can affect memory and thinking ability,” Justo said. “Understanding these effects is important to continue public health awareness and precautions to reduce heavy drinking.” A limitation of this study was that participants were not considered prior to death and had no information regarding the duration of alcohol consumption and cognitive ability. This study was supported by the São Paulo Research Foundation. sauce: American Neurology Association Journal Reference: Shu, L. , et al. (2025). The developmental trends in cervical arterial anatomy and risk of recurrent stroke in the United States between 2005 and 2019. Neurology. doi.org/10.1212/wnl.0000000213548.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250409/Heavy-drinking-linked-to-increased-risk-of-brain-lesions.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos