Six cases of Legionnaire's disease detected, and Sydney's CBD health warning





Anyone who has visited CBD in Sydney in the past 10 days is told to monitor symptoms of a major, fatal disease after six people are hospitalized. Legionaire's disease is a severe form of pneumonia, usually developing a strain of a named bacterial Legionella Punemophila (Legionella) Infects the lungs. This bacteria spreads through aerosols rather than through people. Vicky Sheppeard, Director of Public Health, NSW Health South Eastern Sydney Local Heath Heath District, said six cases “have a common factor in being in Sydney CBD during the period of exposure.” Microscopic close-up of Legionella pnemophila, strains of bacteria primarily associated with large-scale diseases. (Supply: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)) Those who have been involved in CBD for the past week and a half are encouraged to pay attention to symptoms of the disease, including fever, chills, cough, and shortness of breath. According to Dr. Sheppeard, Legionaire's illness takes 2 to 10 days and takes it to develop after exposure. Anyone with CBD who developed symptoms during this period is recommended to visit the GP for testing and treatment. Source Investigation More than half a million people work in the CBD region, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. An outbreak can occur when bacteria are contaminated from a cooling tower in a large building. Why are cases of Legionnaire's disease growing in Australia? Over the past 30 years, Legionaire's illness has skyrocketed in both Australia and around the world, with experts not sure what's behind the increase. Dr. Sheppeard said NSW Health is working with the city of Sydney to investigate the city's cooling towers. “When you see a cluster of new infectious diseases like this, you often have a cooling tower contaminated with bacteria.” She said. “We are actively taking steps to identify and clean the tower so that others don't get sick.” NSW Health advises building owners to ensure that cooling towers operate and maintain in compliance with health regulations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-04-10/nsw-legionnaires-disease-alert-sydney-cbd/105159464

