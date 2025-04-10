



In a rare sit-in interview with CBS News, National Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recommended a measles vaccine and said he was “unfamiliar” with cutting back state and local public health programs. The conversation was recorded shortly after he visited West Texas, Where he attended the funeral An 8-year-old girl died after contracting measles. The intense outbreak there has been causing over 500 people to become ill and killing two young children. In a clip of the discussion released Wednesday, Kennedy was one of his strongest supporters, providing the measles vaccine. “People should get the measles vaccine, but the government shouldn't require them,” he said. But after a while he raised safe concerns about the shot, as he had done before.

For months, Kennedy faces intense criticism For his handling from medical professionals who believe that his failure to provide full vaccination approval is hampering efforts to contain the virus. Additionally, he has promoted unproven treatments for measles, such as cod liver oil. Texas doctors believe their use is linked to signs Liver toxicity Some children arrive at a local hospital. Throughout the outbreak, Kennedy has often paired vaccine support with a discussion of safety concerns about shots with a “miraculous” alternative treatment. Over the weekend, he posted on social media that measles, mumps and rubella vaccines were the “most effective way” to prevent the spread of measles. This is a statement of relief from infectious disease experts and anger from his vaccine pathogens.

That night he posted again. This time we praised “two extraordinary healers” who claimed to have effectively treated about 300 measles-attacked children with the antibiotic steroids budesonide and clarithromycin.

Scientists say they argue that there is no cure for measles infections and that otherwise it undermines the importance of vaccination. Later in the CBS interview, Kennedy was pressed by the administration's recent moves Stop over $12 billion Federal grants subsidize state programs, among other efforts, including infection, mental health and childhood vaccinations. (The judge temporarily blocked the cut After the state coalition sued the Trump administration. ) Kennedy claims they are “mainly daycuts,” after saying they are not familiar with the interruption, and refers. To targeted diversity, equity and inclusion programs By the Trump administration.

Dr. Jonathan Lapook, a medical correspondent for CBS, asked about specific research cuts at the university, including a $750,000 grant to University of Michigan researchers to study diabetes in adolescents. “I didn't know that, and that's what we see,” Kennedy said. “There were a lot of research that got our attention and it didn't deserve to be cut, and we revive them.”

