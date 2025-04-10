Shingles vaccines may come with a bonus

As has been widely reported in the media, recently study Published in Nature It turns out that people who were vaccinated for shingles are much less likely to develop dementia.

The survey results have left many question Unanswered reminds us that Australia needs to address our low shingles vaccination rates.

The researchers used natural experiments in Wales. Since 2013, people under the age of 79 have been able to take the vaccine, but those over the age of 80 have never been eligible.

Scholars compared people whose birthdays were within a week on either side of the cutoff of September 2, 1933.

The health of the two groups can be compared over time. A few years later, a huge difference became clear. The vaccination group was 20% less likely to develop dementia.

Protection from dementia It may be It comes from a avoided or less severe infection, or an increase in immune system stimulation, or both.

These latest findings on dementia follow several observational studies that suggest a link between shingles vaccination and a reduced risk of dementia, but are inconclusive. Researchers emphasized that broader confirmation of their findings is important.

However, there are many other reasons to get the shingles vaccine. It protects against nerve damage that can cause painful rashes and shingles. In rare cases, the disease can even cause blindness.

inequality

In Australia, shingles vaccinations are available Recommended Free for people over 65, First Nations people over 50, and young people at high risk. If it also helps protect against dementia, it makes a good vaccine even better.

However, research from the Grattan Institute has shown that the intake of shingles vaccines across Australia is troublingly low; Less than half People in their 70s are protected. And the rates for some communities are much lower.

There are major differences between cultural groups.

After adjusting for age, wealth, education, and various other factors, people born in North Africa and the Middle East are 17% less likely to receive the vaccine. Speaking a language other than English at home means you are 8% less likely to receive the vaccine.

And like so many types of healthcare, people living in local and rural areas are more likely to be poor, uneducated and missed.

Actual variations

We also found that vaccination possibilities differ based on Who is your GP?.

5% of the best performance of GPS vaccinates 85% of eligible patients into shingles.

However, the bottom 5% of GPS is only 22% of eligible patients, a difference of almost four times.

Part of the difference is due to GPS, which have different types of patients from different cultural, social and economic backgrounds.

However, there are significant differences between GPS with similar patients and GPS working in the same region.

Guilford, Sydney, has the lowest rate of shingles vaccinations, with the highest GPS quarter vaccinating 59% of eligible patients, compared to just 15% in the lower quarter.

The 44% points gap is large, but there are areas where the gap is even larger, and 20% points isn't small anywhere in Australia.

Action is required

A national vaccination strategy will soon be released, and the opportunity to reset the required vaccination policy.

The growing threat of misinformation is shown by the shocking developments of the United States. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a voice skeptic, downplayed the outbreak of fatal measles, promoted unproven treatment and fired public health workers.

Our situation may not be so disastrous, but the low and unfair iron vaccination rates are just part of the growing problem in Australia. Vaccination of children is drop down1 in 20 parents don't think the vaccine will work, and the rate of vaccination for elderly care is scandal.

To overcome these challenges, the government must set targets for vaccination of adults, including shingles, to motivate progress. To achieve these goals, strategies must tackle three levels of vaccination barriers.

There should be a surge in public information campaigns, SMS reminders and winter vaccinations for those with fewer barriers to vaccination and those who may not know what jabs they need.

Governments need to promote primary care providers to help those who need additional support from healthcare professionals to get their JAB. Primary health networks should provide GPS with data insights, training, and language translation support, and let GPS know if vaccination rates are low.

And for local communities where misinformation and doubts are hindering people, local programs should be customized to overcome barriers that have worked during the community pandemic.

The latest findings on dementia are another reason to appreciate the underrated medical miracle of vaccination and allow everyone to benefit from it.