Measles Cases Confirmed in Archuleta County

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), Archuleta County Public Health Department (ACPHD), and Silver Thread Public Health District were announced on Tuesday, April 8th.

The person's age and vaccination history have not been revealed.

According to Ashley Springer, a specialist at Archuleta County Communications, individuals are resting their homes and recovering.

According to a press release Tuesday, “Current evidence suggests that the incident is likely not related to the Pueblo or Denver case. The person sought care at a community clinic on Monday, March 31, and was transmitted from March 26 to April 3.”

“This case does not appear to be linked to other cases reported in Colorado, and the individuals did not compete outside of Colorado, leaving a chance of community communication,” said Dr. Rachel Helihe, the CDPHE epidemiologist and assistant director. “We urge Coloradan to monitor symptoms if it is likely that symptoms are exposed and to ensure they are up to date with MMR vaccinations.”

Colorado has a total of three measles cases in 2025, according to a press release. The confirmed cases are in Pueblo, Denver and Archuleta counties.

Furthermore, “Measles is a highly contagious and often serious, but preventable disease.”

The MMR vaccine says it remains the best protection against measles. Two doses of MMR vaccines are approximately 97% effective in preventing measles.

“Vaccinations are the best way to protect yourself, your family and your community,” it points out.

Known exposure

place

Based on the information available, anyone who was in the following location between the dates and times listed is exposed to measles, and should be monitored for symptoms for 21 days after exposure, and consider avoiding public gatherings and high-risk settings.

Symptom surveillance is particularly important for those who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

Known exposure locations include:

•Wolf Creekski Area, US 160 East: Friday, March 28th, all day. Saturday, March 29th, all day. Sunday, March 30th, all day.

According to Springer, authorities cannot say what buildings people might have been at the ski resort.

•Pagosa Medical Group, 27b Talisman Drive, Unit 3: Monday, March 31st, 9am to 12:15am, Wednesday, April 2nd, 3:45pm to 6pm

• Urban Market, 165 Country Center Drive: Monday, March 31st, 10am to 12:45pm.

Springer has described us as an ongoing contact, with the Silver Thread district helping out on the other side of Wolf Creek Pass, and is scheduled to take place on Friday.

What if you are exposed and you may feel bad

According to a press release, people exposed to measles usually develop symptoms 7-21 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a distinctive rash that usually starts and spreads on the face a few days later.

Springer pointed out that early symptoms could be similar to allergies, but to find bumps that begin on the face.

She added that people with measles are infected four days before and four days after the rash occurred.

“If you are in any of these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, please call your healthcare provider immediately. If you don't have a provider, call the emergency care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles.

Springer added that ACPHD will not be tested.

Protect yourself and others

If you are not vaccinated or fully vaccinated, it is especially important to closely monitor 21 days of symptoms that may be exposed, the press release states.

In the future, the MMR vaccine, administered within 72 hours of exposure, will help prevent infection. Unvaccinated individuals or those with no known immunity should consult their healthcare provider about receiving the MMR vaccine.

“All Coloradans strongly recommend ensuring that they and their children are up to date with MMR vaccinations,” he says that the first dose of MMR vaccines is given routinely at 12 months. Families with young children must rethink their travels to the US and overseas regions as they are too young to receive vaccinations from measles. If travel is inevitable, infants should receive an early dose of MMR before moving to the area where 6-11 months of age. ”

Adults should have received one or two doses (depending on risk factors) unless there was other putative evidence of immunity to measles, such as those born before 1957, commonly considered immunity. Additionally, adults who received the measles vaccine that was inactivated as a child from 1963 to 1967 are thought to have not been vaccinated and must receive at least one MMR vaccine. For more information about MMR vaccines for children and adults, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/measles/hcp/vaccine-considerations/index.html.

“The vaccines are in the community,” Springer explained. This includes booster vaccines for those who receive the inactive vaccine.

Coloradan can view child vaccination records through the Colorado Vaccination Information Systems Public Portal, available at https://ciis.state.co.us/ciis/login.aspx.

The press release points out that if not all vaccines have been reported by the provider, records may be incomplete.

For questions, concerns, or more information about measles symptoms, vaccines, or required behaviors, please call ACPHD at (970) 264-2409.

[email protected]