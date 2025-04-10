Mindfulness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Provides a Lasting Relief for Chronic Low Back Pain

One-year clinical trials showed that both mindfulness-based and cognitive behavioral therapy significantly reduced pain and opioid use in adults with chronic low back pain, with comparable long-term outcomes.

study: Mindfulness vs. Cognitive behavioral therapy for chronic low back pain treated with opioids: a randomized clinical trial.

Both mindfulness-based therapies (MBT) and standard care cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) have been used to treat adults with refractory chronic low back pain (CLBP). recently Jama Network Open The study compares the long-term efficacy of MBT and CBT in adults with opioid-treated CLBP.

Current treatment for chronic lower back pain

Chronic non-cancer pain affects more than 50 million adults in the United States, and is, as a result, one of the leading causes of disability and poor quality of life (QOL). CLBP is also one of the most common types of chronic non-cancer pain treated with opioids.

In addition to the numerous side effects associated with long-term opioid use, this treatment often fails to reduce CLBP, thus highlighting the important need for new interventions. The effectiveness of psychologically oriented treatments for CLBP is documented, but access restrictions and insurance coverage limit the widespread use of these treatments.

CBT is an active self-management training that helps patients cope with their condition based on adaptive changes in behavior and cognition. for Chronic painCBT is considered the standard psychological treatment associated with minor benefits in reducing pain in CLBP patients.

Mindfulness-based therapy (MBT) is another psychological treatment that provides patients with the skills to accept chronic pain. These patients are encouraged to cultivate non-judgement and non-reactive meta-recognition of current instantaneous experiences.

To date, no studies have compared the long-term efficacy of MBT and CBT, particularly in CLBP patients who received opioid treatment.

About the research

Strategies to help manage pain (stamps) are two-arm, multisite, and randomized clinical trials (RCTs) that compare the effects of MBT and CBT along with standard care in opioid-treated adults.

Considering the analgesic mechanism of mindfulness, researchers hypothesized that MBT is more effective than CBT in improving pain, function, and quality of life in patients experiencing CLBP. MBT was also predicted to reduce opioid medications 6 months and 12 months after treatment began.

Study participants age 21 and older were enrolled between July 1, 2017 and August 4, 2021. All study participants experienced daily pain in the lumbar region or the sciatic nervous system and were treated with 15 or more morphine milligram equivalents (MME) daily for at least 3 months.

The average daily pain intensity for the Short Pain Inventory (BPI) was at least three. Individuals with MBT and/or CBT, mental disorders, or previous pregnancy were excluded from the analysis.

Study participants were randomly assigned to the MBT and CBT groups at a 1:1 ratio. All interventions were personalized to each individual's needs.

Both study cohorts completed a 2-hour therapist-led group session for a total of 8 hours. All patients were encouraged to practice the recommendations for at least 30 minutes each day, 6 days/week, during the study period.

Participants in the MBT group were encouraged to adapt to mindfulness before deciding whether or not they needed opioid medication. In contrast, participants in the CBT group were offered a variety of cognitive behavioral strategies that could help with active self-management.

Results measurements were collected at baseline at 3, 6, 9, and 12 months after treatment initiation. The effects of MBT compared to CBT were assessed using linear mixed effects models (LMEM) at 6 and 12 months.

Real world profits in a year

Approximately 70% and 65% of study participants provided primary outcome data at 6 and 12 months, respectively. Session attendance, loss to loss, and percentage of weekly home practices were not significantly different between both study groups.

A total of 385 participants were included in both the MBT and CBT groups, with 56.4% of them being female and 42.6% of males. The average age of study participants was 57.8 years old, most of whom were non-Hispanic or non-Latino ethnic groups.

At baseline, study participants from both groups reported moderate functional limitations, mean health-related quality of life, mean pain score of 6.1 on the BPI scale, and high mean opioid dose.

Compared to baseline, both study groups reported significant improvements in primary and secondary outcomes at 6 and 12 months. In the MBT group, changes in mean pain BPI scores from baseline were -0.35 and -0.45 at 6 and 12 months, respectively.

In the CBT group, changes in pain from baseline were -0.57 and -0.59 at 6 and 12 months, respectively. Similar changes in feature limit scores for both groups were also recorded.

Linear mixed effects model analysis did not identify any significant changes between study groups in primary and secondary outcomes at 6 and 12 months. Similarly, no differences between groups were observed over time in the proportion of individuals treated with pain interference or high MME doses.

However, improvements in mental health-related quality of life were observed in the MBT group at 6 months compared to CBT.

Conclusion

Both MBT and CBT resulted in a significant and comparable improvement in CLBP intensity and a reduction in opioid dose that lasted up to 12 months after initial intervention without significant side effects. These findings support the incorporation of both MBT and CBT into the treatment of patients with CLBP.