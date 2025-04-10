Health
Mindfulness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Provides a Lasting Relief for Chronic Low Back Pain
One-year clinical trials showed that both mindfulness-based and cognitive behavioral therapy significantly reduced pain and opioid use in adults with chronic low back pain, with comparable long-term outcomes.
study: Mindfulness vs. Cognitive behavioral therapy for chronic low back pain treated with opioids: a randomized clinical trial. That was tuit's assumption: Latin Swain Sint.
Both mindfulness-based therapies (MBT) and standard care cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) have been used to treat adults with refractory chronic low back pain (CLBP). recently Jama Network Open The study compares the long-term efficacy of MBT and CBT in adults with opioid-treated CLBP.
Current treatment for chronic lower back pain
Chronic non-cancer pain affects more than 50 million adults in the United States, and is, as a result, one of the leading causes of disability and poor quality of life (QOL). CLBP is also one of the most common types of chronic non-cancer pain treated with opioids.
In addition to the numerous side effects associated with long-term opioid use, this treatment often fails to reduce CLBP, thus highlighting the important need for new interventions. The effectiveness of psychologically oriented treatments for CLBP is documented, but access restrictions and insurance coverage limit the widespread use of these treatments.
CBT is an active self-management training that helps patients cope with their condition based on adaptive changes in behavior and cognition. for Chronic painCBT is considered the standard psychological treatment associated with minor benefits in reducing pain in CLBP patients.
Mindfulness-based therapy (MBT) is another psychological treatment that provides patients with the skills to accept chronic pain. These patients are encouraged to cultivate non-judgement and non-reactive meta-recognition of current instantaneous experiences.
To date, no studies have compared the long-term efficacy of MBT and CBT, particularly in CLBP patients who received opioid treatment.
About the research
Strategies to help manage pain (stamps) are two-arm, multisite, and randomized clinical trials (RCTs) that compare the effects of MBT and CBT along with standard care in opioid-treated adults.
Considering the analgesic mechanism of mindfulness, researchers hypothesized that MBT is more effective than CBT in improving pain, function, and quality of life in patients experiencing CLBP. MBT was also predicted to reduce opioid medications 6 months and 12 months after treatment began.
Study participants age 21 and older were enrolled between July 1, 2017 and August 4, 2021. All study participants experienced daily pain in the lumbar region or the sciatic nervous system and were treated with 15 or more morphine milligram equivalents (MME) daily for at least 3 months.
The average daily pain intensity for the Short Pain Inventory (BPI) was at least three. Individuals with MBT and/or CBT, mental disorders, or previous pregnancy were excluded from the analysis.
Study participants were randomly assigned to the MBT and CBT groups at a 1:1 ratio. All interventions were personalized to each individual's needs.
Both study cohorts completed a 2-hour therapist-led group session for a total of 8 hours. All patients were encouraged to practice the recommendations for at least 30 minutes each day, 6 days/week, during the study period.
Participants in the MBT group were encouraged to adapt to mindfulness before deciding whether or not they needed opioid medication. In contrast, participants in the CBT group were offered a variety of cognitive behavioral strategies that could help with active self-management.
Results measurements were collected at baseline at 3, 6, 9, and 12 months after treatment initiation. The effects of MBT compared to CBT were assessed using linear mixed effects models (LMEM) at 6 and 12 months.
Real world profits in a year
Approximately 70% and 65% of study participants provided primary outcome data at 6 and 12 months, respectively. Session attendance, loss to loss, and percentage of weekly home practices were not significantly different between both study groups.
A total of 385 participants were included in both the MBT and CBT groups, with 56.4% of them being female and 42.6% of males. The average age of study participants was 57.8 years old, most of whom were non-Hispanic or non-Latino ethnic groups.
At baseline, study participants from both groups reported moderate functional limitations, mean health-related quality of life, mean pain score of 6.1 on the BPI scale, and high mean opioid dose.
Compared to baseline, both study groups reported significant improvements in primary and secondary outcomes at 6 and 12 months. In the MBT group, changes in mean pain BPI scores from baseline were -0.35 and -0.45 at 6 and 12 months, respectively.
In the CBT group, changes in pain from baseline were -0.57 and -0.59 at 6 and 12 months, respectively. Similar changes in feature limit scores for both groups were also recorded.
Linear mixed effects model analysis did not identify any significant changes between study groups in primary and secondary outcomes at 6 and 12 months. Similarly, no differences between groups were observed over time in the proportion of individuals treated with pain interference or high MME doses.
However, improvements in mental health-related quality of life were observed in the MBT group at 6 months compared to CBT.
Conclusion
Both MBT and CBT resulted in a significant and comparable improvement in CLBP intensity and a reduction in opioid dose that lasted up to 12 months after initial intervention without significant side effects. These findings support the incorporation of both MBT and CBT into the treatment of patients with CLBP.
Journal Reference:
- Zgiersa、AE、Edwards、RR、Barrett、B.、B.、 et al. (2025) Cognitive behavioral therapy for chronic low back pain treated with mindfulness vs. opioids: a randomized clinical trial. Jama Network Open 8(4): E253204. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.3204
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250410/Mindfulness-and-cognitive-behavioral-therapies-offer-lasting-relief-for-chronic-low-back-pain.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- M1.2 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- 110 players from 18 countries participate in Thoddoo Masters Table Tennis Tournament
- ATC orders to organize the meeting of the founder of PTI with the family
- Donald Trump finally clined out – but it was not the stock markets that forced him to act | Money news
- Will the Congress at Patel Chowk take the revolution?
- Zgr Zel tells AFP: the opposition of Turkey Combatra Erdogan until the end
- The consequences of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma, Rismon Sianipar has experienced terror twice
- Vance caught in the fireplace after 'Chinese farmers' comment
- Global Incident Fees After Pausing Trump
- Trump's immigration tactics hamper efforts to avoid the avian flu pandemic, researchers say
- Tanaga Volcano M3.1 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- Imran Khan prison meets the dispute and internal demonstrations of the PTI – Pashto News and Current Affairs Channel