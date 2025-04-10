The offensive deportation tactics terrified farm workers, which are at the heart of the country's avian flu strategy, say public health workers.

Dairy and poultry workers account for most cases of avian influenza in the United States. And prevention and detection of cases between them is key to avoiding the pandemic. However, public health experts say they have a hard time contacting farm workers as many people are afraid to talk to strangers or leave the house.

“People are very scared to go out to get groceries,” said Rosa Yanez, a stranger outreach worker, a Detroit-based Catholic organization that supports migrants and refugees in Michigan over legal and health issues, including the avian flu. “People are worried about losing their children or losing their parents.”

“I used to tell people about bird flu, and workers were happy to have that information,” Yanez said. “But now people just want to know their rights.”

Outreach workers who teach farm workers about the avian flu, provide protective equipment and link it to testing say they first noticed the dramatic changes that were hit hardest by the avian flu in California. That's when Border Patrol agents indiscriminately stopped about 200 Latino farm workers and daytime workers in California's Central Valley. Several people were stopped and detained, according to local reports cited in the suit filed by the U.S. Civil Liberties Union.

The lawsuit alleges that in a three-day attack called “Border Patrol agents on a fishing expedition,” the attack called “Return to Sender,” “return to Sender,” “teared families and terrorized the community.”

Among those who stopped was his grandmother Yolanda Aguilera Martinez, a farm worker who legally lives in the United States and has no criminal history. She was driving at a speed limit on her way to the appointment of a doctor when an agent in the unmarked vehicle pulled her, ordered her out of the car, pushed her against the ground and handcuffed her, the lawsuit says. Agents eventually announced Aguilera Martinez, but the lawsuit says others faced with deportation were taken to Mexico and detained for days in “cold windowless cells” before being abandoned.

They were not told why they were arrested, or given the opportunity to protect themselves or allowed to call lawyers or their families, the lawsuit alleges. The four children of one deported father with no criminal history say he is “quiet and scared” and his epileptic son “has got worse.”

News of the attack spread rapidly in California, home to an estimated 880,000 people, mostly by Latinx farm workers. According to a 2014 survey, dairy products employing migrant workers produce almost 80% of the US milk supply.

“After operations returned to sender, dairy workers were less willing to talk about their lack of protection for dairy products and their lack of pay when infected.

Outreach workers in other states have reported similar horrifying effects from the raids and immigration policies passed after Trump took office. He repeatedly degraded immigrants and pledged massive deportation on the campaign trail. “They're animals, not humans,” he said of illegal immigration in the United States last April.

Trump's first legislative measure was to sign the Laken Riley Act, requiring federal detention of immigrants accused of crimes, whether convicted or not. On January 20, the Department of Homeland Security retracted its “protected areas” policy and allowed agents to arrest people who do not have legal status while in schools, churches and hospitals. Last month, the Trump administration deported more than 100 Venezuelans and others without a hearing, ignoring a court order to spin a plane flying a man to El Salvador.

The impact of public health for farm workers shrinking from sight is potentially large. Infectious disease scientists say that taking avian flu and preventing cases from being detected is important to avoid the avian flu pandemic. As such, the government is funding efforts to protect farm workers and monitor for signs of avian flu, such as red eyes and flu-like symptoms.

“Every time a worker gets sick, you roll death, so everyone is interested in protecting them,” said De Loera Blast. “The virus doesn't care what your immigration documents say.”

Possibility of a pandemic

Since March 2024, around 65 dairy and poultry workers have tested positive for avian flu, but the true number of infections is high. A KFF Health News investigation found that patchy surveillance occurred in cases where patchy surveillance was not detected on farms last year, and the study revealed signs of previous infectious diseases in untested farm workers.

Salvador Sandoval, a doctor who recently retired from the Merced County Health Department in California, said state and local health departments were beginning to overcome barriers to testing for avian flu last year. Now he said, “People look at the mobile testing unit and think it's a border patrol.”

Outreach organizations that connected farm workers at the places they gathered, like food distribution events last year, are no longer present, Sandoval and others said.

“No matter what immigrant status, people who look like immigrants are feeling a lot of fear right now,” says Hunter Knapp, the project's development director, protecting Food Systems Workers, a Colorado farm worker advocacy group that conducts bird flu outreach. He said health workers in some Latino communities have reduced their outreach efforts as they are worried about being harassed by authorities or members of the public.

A Michigan Latina Outreach worker spoke anonymously because he was worried about retaliation against his family, saying, “Because of the immigration situation, many people won't go to doctors now.”

“They prefer to stay home and have eye pain and redness in mind, or they go away,” she said. “Things are really intensifying this year and people are very scared.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that since Trump took office, there have been far fewer human cases. Three months before January 20th, the agency confirmed 20 cases. Since then, only three people have been detected, including two, with cases severe enough to be hospitalized.

The CDC says it continues to track avian flu, but Jennifer Nuzzo, director of Brown University's Pandemic Center, said the slowdown in cases could be due to a lack of testing. “We are seeing a contraction of surveillance and are worried that it won't necessarily contract to spread the virus.”

Undetected infectious diseases pose a threat to farm workers and the public. Viruses evolve by mutating within the body, so each infection is like a pull on a slot machine lever. Those who died of avian flu in Louisiana in December show this point. Scientific evidence suggests that avian influenza viruses evolve within patients and acquire mutations that can enhance the ability to spread the virus between humans. However, patients were isolated in hospital, so the more dangerous virus could not be transmitted to others.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, said that it may not happen if sick farm workers live in busy homes or windowless detention centres. Avian flu, like seasonal flu, still does not have the ability to easily spread between people from the air, but it can sometimes spread when people are nearby.

“I'm worried that until some people get seriously ill, they won't understand what this is going on,” Rasmussen said. “At that point, the numbers are very large and could fall off the rail.”

Viruses may never evolve and spread easily, but they are possible. Rasmussen said the outcome would be “devastating.” Based on what is known about human infectious diseases, she and her colleagues predict that the H5N1 avian influenza pandemic will “overwhelm the healthcare system” and “make millions more deaths than the covid-19 pandemic.”

Vaccination will be off

At the end of last year, the CDC launched a seasonal influenza vaccine campaign targeting more than 200,000 livestock workers. The hope was that influenza vaccinations would reduce the chances of contracting the seasonal and avian flu viruses simultaneously. Co-infection gives the two influenza viruses the opportunity to exchange genes, resulting in avian influenza viruses that spread as easily as seasonal varieties.

However, Sandoval said flu vaccine intakes had dropped shortly after its operation in California in January.

In a statement, a US customs and border officer said 78 immigrants were arrested during the three-day operation, saying they “existed illegally in the United States.” They included convicted sex offenders and others with criminal records such as vandalism and minor theft, the statement said. The agency did not name the allegations against each person and did not say whether everything was charged or not.

A former Biden administration official, who was on the day that waned when the arrest occurred, distanced himself from the operation in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Mayra Joachin, an attorney for the ACLU in Southern California, said the operation was different from others under the Biden administration. “It fits into the Trump administration's broader campaign to instill fear in immigrant communities,” she said.

In March, David Kim, assistant chief of the Border Patrol, who carried out the operation, called the operation a “proof of concept.”

“We know that as long as the distance goes on, we can push beyond that limit,” he told Southern California news outlet Inewsource.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment. In an email, White House spokesman Kush Desai wrote, “In spite of what “experts” believe, fighting the avian flu epidemic and enforcing immigration laws is not mutually exclusive.”

Anna Hill Gallendes, a managing lawyer for the Michigan Immigration Rights Center, who is involved in Avian Influenza Outreach, said she stopped sick dairy workers in Michigan's Upper Peninsula from leaving their homes in late January. They sought help from the

“They wanted medical care. They wanted the flu vaccine. They wanted it. [personal protective equipment]. They wanted to take the test, Hill Gallendes said. “But they were afraid to go anywhere to enforce immigration.”

“Farm workers did not take away the local health department,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Lynn Satfin, in an email to KFF Health News, told questions about the situation on the peninsula.

The CDC declined to comment on the impact of immigration behavior on farm workers' outreach.

To adapt to the new reality, Yanez is focusing on Michigan's avian flu advice, combined with information on immigration rights. Colorado Knapp said his organization is shifting its approach from avian flu outreach at events where farm workers gather.

Outreach workers who live among farm workers have also withdrawn a little. “We're always identified because we're Latino,” said an outreach worker who spoke in an anonymity state. “I have a visa that protects me, but things are changing very quickly under the Trump administration. The truth is, nothing is certain.”