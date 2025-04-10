



Pre-Lamp Disease is a potentially serious complication of pregnancy Half Point Image/Getty Image Pre-salination can lead to many pregnancy complications, including death, but can be difficult to detect Early pregnancy. New blood tests can help doctors identify people at risk of developing a condition before symptoms begin. “We can narrow it down to four really high-risk pregnancies. That's a big step.” Maneeesh Jain at Mirvie, a California-based health startup. Pre-salping syndrome is a type of hypertensive disorder (HDP) during pregnancy, which occurs when scientists are not sure exactly – occurs during placenta development. This can lead to high blood pressure and lead to cardiovascular disease, organ damage, seizures and even death. It can also cause harm to the developing fetus. However, catching pre-lammosis and other HDP is difficult. This is because symptoms usually do not appear for at least 20 weeks after pregnancy. Sometimes, no signs are detected until work. and Monitoring placenta development Eating tissue samples from organs is difficult because they are very invasive. New blood tests are relatively non-invasive and use RNA markers to predict whether someone may develop HDP. Specifically, this test focuses on specific genes DAD2 and CD163its overexpression was previously linked to HDP. The researchers wanted to see if they could detect this overexpression of blood samples. Their validation studies of over 9,000 pregnant people suggest that they can: Jain says that tests can be determined with accuracy above 99% accuracy, with more than 99% accuracy, whether people without existing risk factors overexpress the gene and therefore at a higher risk of EC presymptom or another HDP. Almost a quarter of participants without existing HDP risk factors overexpressed the gene. People with a certain demographic (for example, those with a family history of preexisting hypertension or pre-sexual pre-lampsia) are known to be at a moderate risk of developing the condition, he says. Morten Rasmussen At Mirvie. But for many, it comes from the blue at first glance. Once someone knows that they are at high risk of pre-lamps, they can take action to prevent this. Common interventions include taking medications like aspirin, switching to Mediterranean diet I monitor my blood pressure every day. However, the new test only looked at people between 17.5 and 22 weeks after pregnancy. “Ideally, you should start aspirin 16 weeks in advance.” Kathryn Gray At Washington University in Seattle. “So by the time most people get the results of this test, they've already missed that window.” Mirvie plans to sell blood tests on the market soon. Once it's on the market, the team hopes other scientists will use it to develop drugs that specifically target the expression of genes such as DAD2. Such molecular pinpoints “give a much better opportunity for treatment to be effective,” says Rasmussen. Gray also hopes researchers will use Mirvie's RNA bank data to further identify the genes behind the risk of prelammosis in certain people. She says narrowing down your search profile could reduce the cost of testing and make it affordable for more people. This article has been revised to reflect the risks posed by pre-lammosis during pregnancy We have revealed that the test has identified people at risk of developing pre-lammosis. topic:

