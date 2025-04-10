Health
Sickle cell experts are worried as CDC blood disorders department staff take leave
Sickle cell disease experts worry that recent changes in staffing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will affect the program. Collect data About genetic diseases and how it affects more than 100,000 patients nationwide.
March, Trump administration Announced changes to the sweep Department of Health and Human Services, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a public post, HHS said the move would streamline the department's processes and save taxpayers $1.8 billion a year by reducing the department's workforce.
“We are not only reducing bureaucratic sprawl, we are re-aligning our organization with our core mission and new priorities in reverse the chronic disease epidemic,” said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of HHS, according to a statement. “This department does more at a lower cost for taxpayers.”
Almost all staff in CDC's blood disorders and public health genomics were placed on administrative leave, according to experts who are well versed in the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation and department staff.
Doctors and public health experts say the department oversees programs that are dependent on more than 1 million people in the United States with hereditary bleeding disorders, such as thrombosis, thrombosis, hemophilia, sickle cell disease and thalassemia. They said the sudden change in the department occurred without clear communication regarding future plans for the department's program.
Sent by the American Hematology Society and 95 national and state organizations representing patients. letter I urge the HHS secretary to restore blood disorders and the division of public health genomics.
The department is Sickle Cell Disease Data Collection Programaims to enhance awareness and direct medical resources and expertise where they are needed, regarding patient populations of illness in certain conditions, trends in long-term treatment, and access to care. The program was launched in 2015 and currently has 16 participating countries in the Midwest, including Indiana, Missouri and Minnesota.
Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder that affects mostly Blacks and Hispanic Americans. The patient's blood cells change from a typical donut shape to a banana or sickle shape, allowing blood cells to carry oxygen and flow into the blood vessels.
Characterized by chronic pain and an unpredictable episode commonly referred to as a “pain crisis,” which allows patients to be sent to hospital emergency rooms for emergency pain management. The disease can lead to tissue damage, stroke, organ failure, and death.
For decades, sickle cell patients have faced a Lack of experts A person who can provide special care for illnesses that affect most of the body's systems. That's why we rely on many emergency departments. There, they are either not receiving the necessary care, being abused and accused of drug-seeking behavior.
“Because it's a rare disease, we really need professionals with specific clinical experience and practices to ensure we can provide high levels of care,” said Dr. Emily Meyer, a pediatric hematologist oncologist who has been caring for sickle cell patients in Indiana for over seven years.
This data will help state health officials understand that in any area, they may need additional sickle cell disease health support to ensure that all sick people can receive quality health care services. CDC Website.
“The American Society of Hematology is concerned about the drastic changes announced at the HHS to stop care for patients with blood disorders and care for risk,” ASH President Belinda R. Avalos said in a press release. “We must not lose momentum in decades of progress in hematology.”
Avalos added that projects like the CDC's sickle cell data collection program provide important insights into the care of individuals with rare disabilities.
Meier said the CDC's blood disorders division is helping to provide member states with the guidance and leadership needed to move the project away from the ground, continue to grow the project and expand to other states. She worries about staffing changes and pushing for layoffs means erosion of robust leadership for the project.
“I think it's a very tragic thing that all of these years' work and expertise gets kicked out of the window,” Meyer said. “I don't understand how the decision was made or why the division of blood disorders was one of the affected departments. But it's really depressing.”
Side Effects Public Media is a health reporting collaboration based in WFYI, Indianapolis. It partners with NPR stations in the Midwest and surrounding areas, including KBIA and KCUR in Midwest, Iowa Public Radio, Ohio Idea Stream, and WFPL in Kentucky.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wfyi.org/news/articles/its-such-a-travesty-sickle-cell-experts-worry-as-cdcs-division-of-blood-disorders-staff-put-on-leave
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump made a legal blow by the defamation judge in defamation
- PM Modi marks the 50th visit to Varanasi, dedication development projects worth 3,900 crores – the week
- The house approves the budgetary framework of Trump's “big” invoice after an intense quarrel that swings GOP HOLDOUTS | National
- Gloucestershire Cricket reveals silent oboe mural in honor of Tempo Bowling legends | News
- Trump Allies relieved by the world's prices
- IOC puts more medals on the table
- Nushrratt Bharuccha thanks Prime Minister Modi for the rescue of Israel at the top of Bharat's rise: “ really honored ''
- Saturday night's British version begins in 2026.
- Trump told investors to “buy” on social networks for hours before his pricing break increases actions, which raises questions about manipulation
- House passes critical billions say I can feel millions
- Bird Flu Update: What County Leaders Should Know
- University of Noord -Texas