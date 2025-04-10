Sickle cell experts are worried as CDC blood disorders department staff take leave

Sickle cell disease experts worry that recent changes in staffing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will affect the program. Collect data About genetic diseases and how it affects more than 100,000 patients nationwide.

March, Trump administration Announced changes to the sweep Department of Health and Human Services, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a public post, HHS said the move would streamline the department's processes and save taxpayers $1.8 billion a year by reducing the department's workforce.

“We are not only reducing bureaucratic sprawl, we are re-aligning our organization with our core mission and new priorities in reverse the chronic disease epidemic,” said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of HHS, according to a statement. “This department does more at a lower cost for taxpayers.”

Almost all staff in CDC's blood disorders and public health genomics were placed on administrative leave, according to experts who are well versed in the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation and department staff.

Doctors and public health experts say the department oversees programs that are dependent on more than 1 million people in the United States with hereditary bleeding disorders, such as thrombosis, thrombosis, hemophilia, sickle cell disease and thalassemia. They said the sudden change in the department occurred without clear communication regarding future plans for the department's program.

Sent by the American Hematology Society and 95 national and state organizations representing patients. letter I urge the HHS secretary to restore blood disorders and the division of public health genomics.

The department is Sickle Cell Disease Data Collection Program aims to enhance awareness and direct medical resources and expertise where they are needed, regarding patient populations of illness in certain conditions, trends in long-term treatment, and access to care. The program was launched in 2015 and currently has 16 participating countries in the Midwest, including Indiana, Missouri and Minnesota.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder that affects mostly Blacks and Hispanic Americans. The patient's blood cells change from a typical donut shape to a banana or sickle shape, allowing blood cells to carry oxygen and flow into the blood vessels.

Characterized by chronic pain and an unpredictable episode commonly referred to as a “pain crisis,” which allows patients to be sent to hospital emergency rooms for emergency pain management. The disease can lead to tissue damage, stroke, organ failure, and death.

For decades, sickle cell patients have faced a Lack of experts A person who can provide special care for illnesses that affect most of the body's systems. That's why we rely on many emergency departments. There, they are either not receiving the necessary care, being abused and accused of drug-seeking behavior.

“Because it's a rare disease, we really need professionals with specific clinical experience and practices to ensure we can provide high levels of care,” said Dr. Emily Meyer, a pediatric hematologist oncologist who has been caring for sickle cell patients in Indiana for over seven years.

This data will help state health officials understand that in any area, they may need additional sickle cell disease health support to ensure that all sick people can receive quality health care services. CDC Website .

“The American Society of Hematology is concerned about the drastic changes announced at the HHS to stop care for patients with blood disorders and care for risk,” ASH President Belinda R. Avalos said in a press release. “We must not lose momentum in decades of progress in hematology.”

Avalos added that projects like the CDC's sickle cell data collection program provide important insights into the care of individuals with rare disabilities.

Meier said the CDC's blood disorders division is helping to provide member states with the guidance and leadership needed to move the project away from the ground, continue to grow the project and expand to other states. She worries about staffing changes and pushing for layoffs means erosion of robust leadership for the project.

“I think it's a very tragic thing that all of these years' work and expertise gets kicked out of the window,” Meyer said. “I don't understand how the decision was made or why the division of blood disorders was one of the affected departments. But it's really depressing.”







Side Effects Public Media is a health reporting collaboration based in WFYI, Indianapolis. It partners with NPR stations in the Midwest and surrounding areas, including KBIA and KCUR in Midwest, Iowa Public Radio, Ohio Idea Stream, and WFPL in Kentucky.