



The Virginia Tech team has better understand the hantavirus circulation in the silvatic cycle (the life cycle of wildlife pathogens) by examining the environmental impact and geographical distribution of rodent hosts using data from the National Ecological Agency Observatory Network Program of the National Science Foundation. The program has collected and tested 14,004 blood samples from 49 species on 45 field sites across the United States since 2014-19. “In North America, the deer mouse Peromyscus Maniculatus is the most common carrier, but our study also revealed that other rodent species have a high prevalence of hantaviruses. Fralin Life Sciences Institute. “This new information is expected to help us understand where the hantavirus is most likely to occur, which is important for predicting an outbreak and notifying public health officials.” The discovery of six new rodent species of hantavirus is important. Some of these newly discovered hosts live in areas where traditional hosts such as deer mice and white-legged mice (Peromyscus leucopus) are present. This means it could be a potential reservoir of the virus in a new or overlooked area. “This broadens our understanding of the basic biology of viruses and shows that they are more adaptable than previously believed,” Panli said. “This has direct implications for surveillance strategies and risk assessments and helps explain some cases of human hantaviruses that are absent or rare, with major reservoirs.” In addition to expanding known host species, researchers were able to better understand the effects of seasonal trends and seasonal weather changes. For example, warm winters and increased precipitation can increase rodent populations, while dry conditions can promote the production of contaminated dust containing fine particles from rodent excretion and saliva, increasing the risk of infection to humans. “Climate change can cause a rise or distributional shift in rodent populations and change the epidemiology of hantavirus,” said Panli. “These variations could lead to more frequent rodent human interactions and increase the likelihood of ripple over them. There was some evidence that rodent demographics and hantavirus prevalence could be predicted several months ago.” According to Paansri, the number of actual human cases of hantavirus infection is largely unknown. Because many infectious diseases are silent, the infected individual may not develop symptoms, or the symptoms may reflect other diseases such as colds and influenza. Researchers plan to further explore the extent to which climate change affects hantavirus transmission in wildlife and humans. “We believe that many of the lessons learned from this study can be generalized to other wildlife diseases given their global distribution,” Paansri said. Abdelghafar Alkishe, Virginia Tech 2022-23 Postdoctoral researcher of the presidentI also worked on this research.

