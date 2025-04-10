A rare virus that killed Jean Hackman's wife was linked to the deaths of three people





Share on Pinterest Three people from rural California died of the hantavirus. This is a rare virus that killed Betsy Arakawa, the wife of late actor Jean Hackman in February. Purchchke/Ullstein Bild via Getty Images Three people from a rural California town died of the hantavirus this year, public health officials reported.

The rare virus killed Betsy Arakawa, the wife of actor Jean Hackman in February. Hackman died of heart disease a week later from complications from Alzheimer's disease.

Hantaviruses spread to people through infected rodents, mainly through the feces, urine and saliva of mice. It does not spread from person to person. The rare virus that killed the wife of late actor Jean Hackman linked to three deaths in a rural town in Mammoth Lakes, California Public Health Officials Confirmed April 3rd. Hackman, 95, died of complications of Alzheimer's disease, about a week after his wife, Betsie Arakawa, 65, died of Associated Press Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome. It has been reported. The couple's partially mummified bodies were found on February 26th at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Mono County Public Health Officer Tom Boo, Maryland, called the situation in rural towns in the East Sierra area “tragic and vigilant.” statement. Hunter Villas It is a relatively rare virus that affects the lungs. People can usually be infected through the feces, urine, or saliva of mice, such as deer mice. The virus does not spread from person to person. Michelle HarkinsMD, a pulmonologist at the University of New Mexico Health Science Center in Albuquerque, said it occurs most commonly, but not always, in rural areas. “Understanding occurs when people are cleaning old sheds or entering areas soaked in mice around their property,” she told Healthline. Cleaning up the mouse's feces will cause the virus to air and allow people to inhale, Harkins said. She has also seen patients exposed to the virus while working in forests and construction sites. Deer mice are common in California's East Sierra region, but Boo said in a statement that their numbers are considered higher than typical this year. This could increase the risk of people being exposed to the hantavirus. Hantaviruses can be potentially fatal, David CutlerMD, a family medicine physician at Providence St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, said it's important to keep the risk of the virus in mind. “In the US, it's generally Good hygieneand not many people live in rural areas where rodent feces are common. The Hantavirus is extremely rare, but it's not impossible to sign a contract,” he told Healthline. Also, “There was Less than 1,000 cases In contrast, of the hantaviruses reported in the US over the past 30 years, “more than 100,000 people can prevent virus infection each year, including influenza and RSV.” Cutler said it is equally important for healthcare workers working in rural areas where the hantavirus is occurring.

Hantavirus cases are relatively rare, but they can be fatal. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Report About a third of people who develop lung-related symptoms die from illness. Harkins said that when the virus affects both the lungs and the cardiovascular system, about half of the patients die. At this stage, people can develop Hypotension Lung fluid accumulation. “Not everyone is in this Cardiopulmonary phasebut quite a few are,” she said. Early symptoms of hantavirus infection are beginning to be shown 1-8 weeks after exposure, and the CDC states: Approximately half of people who have been infected have experienced this. headache

Dizziness

cold

Abdominal problems such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain People may continue to develop respiratory symptoms such as: cough

shortness of breath

Chest tension

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Report Most cases of the hantavirus occur west of the Mississippi River. The highest numbers are in New Mexico, followed by Colorado, Arizona and California. In the eastern High Sierra, Hantavirus cases usually occur late in the spring and summer, Boo said. So, he added, “I am particularly concerned about the early this year, with three cases in a short period of time.” The early emergence of cases this year may be partly due to climate change. “I know there's a cycle,” Harkins said. “Mild winter and summer rainfall can increase vegetation and mouse populations. As more mice around, they are more likely to become infected and spread the virus.” None of the people who died in Mammoth Lake appeared to be engaged in revealing activities, including cleaning up poorly ventilated indoor areas and other buildings with lots of mouse waste, Boo said. “Instead, these people may have been exposed during normal daily activities at home and at work,” he added. Harkins said there are several things you can do to reduce the risk of exposure to the hantavirus. Rodents are raised by sealing doors and windows, sealing gaps in the walls, and displacing the outer pile of trees from the house.

If you see rodent feces, air the enclosed area for at least 30 minutes before entering.

Avoid cleaning or cleaning any cleaning or cleaning feces, urine or nests. This can cause the virus to air.

Spray feces and contaminated areas are sat for 5 minutes with disinfectant or 10% bleach solution before wiping the area.

Wear gloves and an N-95 (or higher) mask while cleaning contaminated areas. “If you happen to enter the shed and clean it up, or if you have Christmas decorations and you have a mouse nest in the box, then look at the symptoms and if you have symptoms, seek medical care,” Harkin said. “But keep in mind that this could be delayed by 1-8 weeks from the initial exposure.”

