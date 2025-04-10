



Take home CSHL Associate Professor Tobias Janowitz and colleagues have identified the circuits connecting the brain and immune system that can cause indifference experienced by many late-stage cancer patients. This finding suggests that existing antibody therapy can be reused to improve the quality of life in cancer patients and tolerate common cancer therapies.



Cancer destroys both the body and mind. If you have ever lost a loved one to the illness, you may recognize the physical and emotional changes that cancer patients often endure for their last few months. They seem to be using up their strength and spirit. Even those who have maintained a positive outlook throughout their life can enter a state of despair. New research published in Science Apathy and lack of motivation suggest that it is a symptom of a condition called cancer cachexia. Associate Professor, Cold Spring Harbor Research Institute (CSHL) Tobias Janowitz explanation: “Many patients complain of symptoms in that category. “I don't know what's going on. Their grandchildren usually don't seem to enjoy it.” Also, irritating cachexia severely limits the ability of patients to withstand common cancer treatments. CSHL scientists have been studying this condition for years. Currently, in a massive development, Janowitz and colleague Adam Kepecs of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have identified the relationship between the brain and the immune system that causes Cachexia-related indifference. They discovered that as Cachexia progresses, certain neurons release less and less dopamine. That is the brain's “comfortable” chemical. Screening for elevated immune system proteins in the brain and body of mice with cachexia led the team to IL-6. Reducing IL-6 signals in connected brain regions increased the motivation of mice. In particular, mice were not sensitive to the amount of effort required to find food. Scientists saw the same results when increasing dopamine levels in the right brain region. “We have discovered a complete brain circuit that senses inflammation in the bloodstream and sends signals that reduce motivation,” Kepecs says. “This reveals that indifference is not an emotional or psychological response to malignancy, but is embedded in the biology of disease.” The findings further suggest that existing antibody therapy can be reused to improve the quality of life in cancer patients. “Our goal is to make patients feel better and To improve cancer treatment,” explains Janowitz. “Better patients can better endure anticancer treatment and benefit.” Working beyond cancer and neuroscience has led researchers to date. Their ultimate hope is to help them turn by one day continuing their interdisciplinary collaboration. Dermatitis The patient is in a state where he can overcome it. It will be a welcome development not only for those fighting cancer, but also for loved ones who suffer with them. It was written: Jennifer Mikalowski, Science writer | [email protected] | 516-367-8455 Funds



National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, German Research Foundation, La Caixia Foundation, Mark Cancer Research Foundation, Cancer Challenge, Taylor Family Psychiatry Institute, Centre for Hope Neuropathy, McDonnell Systems Neuroscience Center, Brain & Behavioral Research Foundation Quote



Zhu, xa, et al. , “Neuroimmune circuits mediate malignant-related indifference in cancer,” ScienceApril 11, 2025. 2: 10.1126/science.adm8857 Please provide information

