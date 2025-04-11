Supporting young adults with cancer | Fox Chascancer Center





In recent years, cancer rates among young people have been rising. Experts are still learning why, but there is one thing they certainly know. Growing problems “Between 2011 and 2019, fees have increased by nearly 2% per year,” says a gastrointestinal oncologist at Fox Chase Cancer Center. Christopher G. Kang, MDfocuses on treatment of young adults. Some of the biggest increases occurred in: As more and more young people navigate cancer, there is a growing awareness that they need guidance towards their stages of life. Confronting cancer under the age of 40 While getting a cancer diagnosis can always be life-changing, young adults often feel their lives are off track, just as things are beginning to take off. “[Younger adults are] Start their careers. They are starting a family. They are in the middle of education. They are often not financially stable,” says Dr. Kang. There are other unique concerns to tackle. There is a loss of independence and a desire for things I feel normal at workin your home or in social situations. If you are diagnosed with cancer at a young age, you may be dealing with some or all of these common challenges. I feel lonely. Your friends and family may not understand what you are going through. And they may not know how to be there for you. It can lead to a sense of isolation. The distortion of relationships. Many young adults with cancer are worried about how their condition affects their relationships, lives, and sexual intimacy. Financial stress. Many young adults are concerned about how to pay for treatment, whilst managing expenses such as student loans and mortgages. Or they may be worried about how their diagnosis and treatment will affect their careers. Concerns about infertility treatment. Cancer, cancer treatment, It may affect fertility. Young adults planning on starting or growing a family may be worried if that is still possible. I'm worried about raising my children. If you have a patient with a child, be sure to worry about what will happen to your child Process the diagnostics It can be additional stress, along with practical concerns about who will care for the child during treatment. The value of professional support We at Fox Chase Young Adult Cancer Program We provide interdisciplinary support to people with cancer ages 18-39. Supporting programs and counseling services tailored to younger adults can make many of these challenges more manageable. Getting help from people who really understand your concerns will help you concentrate on your cancer care. Special support programs may also help reduce feelings of depression and anxiety. The Fox Chase program, directed by Dr. Cann, offers a variety of resources tailored to young adults facing cancer, including: Virtual Support Group

Mental Health Counseling

Fertility Conservation Counselling

Genetic Counseling

Sexual health

Helps balance work, school and treatment

Guidance and support for parents or caregivers of young children

Financial guidance Let's get started At Fox Chase, we are here to support you through your cancer journey. For more information about the Young Adult Cancer Program, call 888-369-2427 or Request a reservation online.

