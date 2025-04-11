



How quickly should someone seek treatment? Many of you ask when is there an appropriate time to ask for help? Are there any treatments I need to start before symptoms develop? How can young women prepare for the onset of symptoms? – Megan (40-44) Thank you Megan! Dr. Natasha say: Fast and better! You don't have to “wait for it” or suffer in silence. If symptoms are bothering you, it's a good time to ask for help. There are no awards for the hardships you have through it! There is no prevention plan for all sizes, but looking after the entire self can help you build resilience when hormonal changes begin. For some, early support (such as menopause hormone therapy or other treatments) can relieve symptoms and protect long-term health, especially around the bones, heart and brain. And for young women: learn what the perimenopause looks like and don't be caught off guard. Knowledge is truly power! And if you're in that camp, check out this woman's episode, we need to talk. Spiny, burning skin Your question actually introduces the range of symptoms experienced during Peri/menopause. Thank you for sharing them. Liz (50-54) asks: What are spiny thermal sensations, burning patches in the skin, burning joints, and pubic pain? I'm using HRT and it doesn't seem to make a difference in these symptoms. I actually use fisiocreme to try and calm things that are on fire. Are there any other suggestions? Dr. Natasha has the answer for you, Liz. And it starts with the way many of our answers have: You don't imagine it! Those strange burning, thorny sensations are real and more common than people notice! Hormonal fluctuations can certainly be the cause of this. Even with HRT, some of these symptoms may remain. Burning joints and nymphoid pain can also be associated with pelvic floor tension or inflammation, and changes in the vulva and vagina (such as menopause urogenital syndrome) can also feel burning. It is worth checking in with menopause-based GP or pelvic physics. Tweaking your HRT, using topical estrogens, and exploring neuropathic analgesics and periods can be helpful. You are listening to your body, looking for answers and doing the right thing! Itching and burning sensations are more common than you might think. (Getty) Contraceptives or HRT? Penny asks great questions about birth control pills to treat perimenopausal symptoms. I have been experiencing symptoms for about three years and am now 46 years old. My doctor puts me on birth control and it seems to be dealing with all my symptoms. However, I have a friend who is well known to say I should go to a “real” HRT. Should I seek alternative treatments? Or is the treatment I was given appropriate? Dr. Natasha say: A great question – and you're not doing it wrong! Contraceptives are often used during early menopause, especially if they are under the age of 50 and still need contraception. It can help with symptoms by providing stable hormone levels. So, if it works for you, there's no need to change! If it's not broken… “Real” HRTs aren't always great. It depends on your age, symptoms and needs. As you approach 50, many women switch from pills to HRT. This is adjusted to menopause and has long-term benefits such as bones and heart. key? It's appropriate to work for you and feel good. If you're not sure, chat with a GP with menopause to see your options. Peri/Menopause and weight gain I had a few questions about weight gain during Peri/Menopause. My main problem is the weights, especially around my Why do you gain weight during the perimenopause period and what can you do about it? – t Does the perimenopause really lead to weight gain, or am I just eating too much? – Claire Why am I struggling to control/lose weight? I look at what I eat and try to exercise every day, but does my body still seem determined to continue growing? Especially my belly! – Amanda Dr. Shelley has a word of wisdom. On average, people earn 2-3 kilograms of people during the perimenopausal period, but it is very diverse. It doesn't have to happen, but is strongly driven by estrogen deficiency. Increased energy (kilojoule) intake can contribute to weight gain. However, studies have shown that energy intake is shown in the 3-4 years leading up to the onset of menopause. Reduction. This is, “I'm not eating any more, but my weight is moving in the middle of me!” Research (and experience!) shows that there are many effective ways to lose weight, but not all of these methods will help you keep your weight down or stay nutritional in the long term. The focus of women at the moment is to aim for the healthiest weight Lower waist circumference to reduce future risks of heart disease and diabetes. Some good news time. There have been many good studies that have shown that incorporating dietary changes and becoming more physically active during the menopause cycle is extremely beneficial in reducing health risks and improving health and quality of life. It is recommended to exercise throughout Peri/menopause. (Pexel) Menopause Supplement: Facts or Fiction? Hello everyone, I'm happy to be with you on my blog today. Thank you for all your questions. I'll try to get as many answers as possible! Lauren (40-45) asked: Is there any benefit to taking one of the fashionable hormone replacement powders that keep flashing on your Instagram feed? Ah, Instagram. Infinite miraculous potion house. Dr. Shelley say: The short answer is no. These are modern snake oils designed to separate women from women's money At one time they are vulnerable and often do not receive the best advice or support (still – Until they read this blog! ). There are also places where you can get evidence-based support and you don't need #SponCon. And find out more about the facts and fiction about these supplements here. I'm confused by all the stories on this “stage” My sister says that when you enter menopause you have all of these symptoms and you will be in it for the rest of your life. Is this true? What does the “stage” story mean? – Anne (50-54) Hello Anne, this is a great question. This is Dr. Susan: The “stage” is very easy. 1. Premenopausal. This is when the ovaries are at work, and can produce hormones and produce eggs. This may not be monthly, but the ovaries still have “functions.” 2. Menopause transition. This is the time between premenopausal and menopause. This is when the ovaries are on/off from normal function and hormone levels are rising or falling. The cycle becomes unstable. Women may have severe or mild bleeding and may or may not develop symptoms. Often this is when warm flushing and night sweats really get worse. 3. Post-menopause. By definition, the ovaries can no longer produce eggs. Like all rules, this breaks sometimes, and some women may ovulate randomly even 18 months to 2 years after the period has stopped. Symptoms are often worse early in the postmenopausal period. And in most (but not all women), they gradually decrease over time. “Menopause” is a term used by everyone today. This includes the transition of menopause and the first year after the female period has stopped. How do you know you're in menopause? Many of you are wondering how the perimenopause is diagnosed. I have many symptoms and my doctor (male) ordered me to do a hormone test and let me know that my hormones were looking good and that I wouldn't have a menopause cycle. Is hormones the only thing that matters? – Rebecca (40-44) Hello Rebecca, thank you for your question. This is Dr. Natasha: Hormonal testing is not a complete story, so you're definitely right to question it! The menopause cycle is diagnosed based on symptoms rather than blood tests. Hormonal levels can fly wildly every day, so “normal” results do not rule them out. If you are in your 40s, if you have symptoms such as warm flashes, mood swings, lack of sleep, brain fog, irregular cycles, etc., it is a very menopause disorder. Trust what your body is telling you. GPs with menopause (male or female) can help guide the next step, so it's probably worth trying to find it. Find a doctor who trusts your body and listens to you. (Adobe Co., Ltd.) Send your questions! Do you have any questions about menopause? Send it! Includes our expert panel Professor Susan Davis, Dr. Natasha Vawek and Dr. Shelley Wilkinson Standing to ask your questions. You can submit your question using the big yellow button above. Thank you to everyone who has already sent me some! And if you need help at any time, don't forget that there are services available. good morning! Hello, welcome to women, we need to speak live Q & Discussion. It's great to have your company. Anna Levy and I will be with you for the next few hours to help answer your questions about menopause. From hot flashes and night sweats to navigating the mental and sexual upheavals that can occur during the perimenopausal period, our panel of experts is here to answer all your burning questions. However, before meeting any special guests, it is important to note that hormone exchange therapy (HRT) is commonly referred to as menopause hormone therapy (MHT), and that they may be used interchangeably in today's blog. Here's what we'll be making today's panel: Professor Susan Davis Head of the Women's Health Research Program at Monash University.

Dr. Natasha Vawek a general practitioner in Bubble Tasmania who has a special interest in supporting women during menopause. She is also a member of the Australian Menopause Society.

Dr. Shelley Wilkinsona nutritionist around lifestyle. With her PhD in Health Psychology, she has over 30 years of experience as a female health nutritionist. So please Send me a question via the yellow comment buttonIncludes the name of the state you are in. Questions may be lightly edited for clarity and understanding. And remind us that all answers given are for general education and informational purposes only. It is not intended and should not be used as an alternative to professional advice, diagnosis or treatment. Your reliance on this information is your own fault. You should seek guidance from your doctor with specific questions or concerns you may have regarding your health.

