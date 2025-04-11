Bird Flu Update: What County Leaders Should Know





As of April 7, 2025, 70 confirmed cases of avian influenza have been found in the United States, but no human-to-human spread has been detected. People infected with the virus did so from cattle, poultry, or other animals. The CDC classifies current risk as “low” to the general population. Five years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, our country is once again monitoring potential health threats. From recent experience, we know that a lack of information creates blanks where misinformation can thrive, so it's important to understand and communicate what we know. But it is equally important to be open to things officials don't know. We recently wrote about this on our website – “Communication about uncertainty: This message is helpful. ” Here's what we know as details about the H5N1 bird flu threat continue to evolve. What is bird flu? Bird flu (also known as H5N1, HPAI or avian influenza) is a naturally occurring form of influenza virus. It has spread to wild birds and poultry around the world and has been causing sporadic outbreaks in these animals for many years. Human cases of avian influenza are rare and usually occur only after unsecured exposure to infected animals. Over the past few months, the virus has caused outbreaks in American chicken and dairy cows, but the potential threat to humans is unknown. What do you know about the outbreak of bird flu? The CDC has been monitoring cases of wild birds and poultry avian influenza since late 2021.

As of April 7, 2025, 70 human cases have been confirmed in the United States, with human cases being confirmed primarily among dairy and poultry workers. No spread from person to person has been detected.

Avian flu symptoms Among humans, it ranges from mild to severe and can include conjunctivitis (pink eyes), fever, cough, sore throat, runny or suffocating nose, body pain, headache, fatigue, shortness of breath.

State and local public health agencies are working to minimize the risk of contracting avian flu among people who work closely with animals.

Properly cooked chicken and eggs, as well as pasteurized milk, are safe to consume. Proper cooking and pasteurization will kill the virus.

The economic consequences of the outbreak include low availability and high prices of chicken and eggs.eak We are still learning about the extent of both animal and human outbreaks, and testing among farm workers has proven challenging. I'm also not sure if the virus will mutate so that it can spread more easily among people. Is the next bird flu Covid-19? If the virus is mutating to spread more easily among humans, it has the potential for a pandemic. However, unlike Covid-19, H5N1 is a known entity. The US government has Already contracted with a vaccine manufacturer Generates a backup supply of the H5N1 vaccine. What can county officials do? Share the facts: Many of your constituents probably have doubts about how avian flu will affect their lives and livelihoods, and it's important to have accurate and timely information on hand. It's also important to be open about things we don't know. Connect with partners and stakeholders: It's time to meet with health authorities to track and understand how the health department is planning to respond to potential avian flu rates. Consider working with public health leaders to consider meetings with school leaders, business leaders, healthcare providers and other leaders to discuss new information. Planning all scenarios: Work with community leaders and stakeholders to develop county-specific plans. Understand who is at risk most (like dairy workers) and explore options Emergency sick leave So people can stay at home without worrying about offering it to their families. Please update: CDC posts regular bird flu updates That website,and Public Health Communications Joint Provides plain language communication resources on viruses. Keep an eye out for such an update to the De Beaumont Foundation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.naco.org/news/bird-flu-update-what-county-leaders-should-know The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos