Health
Omaha women share experiences of colorectal cancer as doctors warn spikes among young adults
BELLVIEW, Nevada (Wowt) – Thursday marks the two years since a Bellevue woman finished the most difficult chapter of her life.
Now, Angelica McFall wants to prevent others from suffering from the same illness: colon cancer.
The doctor is also trying to understand why more young adults like her are diagnosed with colorectal cancer that drives these lives.
McFall's stage III colon cancer diagnosis occurred in October 2022 after undergoing his first colonoscopy at the age of 48.
“I will never forget Dr. Langenfeld told me back then that colonoscopy would save my life. If we waited longer, we would have a very different conversation,” McFall said.
McFall had no history of colon cancer in his family and had no symptoms prior to diagnosis.
The surgery to remove a portion of her colon was followed by four months of chemotherapy.
“It was tough trying to raise a family, run a home and support my husband, who was still active at the time,” McFall said.
On April 10, 2023, McFall rang “Celebration Gong” after completing his treatment. She has shown no signs of cancer coming back since.
Now she's spreading the word about the recommended age to start screening. This is 45 years old.
McFall is one of the number of young adults diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
From 2012 to 2021, the American Cancer Society says that there was a 2.4% increase in people under the age of 50 per year.
According to the ACS, mortality rates among young adults have also increased by 1% each year since the mid-2000s.
“That's a concern. Being the same age is always a concern,” said Dr. Derrick Aicele, a fellow gastrointestinal tract in the Midwest, Omaha PC.
Health professionals are still trying to understand trends.
“We don't have a really great explanation for that. Who came out a few years ago, probably came out saying that processed meat is an ingredient or a risk factor. I think the processing of our food is common,” Dr. Aychele said.
Dr. Ayshele said other known risk factors are genetics, obesity, smoking and a sedentary lifestyle.
Also, more researchers point to the toxins exposed to the patient's environment and possible contributors.
Dr. Aychele says that colonoscopy is the gold standard for identifying polyps for all available screening options.
“The advantage of colonoscopy is that it was discovered before it turned into cancer. It finds polyps that could be the incidence of cancer, removes them and completely reduces the risk of that,” Dr. Aychele said.
a New Guardant Health/Harris Poll Some patients have shown that they avoid screening for colorectal cancer due to fear and anxiety.
Dr. Aishelle said some patients were reluctant to sedate or didn't want to be prepared.
McFall says her story is proof that it's worth it.
“24-hour discomfort and feeling unwell are far better than fighting cancer,” says McFall.
It is recommended that anyone with a family history of colon cancer be screened 10 years before the diagnosis of that family.
Colorectal cancer is expected to cause nearly 53,000 deaths this year, according to ACS.
Although diagnosis and mortality rates have risen in younger adults, they have reduced the number of people over 55 for decades.
The American Cancer Society believes that polyps are more frequently discovered and removed, and treatment has improved.
Dr. Aychele said that the symptoms he is aware of include changes in intestinal habits and changes in abdominal pain.
He also has recommendations on how to reduce the risk of cancer.
“A reduction in refined foods, very natural and fibre foods. Diet and exercise, avoid obesity. We consider obesity to be a risk factor for many different cancers, and exercise is a preventative factor for that,” says Aishelle.
