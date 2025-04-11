



Women generally suffer from heart attacks at older ages than men, but are more likely to die after a heart attack. Even if they do not die, women with heart attacks generally have worse outcomes than men. Research shows that one reason for these surprising statistics is that women are not comfortable calling 000 and are more likely to hehe when they have heart attack symptoms. Calling emergency services is known to lead to better and faster diagnosis and treatment of heart attacks, reducing the time spent on hospital recovery. Paramedics can diagnose a heart attack, begin treatment, resolve a heart attack, and manage symptoms before they can manage them. This reduces the risk of fatal cardiac arrest. A Monash University study compared more than 34,000 women and men in Australia's intention to call 000 with the actual use of emergency services when they suspect they have a heart attack. When asked why they hesitate to call 000 if they experienced symptoms that were thought to be a heart attack, more than a third of the women were afraid of the burden on ambulance service. Only a quarter of men gave this reason. Also, more women preferred to contact their GP, wanting to make sure it was a heart attack before calling. Additionally, women were more likely to hesitate to call 000 because they believed they had a low risk of heart attacks. Other reasons why women and men are reluctant to call emergencies include: English is not the main language

There are cardiovascular risk factors

Poor knowledge of symptoms

Any or uncertain status of health insurance status regarding emergency callouts. Researchers said they are very concerned that 30% of people with a heart attack won't consider calling 000. Globally, there is a gender-based disparity in emergency services and heart attack presentations to hospitals. The woman has experienced a higher incident of hospital complications after a heart attack. This is probably to delay the quest for treatment. “One reason for this delay is that women's symptoms are often more subtle than men, leading to misunderstandings by women and even medical professionals as non-heart,” Associate Professor Kathryn Eastwood said. She said her advice to patients who said they were not sure if they should call 000 was “call first and decide later.” The researchers said the study showed that more education is needed to improve people's comfort in order to call emergency services early when there is cardiac symptoms, and that there is an opportunity for this education to target this education to reduce delays in seeking treatment.

