Breaking the myth about Parkinson's disease





Parkinson's disease is a long-term condition that affects the way a person moves and controls his or her body. More people are learning about it, but there are still many false beliefs and myths about the disease. These myths lead to fear and prevent individuals from seeking appropriate help. Individuals need to receive the necessary care because they need to clarify misunderstandings and know the true facts about Parkinson's disease. Get Parkinson's disease Parkinson's disease can also be attacked more frequently in individuals over the age of 60, but this is not an elderly illness. Some individuals are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in their 30s or 40s, and are called young-onset Parkinson's disease. In fact, about 10-15% of people with Parkinson's disease are under the age of 50. Shaking is the only symptom Handshakes and trembling are frequent but not the only symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Trembling is absent in some individuals with Parkinson's disease. Other symptoms include stiff muscles, slow movement, balanced problems, soft voice, depression, sleep problems and even constipation. It is a disease that affects both movement and non-moving functions. Parkinson's disease is a fatal disease Parkinson's disease is not a killing disease. It is a chronic disease that requires continuous care and treatment, but does not directly cause death. With proper medication, good habits, exercise and care from a doctor or loved one, most people in Parkinson have long and fulfilling lives. You can live well with your symptoms and continue doing what you like for years after your diagnosis. Parkinson's disease medicine worsens the disease Some individuals have the opinion that Parkinson's disease medications such as levodopa are harmful and cause the disease to progress faster. This is not true. Studies have shown that levodopa is safe and improves movement symptoms. It does not speed up illness, allowing the individual to feel better and live well. People with Parkinson's disease cannot live independently Because Parkinson's movements and daily life are affected with proper care, treatment and support, many individuals can live independently for several years after diagnosis. People will remain independent through occupational therapy, physical therapy, and exercise routines. Parkinson affects only the brain Parkinson's disease primarily affects brain regions that regulate movement, but other sections of the body also affect. People with Parkinson's disease can experience problems such as constipation, sleep disorders, mood changes, memory loss, and difficulty speaking. Since both the body and mind are affected, attention should not be addressed solely with movement. A complete care plan should include physical therapy, mental health support, and emotional well-being. In essence, Parkinson's disease can be complicated, but it can be controlled. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can greatly improve your quality of life. Knowing the facts and breaking down myths can make life easier for those living in this state. If you or someone you know shows symptoms, don't wait. Talk to your doctor and take the first step towards improving your care. Input, MohitAnand, Consultant Neurologist and Motility Disorders, Artemis Hospitals Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability or adequacy of the information in this article. All information is provided on an AS-IS basis. We do not assume the same liability or liability that the information, facts or opinions featured in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV.



