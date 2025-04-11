



According to a new Yale study, older people who have experienced illnesses or injuries after the age of 70 have a lower positive life expectancy, but four strategies can reduce the burden of disability and increase positive life expectancy. Using data from the Yale Precipitation Event Project, researchers, a longitudinal study of community-resident elderly people over a 23-year period, including monthly functional status assessments and interventional diseases and injuries, found that aggressive life expectancy was consistently reduced due to an increase in hospitalizations for active disease. Recently published survey results Jama Open Networksuggests that the aggressive life expectancy of individuals over 70 years old is significantly reduced after someone has suffered a serious illness or injury. Researchers concluded that prevention and more aggressive management could lead to improved well-being in older people. Investigators defined the average life expectancy of active duty as the number of years a person lives without disabilities. Average life expectancy with a disability is the number of years someone needs to support their daily activities. Together, they make up the total life expectancy. The findings revealed that the aggressive life expectancy declined from 14 years without illness to 4 years after someone had experienced three or more serious illness hospitalizations. Additionally, the aggressive life expectancy declined 13 in the absence of non-selective primary surgery, 9.2 years after 9 years of two or more procedures. Additionally, the average active life expectancy has decreased from 19. From 4 years to 7 years after three or more hospitalizations without hospitalization. “Maintaining independent functioning is a very valuable outcome among older adults,” said Lauren Ferrante, Maryland, Yale University and co-authors associate professor of medicine. Article posted to Yale's website. “This study sheds light on health events such as serious illnesses that are most important to aggressive and impaired life expectancy that could help clinicians target recovery interventions after discharge.” Due to aging of the population, the number of elderly people with disabilities is expected to increase significantly over the next 20 years. The increase is projected to have a significant impact on quality of life as well as healthcare costs, with the cost of long-term care projected to increase from $207 billion in 2020 to $346 billion in 2040, according to the study authors. Researchers said many hospitalizations can be prevented by vaccinating, managing chronic conditions and preventing falls. If someone is hospitalized, strategies such as preventing delirium and mobilizing older adults can reduce the likelihood of longer staying at the hospital, they said. Specifically, the authors stated that their findings suggest that clinicians and policy makers should prioritize four evidence-based strategies to reduce the burden of disability and increase the positive life expectancy of older adults. Minimize preventable illnesses and injuries, such as falls, strokes, infections, worsening heart failure and chronic pulmonary disease. Early mobilization, delirium prevention, and use of acute geriatric units reduces the negative effects of hospitalization. Strengthen repair therapy after hospitalization. This includes increasing home care services and more robust rehabilitation. If possible, substitute your home hospital for traditional inpatient care. “The elderly don't want to spend most of the rest of their lives on people with disabilities,” Dr. Thomas Gill, the study's lead author, said in a Yale article. “Fortunately, there are many opportunities to intervene at the individual and systems level to help these individuals maintain functional independence.” This study was supported by the National Institutes of Aging at the National Institutes of Health.

