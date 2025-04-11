



Parkinson Awareness Month: Shedding Light on Hope and Understanding Updated: 3:51pm PDT April 10, 2025 April is Parkinson Awareness Month. Approximately 1 million people in the United States live with the disease. Over 90,000 people are diagnosed each year. I'm joining us this morning to talk about the available symptoms and treatments. Thank you for being with us this morning. appreciate. Thank you for welcoming me. explain. For those who don't know what Parkinson's disease is. Parkinson's disease is a complicated disease. It is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder. And the other long story is due to the abnormal accumulation of proteins in the brain that leads to the loss of dopamine-producing cells. And this can lead to a variety of symptoms. Main motor or physical symptoms in foreign countries. We tend to see muscle stiffness, usually on one side. The slow tremor of movement usually changes again to one side, with walking and walking differently. And this can be accompanied by many other symptoms. Smaller handwriting, softer voice, mood changes, constipation, changes in sleep. The list continues. But is there anything people should know? For example, people who have never been diagnosed before know, but you know, families are beginning to notice things. Are there some symptoms they should be enthusiastically aware of? I think trembling is a big red flag for many people. That's what takes them to the doctor. But in reality, it is the changes in walking that really have the most impact. So, if you notice that your loved one is walking, their walking will change and you will tend to fall behind in the afternoon walk. How do you diagnose Parkinson's disease? That's a good question. Therefore, the gold standard is currently still a good medical history and physical examination. And you will come to your neurologist and tell them about your symptoms. When did you start? How long has it been going on? How did it progress? And we do a good neurological test and if there is enough information we can diagnose you on that visit. There is no definitive way to diagnose Parkinson's disease. Over the years, we have identified several useful biomarkers. And these may differ. Brain scans, skin biopsy and spinal fluid analysis. But for many people, the diagnosis is usually clear and they don't need it. You're probably the biggest, perhaps mythology you've heard of the illness you've told people. No, it's not. That's not true. So, when people come in, I tend to hear this a lot, usually after 4 or 5 years, they say they thought he was old. I just thought this was just aging. But they tend to see that it might look like that in the first few years, but after a while you, this continues too quickly. Therefore, this is not just a symptom of the elderly. Something else is happening. And how fast does it go to people? So you've been talking for months and years? I mean year. Understood. So it's going very slowly. And of course, April is Awareness Month. Why is it so important? As you said before, over a million Americans live with Parkinson's disease. And a recent study showed an increase in incidence. Therefore, now more people are diagnosed annually. And that unfortunately means that families will be affected and affected by this. And by raising awareness and knowing what to look for, signs and symptoms can lead to early identification, early diagnosis, and early intervention with good outcomes. absolutely. Thank you for participating this morning. appreciate Kaiser Permanente Roseville neurologist and motor disorder expert Dr Miguel Ruvalcaba joined the KCRA this morning. Click on the video above to watch the full interview. Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects more than 10 million individuals around the world. Characterized by motor symptoms such as trembling, stiffness and slow movement, the disease also affects non-motor functions such as cognition and mood. The exact cause remains elusive, but researchers continue to investigate the genetic and environmental factors that play a role. The importance of this month is to measure Parkinson's disease, encouraging early diagnosis and resource sharing. Kaiser Permanente Roseville neurologist and specialist in motor disorders, Dr Miguel Ruvalcaba joined KCRA this morning. Click on the video above to watch the full interview. For more information about California's top stories, click here | Download the app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter | Find us on YouTube here and subscribe to our channel

