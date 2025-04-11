



Philadelphia – The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is notifying the public of potential exposure to measles at: Pennsylvania Hospital Emergency Department 800 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Sunday, April 6th, 2025, Intermediate 3:55pm and 11:20pm

Emergency Department of the Holy Savior Hospital 1648 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Tuesday, April 8th, 2025, Intermediate 6:05pm to 9:45pm.

This measles case was exposed during overseas travel and has nothing to do with the outbreak of the Western Province. “Sadly, we have identified another case of measles in our area. We believe there is no threat to the general public due to this incident.” Dr. Parak Laval Nelson, Commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. “As vaccination rates across the country continue to drop, there are more and more opportunities for people who are unable to get vaccinated by this deadly disease. However, Philadelphia has a high immunity rate against measles, so we hope that this case will spread even further. In order to maintain that protection, we can maintain it. Dr. Meisa Abuari, Medical Director of the Philadelphia Public Bureau Health Vaccination Program “The two-dose MMR vaccine series is 97% effective in preventing measles infection and gives lifetime protection. Many places outside the US, and more and more people in the US, do not have enough people in their communities to prevent measles disease. For travelers at least two weeks before their trip.” Measles is a virus and spreads very easily from person to person, among those who have not been vaccinated or non-immunized. Anyone with measles can spread the virus to others who are not immune by direct contact with respiratory fluids. The early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes, followed by rash. Measles is contagious for four days to four days before the rash begins. In some people, including babies and people with weakened immune systems, it can lead to pneumonia, brain infection, or death. Those who are not protected from measles but are exposed should quarantine for 21 days after exposure or stay home away from others. If someone quarantining due to measles has to go outside, they must wear a mask all the way out. Wearing a mask won't completely prevent spreading, but it can help reduce the chances of spreading measles to others. The Health Department recommends: If it is potentially published at any of the previously listed locations at the specified time, You should follow the instructions below to determine whether you are protected from measles (immunity) and what symptoms to be aware of if you are not protected. If you were not in these locations, you do not need to follow these instructions. Determine whether you are protected from measles. Generally, you are considered protected if: Born before 1957, or

I already have measles, or

He undergoes blood tests that show immunity to measles, or

Writing appropriate vaccine documents for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR vaccine) Check your vaccination record or check with your healthcare provider to see if you already have an age-appropriate dose or dose for this vaccine. Measles vaccines are routinely recommended for children aged 12-15 months and are administered twice between the ages of 4-6. Infants under 12 months are routinely unqualified and unprotected for the vaccine.

If you are protected from measles, you don't need to do anything. The measles vaccine is extremely effective in preventing measles. If you are not protected from measles, There are things you can do to keep yourself and others safe. If you are in the Holy Savior Emergency Department at the above-mentioned times on Wednesday, April 8th and are not protected, you must receive your MMR vaccine dose by Friday, April 11th. You can talk to your healthcare provider and learn how to get this vaccine. It is in the health department Additional resources on where to get the vaccine on their website. If you do not receive the MMR vaccine at this point, you will need to stay home for 21 days (or until April 29th).

If you are in the Pennsylvania Hospital Emergency Department on April 6th (April 6th of Times above) and are not protected, you must contact your healthcare provider and stay at home until Sunday, April 27th. If you experience symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.

If you were in the Holy Savior Emergency Division on April 8th at the above times, you must contact your healthcare provider and stay at home until Tuesday, April 29th. If you experience symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. If you are under 12 months old, Pregnant and not immuneor Immunosuppressed (the immune system is weakened)) And I was in either place of exposure, You should consult with your healthcare provider as soon as possible. If you develop measles-like symptoms until Sunday, April 27th (if you were at Pennsylvania Hospital) or Tuesday, April 29th (if you were at Saint Reder Hospital)contact your doctor immediately. The early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes, followed by rash. Tell your doctor before visiting That you may have been exposed to measles. You will also need to call 215-685-6740 and press option 5 to notify the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. Philadelphia generally has a very good MMR vaccine coverage rate. The Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends that at least 95% of people get fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine and confer herd immunity. This protects residents who are unable to get vaccinated due to weakening of their age or immune systems. Between the 2023-2024 school year, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 7 at 97.5%th Philadelphia school students, 97.1% of 12th Grade students were the latest in the MMR vaccine. The most recent reported Philadelphia kindergarteners rose from 92.8% between 2022 and 2023 to 94.5% between 2023-2024. Residents looking for vaccine opportunities for children should visit Health Department GET Vaccination Web Page Or talk to your pediatrician. Residents who may be traveling in the future should visit Ministry of Health Travel Vaccine Webpage Or talk to your healthcare provider. Residents who are unsure whether they have been vaccinated can request a Philadelphia-based vaccine record Request vaccination records through the health department. For more information about measles, please see CDC's web page on measles. Visit us for the latest updates on this and other measles cases in the Philadelphia area Health Bureau's Measles Blog Postor Follow Bluesky's Health Department. ###

