



Alameda County Vector Management Officials have warned the public that a dead bat found in Fremont's Niles area this week tested a rabies post. The bat was found Tuesday at his home on Dale Terrace, Fremont, according to a release from the Fremont Police Department. The Alameda County Public Health Department confirmed the animal was positive for the rabies virus, police said. Although no human or animal exposure is known, authorities said that it will be re-examined for 30 days and quarantined from abundant caution. Vector Management staff in Alameda County are planning to visit the door to door to notify residents immediately when a bat is found. There are no other reports of rabies bats in the area. Anyone who has touched or may have been bitten by a bat should call the Alameda County Public Health's Infectious Diseases Program at (510) 267-3250 and immediately seek medical care from a healthcare provider. If your pet is in contact with bats in this area, the owner should call Fremont Animal Services at (510) 790-6635 and contact the veterinarian immediately. Rabies is a fatal disease caused by a virus that affects the brain and nervous system. If an exposed person or animal receives a series of shots of a rabies vaccine as soon as possible after exposure, it is preventable, officials said. Humans and pets should avoid contact with bats and other animals that can carry rabies, including skunks, foxes, coyotes and raccoons. Anyone who finds a sick or dead bat in their home or garden should not touch it. To report dead or diseased wildlife, call Fremont Animal Services at Alameda County Vector Control at (510) 790-6635 or (510) 567-6800. For human exposure or public health concerns, call the Alameda County Public Health Department at (510) 267-3250. Officials say precautions to reduce risk include: Vaccinates all dogs and cats against rabies.

Have your property, especially a dog trapped in a puppy within three months.

Report a human animal bite.

If the wildlife appears to be sick or injured, avoid feeding or handling wildlife.

Remove outdoor pet food that can attract skunks and other wildlife.

Eliminate hiding places by cleaning up trash, lumberjacks, dense vegetation and hollow logs.

Bat-pull the house, especially near the roof, by sealing openings larger than ¼ inch. Use ¼-inch mesh to screen attic vents and maintain them well.

