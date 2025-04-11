Children and adult COVID survivors are more likely to suffer from heart disease, symptoms, data suggest

A new study in the US and Poland details the cardiovascular fees for Covid-19, suggesting that infected children face significantly higher odds of conditions such as high blood pressure and heart failure, revealing post-infection cardiac symptoms are common in adults.

Even children at low risk had a higher rate of heart condition

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania used electronic health records from 19 American Children's Hospitals who participated in researchers from the Research Association to strengthen the recovery (recovery) consortium to estimate the risk of cardiovascular disease 1-6 months after Covid-19 infection from March 2020 to March-September 2023.

Of the over 1.2 million participants aged 0-20, there are 297,920 (24.6%; 13,646 congenital heart failure [CHDs]Covid-19, and 915,402 (75.4%; 46,962 with CHDS) were uninfected controls. The average age of patients was 7.8 years, with 51.4% being male.

Survey results It was released today Natural Communication.

Compared to controls, children and adolescents with Covid-19 were at increased risk of hypertension (1.5% vs. 1.1%), abnormal ventricular rhythm (0.9% vs. 0.7%), myocarditis (0.1% vs. 0.02%), heart failure (1.6% vs. 1.2%), 0.4% (0.4%), Cardiomyopathy (1.6% vs. 1.6%), and Cardiomyopathy (1.6% vs. 1.2%). vs 0.4%), thromboembolism (0.9% vs 0.7%), chest pain (1.2% vs 0.6%), and kinetic pit (0.4% vs 0.3%).

Awareness of an increased risk of cardiovascular disorders following SARS-COV-2 infection may lead to timely referral, diagnostic evaluation, and management to alleviate long-term cardiovascular complications in children and adolescents.

Findings were similar in patients with or without CHDS, but patients with CHDS are at a higher risk of atrial fibrillation. Risks were consistent regardless of age, gender, race, obesity status, Covid-19 severity, and SARS-COV-2 variant.

Overall, the CHD group had a higher absolute risk of post-covid cardiovascular outcome than patients without CHD (5.6% vs. 4.0% in CHD controls for infected patients, 2.2% and 1.3% without CHD).

“Even children and adolescents who have no history of cardiovascular outcomes before SARS-COV-2 infection exhibit increased risk, suggesting potential effects that were thought to be at a lower risk of cardiovascular disease,” the study authors wrote.

There is no difference in heart tests

Second studyPublished this week BMC infection We followed up 1,080 adult participants from the Poland Covid-19 registry after infection with pre-Omicron SARS-COV-2 variant or Omicron until January 2022.

Follow-up visits 3-6 months after infection consisted of outpatient blood pressure monitoring (ABPM), Holter electrocardiogram (ECG), and symptom monitoring and testing with echocardiography. A total of 504 patients also took the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Two Items (GAD-2) Test and Patient Health Questionnaire 2 (PHQ-2) since June 2022.

The average age of patients was 56.9 years, 68.9% were women, 75.2% were vaccinated against Covid-19, 53.1% were infected with the predominance of omicron, 44.4% had hypertension (hypertension), and 18.0% had different cholesterol levels.

At least one of the symptoms analyzed was observed in 586 patients (54.3%) (including patients with severe Covid-19). Those without cardiac symptoms served as controls. The most common symptom was fatigue (38.9%). The dynamic pit occurred in 17.6% of patients, with 1.8% reporting episodes of fainting. Almost half of the patients had cardiac symptoms (45.7%), while 0.6% all looked at symptoms.

Patients with dynamic pit had stronger early contractions than patients without dynamic pit, but also had lower mean systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Comparative analyses of adults with and without long heart covids showed no differences in ABPM, Halter ECG, or echocardiography. The lack of differences could be due to the asymptomatic nature of some cardiac complications and follow-up that is too short to reflect cardiac damage in standard cardiovascular trials, the researchers said.

Links between mental illness and heart symptoms

Patients with cardiac symptoms had higher PHQ-2 and GAD-2 scores, higher rates of response, and increased risk of anxiety or depression. In this group, 290 (57.4%) reported one or more analyzed symptoms. At least three patients with a PHQ-2 score had higher heart rates.

Patients with or without comorbidities should undergo regular cardiac checks to detect potential subsequent complications, such as long-term cardiovascular symptoms.

According to the authors, potential mechanisms that link mental illness to cardiovascular symptoms in patients with prosthetic patients may include chronic inflammation, autonomic nervous system dysfunction, and endothelial dysfunction.

“Long-term stress and anxiety can lead to increased cortisol levels, which can worsen hypertension and arrhythmia,” they wrote. “In addition, shared pathways such as oxidative stress and immunodysregulation can further explain the interactions between these conditions, which are important for developing a holistic and integrated therapeutic strategy.”

Risk factors for long-heart covid were women's gender, asthma, and Covid-19 vaccinations.

“Patients, with or without comorbidities, should undergo regular cardiac checks to detect potential subsequent complications, such as long-term cardiovascular symptoms,” the authors advised. “Clinical practice should also include a wide range of patient education and notifications about potential cardiovascular symptoms following Covid-19 infection.