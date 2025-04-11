Cases of Measles Identified in Adults in King County – Public Health Insider





Public Health – Seattle & King County was notified of the positive measles incident in King County on April 4, 2025. This is the fourth case of Washington measles in 2025. This case is not related to any of the previous local measles cases. Individuals may have been exposed to measles during their recent international trip. Public health disease experts evaluated each case of measles to determine the potential risk of exposure to the public, and determined that the risk of measles to the public cannot be minimized from this new case. “This is the fourth case of measles in Washington this year, and we continue to see that measles is spreading around the US and around the world. The good news is that there are very safe and effective vaccines to protect children and communities from measles.” “If you are planning an international trip, it is important to talk to your healthcare provider about the vaccines you need to be healthy and protected while you travel. Babies between 6 and 11 months should get an early dose of the MMR vaccine if they travel internationally. About measles Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If one person has it, nine out of ten nearby people will be infected if they are not protected. It mainly spreads into the air after someone coughing or sneezing measles. Measles symptoms begin 7-21 days after exposure. Measles is transmitted approximately 4 days before the rash appears, until the 4 days after the rash appears. People can spread measles before they have a distinctive measles rash. Measles can lead to ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, and rarely encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or death. Complications from measles also occur in healthy people, but those at highest risk include infants and children under the age of 5, adults over 20, pregnant people, and people with weak immune systems due to drugs or underlying diseases. If you are in one of these high-risk groups and are exposed to measles in any of these locations, contact your healthcare provider and discuss the steps required to protect yourself or your loved one from complications from measles. Measles can be prevented with the safe and highly effective measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are approximately 97% effective in preventing measles, and its protection lasts for a long time. For more information about measles and measles vaccinations, including locations for measles vaccination: www.kingcounty.gov/measles Originally published on April 11, 2025

