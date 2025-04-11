Health
HIV patients respond to reduced Doge's research funding grants at UCLA
Los Angeles, Westwood (KABC) – New data released this week shows that the Government Efficiency Task Force claims it has cut $109 million in federal grants from UCLA.
Much of that money was funding important HIV research and care. One study that enrolled more than 200 participants infected with HIV was forced to close the middle class.
Eyewitness News spoke to two people who participated in the UCLA research study, the very people who were cut.
“I feel like I've lost a part of my healthcare. It's very scary, sad and stressful,” said Daniel Garza, 54, of Laguna Beach.
He was diagnosed with HIV in 2000 when Garza dealed with alcohol and drug addiction. Nine years ago he joined UCLA mstudy We are dedicated to identifying the obstacles facing patients like Garza and how to overcome them.
“We're going to get lab work. They're going to catch everything that's going on in our case. It's profitable, like they do in my case, and it's an all-out victory,” Garza said.
“Without MSTUDY, without the LGBT center and all of my supporters, I can really say. I don't think I'm sitting in front of you right now,” said George Todd McLachlan, a research participant in Los Angeles.
In 2019, the 27-year-old said he was shocked and distrustful after undergoing an HIV test.
Professor UCLA loses millions in fundraising for HIV research projects
The UCLA professor has spoken after losing millions of funds in the year of the HIV research project.
“At a moment, you're alone, embarrassed, nervous or scared, especially in front of strangers who have got this news,” McLachlan said.
He thought HIV was a death sentence. Later, along with researchers at UCLA, McLachlan learned how to live a healthy and productive life.
“Making HIV and being cared for is a viral load, meaning you can't get HIV infectious,” says UCLA professor of epidemiology and infectious diseases, Dr. Pamina Gorbach.
She had begun a new trial building on MSTUDY's success. McLachlan and Garza were all registered along with 200 other participants, and the government pulled the plug.
“When I got the notification it was like an instant hole in my stomach, and I still feel bad about it.
“Over five years, we've been awarded more than $3 million for this grant,” Gorbach said.
She said the firing letter implies that her work is “unscientific.” It said it had a “low return on investment,” and ultimately “doesn't increase health, extend life expectancy, or reduce illness. Participants are sincerely opposed.
“I've lived with HIV for about five years, but still with someone like me who can maintain a successful, healthy life and do everything I want to do,” Maclachlan said.
“Prevention, lab work, medication, regular doctor visits. It helps to keep my numbers up,” Garza said.
“It's a basic human need. Do you know what I mean? It's really foul and unhappy,” McCrackman said.
Golbach said she must halt research activities and plans to appeal the government's decision.
According to Doge, UCLA lost the most funds compared to other UCs and other universities across the country.
Participants say they are grateful for the work the researchers have done, but they don't know how they will fill this huge gap in their care.
