Health
Zapping the herpes zoster virus and avoiding dementia
Vaccinations against shingles may come with amazing perks. Recent research hypothesized that the herpes zoster vaccine, also known as shingles, protects against more than a painful rash. Real-world data shows that people who receive the shingles vaccine are about 20% less likely to develop dementia than their unvaccinated peers. The findings support the idea that viral infections can cause or exacerbate Alzheimer's pathology in some people.
Scientists have long debated the link between viral infection and dementia in conflicting epidemiological findings over decades. Previous studies suggested that untreated herpes infections increased the risk of dementia by 1.5 times, and that antiviral treatment reduced that risk (which reduced the risk).February 2021 News). While most studies focus on herpes simplex 1 (HSV1), a population-based study in 2023 linked 12 common viral diseases to the development of a variety of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease (February 2023 News) encourages deeper investigation.
Currently, scientists led by Pascal Geldsetzer at Stanford University, California, are leveraging Wales' public health policies to build appropriate research to strengthen the link between the virus and dementia. The UK government considered that as of September 1, 2013, people under the age of 80 born after September 2, 1933 were eligible to receive the Zostavax, the Zosta vaccine born the following year. Even a day was ineligible for those who were older. This decision established a non-relative pool with demographically similar recipients and effectively eliminated confounding factors such as antiviral use, comorbidities, and education levels that undermined previous studies (Lophatanion et al. , 2023; Ukraintseva et al. , 2024; Wilkinson et al., 2021).
What impact can this boundary have on health? Sieve through large electronic health record data, co-first authors Markus Eyting, Min Xie and colleagues found jumps from 0.01% of shingles vaccination rates to 0.01% of almost 93,000 unqualified people to 47.2% of 190,000. When scientists tracked new dementia diagnosis with health records or death certificates, they discovered 3.5% fewer new cases among eligible groups in the seven years after vaccination (image on the right). After adjusting for those receiving the vaccine, we predicted a 20% reduction in cases of dementia.
The authors found that women appeared to benefit more than men due to gender differences in both the prevalence of dementia and the immunological response to vaccines. It is unclear whether the Singrix vaccine will protect it in the same way. The recombinant vaccine, which is now used more widely than it was born, was not available in the UK until September 1, 2023.
How can the Zoster vaccine elicit this effect? The author provided three explanations.
- Fewer vaccinated groups restrict travel to doctors who may have led to dementia diagnosis. In other words, they did not get shingles and, despite the possibility that they may have developed dementia, they were not seen by doctors.
- Vaccination directly reduced the risk of dementia by reducing reactivation of dormant water cell virus, thereby preventing neuroinflammation and neurotoxicity.
- Vaccination provided indirect neuroprotection by generating a wide range of immune responses that reduce inflammation independent of its effects on the virus.
Based on the analysis, the authors support the last two clear, but not mutually exclusive explanations. Etiology studies suggest that viral infections, including but not limited to shingles, can cause neuropathology through various mechanisms found in people with dementia (vasculopathy, Aβ and tau aggregation, neuroinflammation)June 2018 News; Wozniak et al. , 2009; Nagel and Bubak, 2018; Bubak et al. , 2021).
This study could have strong implications. Boston of Anupam Yena, Harvard Medical School's Boston, may have “public health benefits that are significantly greater than intended use” if Zoster vaccinations truly reduce the risk of dementia to the fifth.
Anna Bright is a PhD. New York City student.
