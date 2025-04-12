



A new study, published at this year's European Conference on Obesity (ECO 2025, Malaga, Spain, May 2014), shows that about two-thirds of participants three years after starting treatment with tilzepatin, recovered less than 5% of less than 5% within three years. The study was by Weil Cornell Medicine of the Comprehensive Weight Control Center, Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, New York, New York, USA, and Professor Louis Aronne, co-authors of Eli Lilly and Indianapolis, who funded the study. Obesity management is a long-term journey where weight fluctuations are expected. For some patients, previous lowest (or lowest) weight can be the point of focus (and disappointment if you can't reach it again). However, there is no clear literature yet that Nadir's weight is clinically relevant. This post hoc analysis of the Surmount-1 study after 3 years was aimed at assessing weight recovery from Nadir weight over 3 years (36 months/176 weeks) with tilzepatide treatment. The original Surmount-1 trial was published in NEJM in 2022 and found that over 72 weeks obese participants treated with 5 mg, 10 mg, or 15 mg tilzepatide had significantly tolerated their weight once a week. This analysis included 690 tilzepatide auxiliary participants (65% females, 35% males) with mean age 49 years, average weight 107 kg and average BMI.2 Selected from the original Surmount-1 cohort were obese (BMI of at least 30 kg/m²) or overweight (BMI of at least 27 kg/m²) and harboring 5% of patients for 3 years (more than 75% of the scheduled dose was received). Baseline weight is when reaching the lowest weight (the lowest weight achieved during treatment). Weight recovery from Nadir to Week 176 was defined as the difference in the percentage of weight loss from baseline to Nadir and the baseline to Week 176. The analysis showed that the average time to the lowest level body weight was 22 months (96 weeks). The average weight loss on Nadir weight was 23.1%. Nadir Weight The average weight from 176 to 176 weeks was 3.7%. This means that 690 participants had an average weight loss of 19.4% (23.1% minus 3.7%) over the last three years. At week 176, 73%, 19%, and 8% of participants treated with tilzepatide 5 mg (227 participants) recovered 5%, 5% to 10% and ≥10% from NADIR body weight, respectively. Similarly, 65%, 26%, and 9% of participants treated with tilzepatide 10 mg (n = 239) had 5%, 5% to 10% and 10% or more weights below Nadir 176, respectively. Among participants treated with tilzepatide 15 mg (n = 224), 73%, 20%, and 7%, 5%, 5% to 10% and 10%, respectively, body weights recovered from Nadir by week 176. The authors have not yet analyzed whether there are differences in weight gain between males and females, or between older and younger participants. This analysis found that 70% of participants treated with tilzepatide had limited weight recovery of <5% after the lowest point or lowest weight. Less than 10% of participants recovered more than 10% from Nadir's body weight. Overall, these findings suggest that most participants who received tilzepatide had a relatively stable weight journey over the three years in a 3-year study, avoiding substantial weight recovery. ” Dr. Louis Aronne, Comprehensive Weight Control Center, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Weill Cornell Medicine sauce: European Association for Obesity Research

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250411/SURMOUNT-1-trial-finds-tirzepatide-supports-long-term-weight-control.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

