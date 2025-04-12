New fitness metrics may predict the risk of heart disease rather than stages and heart rate, research finds research

Towards the integration of wearable technology and clinical health monitoring, researchers have identified a new fitness metric, Daily Heart Rate (DHRP), that is more strongly associated with identification. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) Risk than traditional indicators such as step counts and average heart rate.

the studyIt is published in Journal of the American Heart Associationanalyzed data from nearly 7,000 participants who volunteered for Fitbit data as part of the National Institutes of Health. All of us Research program.

A research team led by scientists at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago developed DHRPS as a simple ratio. Higher DHRPS, heart rate per step indicates a decrease in cardiovascular efficiency and potentially lower heart health.

Joint relationships with six conditions

Using 5.8 million people and over 50 billion recorded steps in Fitbit data, the study included 6,947 adults who shared data over at least 10 days with linked electronic health records (EHRs). The researchers tested whether DHRP correlated with six important cardiovascular conditions: type 2 diabetes, hypertension, heart failure, stroke, coronary atherosclerosis, and myocardial infarction.

They found that individuals with the highest DHRPS quartile (indicating a higher heart rate) were significantly more likely to have all six conditions, even after adjusting only for age, gender, BMI, race, step count, and heart rate. For example, high DHRP was associated with a 2.03x odds for type 2 diabetes, a 1.63x odds for hypertension, and a 1.77x odds for heart failure.

This study emphasized the ease of calculation of DHRP. It is a low-cost biomarker using data already collected by widely available devices.

“This study clearly shows that people with high DHRPS levels are more likely to develop chronic conditions. The top three are diabetes, brain stroke and heart failure. When the heart is pressured, these individuals are more likely to develop heart failure. It is also correlated with the risk of heart attacks. Madara, professor of anesthesia at Gandhi Medical College, Hyderabad, commenting on the study.

Beyond the heartbeat and step count

The researchers did not stop at these six conditions. They examined DHRP with 1,789 disease codes in 17 categories and performed a phenome-wide association study (PHEWAS). The results revealed that 518 condition is significantly associated with conditions already known to be a cardiovascular risk factor such as DHRP, particularly obesity, sleep apnea, and type 2 diabetes.

Compared to using step counts or heart rate alone, DHRP consistently exhibits higher statistical significance and stronger regression scores, suggesting that it provides a more subtle reflex of heart health and physical fitness.

Sudhir Kumar, a consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, said the value of the DHRPS index is not in introducing new concepts, but in repackaging familiar data into easily understandable metrics.

“There's nothing fundamentally new here. But what they did is for them to create a new ratio, DHRP, and use it to build public awareness. The core idea is very simple. The lower the heart rate associated with step count, the more it relates to heart fitness, or ideally both,” he said.

Fitness tests and self-assessment health

In a small subgroup of participants who also took the treadmill-based cardiovascular stress test, DHRP correlated more strongly with maximal metabolic equivalents (METS), a measure of cardiopulmonary compatibility than heart rate or steps.

It also correlated better with how participants assessed their physical health in the survey. In other words, people who feel healthy usually have lower DHRP and enhance their potential as a reflection of overall fitness.

Dr. Madara said: “The standard medical literature says that even professional athletes can have a heart rate at a low resting rate of 40. In the general population, a resting heart rate of 60 to 72 is ideal. Many people think 72 is normal, but in reality it's at the upper limit of the spectrum. The ideal is to get closer to 60.”

What is the unique reason for DHRPS?

Heart rate and step count have been used separately to estimate cardiovascular health. However, DHRPS bridges both of these, reflecting how the body's cardiovascular system responds to physical activity. Lower DHRP means more efficient heart and lower beats per more steps, while higher DHRP suggests an increase in cardiac tension even with less activity.

According to this study, this integration captures deeper physiological responses, such as autonomic nervous system function and coronary flow reserve. These are often overlooked with simple metrics such as total steps and average heart rate.

Public health impact

This study suggests that DHRP can complement existing CVD risk scores and provide an accessible tool for early risk detection. Given the increasing adoption of fitness trackers, DHRP could help millions of users better understand heart health without visiting the clinic.

“What this index does is link your resting heart rate, walking or running heart rate and count towards one meaningful number. Whether you're talking about diabetes, obesity, hypertension, stroke or even lifespan, it's more important, more important.