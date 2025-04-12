Health
“It's a Red Flag”: Finding health advice on social media is easier than knowing claims to trust | News, sports, work
In the social media section dominated by wellness content, influencers recommend a variety of treatments and products to support weight loss, combat fatigue, and promote other desirable health outcomes.
Some of the approved approaches may be helpful. Many people challenge the epidemic with little evidence to back up the claims of enthusiasts, healthcare experts say.
Some influencers encourage their followers to avoid certain foods, such as seed oil, while others argue that they will get everything about certain foods, such as the meaty carnivore diet. There is a video pitch for berberine, a compound advertised online as “Nature's Ozempic,” and a video pitch for non-medical IV vitamin therapy, commonly known as the drip bar market as a treatment for hangovers and fatigue.
Certainly, alternative health practices and treatments that lack the support of health facilities were part of popular culture long before the internet age. However, numerous advice shared online encouraged calls to safeguards and found mainstream acceptance measures.
The new US health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., suspended his Instagram account in 2021 to post misinformation about vaccine safety and Covid-19, but many of his champion ideas have been widely supported. Critics of Dr. Mehmet Oz accused him of making sometimes misleading claims at talk shows he was hosting. Oz is currently the candidate for President Donald Trump, who leads the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.
Released last month, the Netflix series explored the story of popular Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson, who has accumulated talks about curing her terminal brain tumors with a healthy lifestyle and alternative medicine. In 2015, Gibson admitted to lying after being diagnosed with cancer. A federal court in Australia later fined her for not giving money that she said she would go to charity through the sale of cookbooks and apps.
With personal wellness leaving you with hot topics, here are some tips that health experts have to evaluate the materials you can see online.
Be careful when influencers promote their products
Most influencers have or want to have a business relationship with a company that can earn money by promoting their products. This arrangement does not necessarily mean that content creators do not believe in marketing, but they have a vested interest in publishing products that may work.
Creators receive payments for photos and videos that hype their products and can win committees on sales through features such as affiliate links. Therefore, experts point out that it's better to be careful when someone inspires you to press the “buy” button, such as natural supplements, tea, or other wellness products that appear on your social media feed.
A survey published last month in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that Instagram and Tiktok posts, which discussed five popular medical tests, showed a significant amount of Instagram and Tiktok posts.
After analyzing around 980 posts on two platforms, the researchers said that most of the posts they found were misleading and failed to “refer to important harms, including overdiagnosis,” resulting from a complete MRI or test to detect early signs of cancer, assessment of intestinal microorganisms, or assessment of hormone levels.
Promoting dietary supplements has been a particularly lucrative movement for many influencers, according to Timothy Caulfield, professor of health policy and law at the University of Alberta. He sees the supplement industry as the “backbone” of consumer-oriented health misinformation and is designed to burn billions of dollars in revenue.
“If someone sells supplements, it's a red flag,” he said. “I don't think it's always been, but that's certainly the case now.”
Check your expertise
In general, consumers should take some degree of skepticism about all the bold claims, said Cedric Bryant, chief executive of the nonprofit American Council of Movement. The goal of a creator is to increase engagement with content, and some influencers may want to make unproven claims to attract more viewers.
“If that's too good, it's probably true,” Bryant said.
Some health and wellness influencers are medically trained, but many are not. Before getting health tips from anyone on social media, we recommend that you make sure they have the right expertise or at least be able to share data that has led you to recommend a particular product or lifestyle choice.
In the fitness area, Bryant recommends checking whether the creator has a certification from the accredited organization and reviewing the information through the US registry of the US athletics expert database.
The American Medical Association and the American Medical Specialist Committee maintain a searchable database for physicians. The state also operates a database that allows users to check whether users are licensed to practice healthcare or have undergone disciplinary action for fraud.
When influencers with appropriate credentials push a particular product, consumers may want to consider whether brand partnerships or other factors form recommendations.
Federal Trade Commission guidelines reflect the agency's interpretation of the designated influencer of federal law that features a particular product or service, and significantly discloses approval. However, sponsorship and potential conflicts of interest are not always revealed.
In 2023, when the guidelines were issued, the FTC issued a warning to 12 online influencers for failing to properly disclose paid social media posts promoting “sugar-containing products” and Aspartame, a sweetener found in diet soda, ice cream and other foods. Some of the influencers were registered dietitians.
Compare with general medical consensus
If the creators cite research to support health and dietary claims, it is best to check and confirm whether what they are saying is consistent with the latest evidence-based medical consensus.
Elias Avojaud, a psychiatrist studying the intersection of psychology and technology and professor at Stanford University, said:
Aboujaoude suggests using traditionally reputable sources, such as major academic institutions and government health agencies, to reaffirm your health claims. He also advised to look at the research cited by creators and assess whether they were published in reputable journals and exposed to peer review.
Catherine Zelatsky, a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, may be too early to know if she should trust promising results. For example, this study may demonstrate the benefits of certain types of herbs. However, this does not necessarily mean that findings have been replicated in other studies. This is a requirement for treatment methods to be considered effective, she said.
