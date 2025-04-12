Health
AI tool to check skin cancer deployed at London Hospital
NHS hospitals in West London are pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help check for skin cancer.
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital said AI technology is approved to make everything clear to patients without having to see a doctor.
Once the photos are uploaded to the system, the technology analyzes and interprets the images, and interprets them with 99% accuracy in diagnosing benign cases, the hospital said.
Thousands of NHS patients have been undergoing emergency cancer checks using AI tools, releasing consultants to concentrate on the most serious cases and lowering their waiting lists.
The system runs checks in minutes, and medical photographers use the iPhone and DEM app developed by UK corporate skin analysis to take photos of suspicious moles and lesions.
Next, before the tool determines the results, it transfers the image to the desktop computer for greater analysis.
Patients with benign cases are then discharged without the opinion of experts, except for a small number of cases.
Hospitals receive approximately 7,000 emergency skin cancer referrals each year, but only 5% have been found to have cancer.
Dr. Louise Fairfield, a consultant dermatologist at the hospital, said:
“We don't think we'll manage it, patients are overlooked, they're waiting, they're not getting a timely diagnosis.”
Jimmy Toby decides to use AI tools to check one of his moles after his brother Jeff is diagnosed with melanoma. Thankfully, he's completely clear.
“They took a photo. That was it,” he said.
“It could have been the next day, and the next day I got a call and they said, 'Mr. Povey, that's nothing – it's a mole, and I don't have to worry about it.”
“So all worries disappeared in two days.”
The AI tool has since been deployed in over 20 other NHS hospitals, where doctors have helped them make decisions, helping to detect more than 14,000 cancer cases in the UK in total.
“Waiting for a hospital appointment and diagnosis can be anxious time, especially if you have concerns about mole or skin lesions,” said Rogerchin, chief medical officer of the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation.
“This is a major step forward in more efficient diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer.
“That means dermatologists will spend more time focusing on emergency cases, saving lives and improving the patient's experience.”
Dr. Lucy Thomas, another consultant dermatologist at the hospital, said he hopes that patients will eventually have an AI diagnostic tool that will allow them to use themselves.
“The idea is to bring this closer to the patient so that the patient can benefit from it.
“We need demoscopic lenses that aren't always accessible to the public, so it's a limited moment of technology, but we're confident that technology will move forward over time, and we have an effective app that patients can access from the comfort of their home.”
