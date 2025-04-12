BBC Chelsea and Westminster Hospital said AI technology is approved to clarify everything to patients without having to see a doctor.

NHS hospitals in West London are pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help check for skin cancer. Chelsea and Westminster Hospital said AI technology is approved to make everything clear to patients without having to see a doctor. Once the photos are uploaded to the system, the technology analyzes and interprets the images, and interprets them with 99% accuracy in diagnosing benign cases, the hospital said. Thousands of NHS patients have been undergoing emergency cancer checks using AI tools, releasing consultants to concentrate on the most serious cases and lowering their waiting lists.

The system runs checks in minutes, and medical photographers use the iPhone and DEM app developed by UK corporate skin analysis to take photos of suspicious moles and lesions. Next, before the tool determines the results, it transfers the image to the desktop computer for greater analysis. Patients with benign cases are then discharged without the opinion of experts, except for a small number of cases.

Without new technology, Dr. Louise Field said, “we would not be able to keep up with the number of patients coming to referrals for emergency skin cancer.”

Hospitals receive approximately 7,000 emergency skin cancer referrals each year, but only 5% have been found to have cancer. Dr. Louise Fairfield, a consultant dermatologist at the hospital, said: “We don't think we'll manage it, patients are overlooked, they're waiting, they're not getting a timely diagnosis.” Jimmy Toby decides to use AI tools to check one of his moles after his brother Jeff is diagnosed with melanoma. Thankfully, he's completely clear.

Jimmy Tovey said that he received the results so quickly, thanks to AI tools that “all worries have disappeared.”

“They took a photo. That was it,” he said. “It could have been the next day, and the next day I got a call and they said, 'Mr. Povey, that's nothing – it's a mole, and I don't have to worry about it.” “So all worries disappeared in two days.” The AI ​​tool has since been deployed in over 20 other NHS hospitals, where doctors have helped them make decisions, helping to detect more than 14,000 cancer cases in the UK in total.

Dr. Lucy Thomas, another consultant dermatologist at the hospital, said that it is expected that the patient will ultimately be able to use the AI ​​diagnostic tool themselves.