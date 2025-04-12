Particulate matter and co-occurring genetic risk induce oxidative stress and cardiac and brain Alzheimer’s pathology

Numerical source data for all graphs in the manuscript can be found in the supplementary data 1 file.

Mice exposure survival

No differences in survival were noticed across male groups during PM 2.5 exposure, whereas three female AD mice exposed to filtered air (FA) died during the PM 2.5 exposure period.

PM 2.5 composition

Although, overall, males and females were exposed for three months (excluding weekends and holidays), the time of exposure differed due to constraints on the number of chambers, which did not allow us to expose males and females at the same time. Males were exposed in the spring of 2021 (total of 66 days) and females in the winter of 2022–23 (total of 58 days). The average daily PM 2.5 concentration for males and females was 88.65 and 100.07 μg/m3, respectively (Fig. S1A). Filter composition varied between sexes (Fig. S1B, C) with iron levels exposure differing between males and females, possibly contributing to the worse phenotype observed in male mice given iron contribution to Aβ and neurofibrillary tangles deposits in AD34.

Genotype influences mouse morphometrics

Heart weight to tibia length ratio (HW:TL) (Table 1) revealed an interaction between genotype and sex (t(1, 68) = 3.39, p = 0.001) wherein male AD mice were associated with decreased HW:TL relative to male WT mice, whereas female AD mice were associated with an increased HW:TL relative to female WT mice that decreased, although NS, within each genotype with PM 2.5 exposure (Table 1).

Table 1 Morphometrics parameters of the WT and AD mice following exposure

Brain weight to tibia length ratios (BrW:TL) (Table 1) were increased in AD compared to WT mice for both sexes (t(1, 73) = −2.14, p = 0.036). There was a non-statistically significant effect of PM 2.5 exposure on BrW:TL in both genotypes. There was a non-statistically significant difference in genotype or exposure to body weight or liver weight to tibia ratios (Table 1).

Monomeric Aβ in the heart and brain is increased by genotype and PM 2.5 exposure

Heart

Western blot (WB) analysis of male heart samples showed non-statistically significant differences in the levels of Aβ 42 (Figs. 1A, S2) or Aβ 40 (Figs. 1B, S2) in AD mice although no signal was detectable in WT mice (t(1, 13) = −1.99, p = 0.068). PM 2.5 did not result in statistically significant changes for either monomer. The resulting Aβ 42:40 ratio was significantly increased in AD relative to WT mice (t(1, 13) = −2.59, p = 0.023), but with no effect of PM 2.5 exposure relative to FA (Fig. 1C). We were not able to get a consistent signal by WB for Aβ 40 in female samples. We were, however, able to get a signal for Aβ 42 in female hearts, albeit in only two AD samples (Fig. S3). Thus, all WB data presented herein are from male samples. Given the sex differences in the measurable monomer levels, we sought to further investigate Aβ monomers in heart and brain tissue by a more sensitive, molecular ELISA method.

Fig. 1: Monomeric Aβ in the heart and brain is increased by genotype and PM 2.5 exposure. A Aβ 42 levels in male heart (western blot) (n = 4). B Aβ 40 levels in male heart (western blot) (n = 4). C ratio of Aβ 42 :Aβ 40 in male heart tissue (western blot) (n = 4). D Aβ 42 levels in male and female heart tissue (ELISA) (n = 10, 10, 6, 9). E Aβ 40 levels in male and female heart tissue (ELISA) (n = 5, 5, 4, 4, 5, 5, 2, 5). F ratio of Aβ 42 :Aβ 40 in male and female heart tissue (ELISA) (n = 10, 10, 6, 9). G Aβ 42 levels in the male brain (western blot)(n = 4). H Aβ 40 levels in the male brain (western blot) (n = 4). I ratio of Aβ 42 :Aβ 40 in male brain tissue (western blot) (n = 4). JAβ 42 levels in male and female brain tissue (ELISA) (n = 11, 11, 9, 11). K Aβ 40 levels in male and female brain tissue (ELISA) (n = 11, 11, 9, 11). L ratio of Aβ 42 :Aβ 40 in male and female brain tissue (ELISA) (n = 11, 11, 9, 11). N values are reported in group order as seen in the panels. Data were analyzed using a linear regression model using the potential predictors (genotype, exposure, sex). Tukey’s adjustment method was implemented to account for multiple comparisons. Comparisons between genotypes or exposure represent a predictor effect. Comparisons between all groups (see H) represent post hoc multiple comparisons. (#≤0.1, *≤0.05, **≤0.01, ***≤0.001). Male and female results were grouped together in there was no statistical significance between sexes.

ELISA analysis of Aβ 42 expression in heart samples showed non-statistically significant association with genotype, PM 2.5 exposure, or sex (Fig. 1D), possibly due to the early disease stage. Aβ 40 was significantly increased in AD male mice (t(1, 30) = 6.44, p < 0.001) independent of exposure, but not in female AD mice, compared to WT, although female WT mice appeared to have overall higher levels of Aβ 40 compared to WT male (Fig. 1E). Those results indicate a genotype and sex effect on the levels of Aβ 40 where AD females appear protected, with no effect of exposure in both sexes possibly due to the insufficient time of exposure. Although Aβ 40 significantly increased in AD males relative to WT mice, neither AD genotype nor exposure had a statistically significant effect on the Aβ 42:40 ratio (Fig. 1F). This contrast might be due to Aβ values that were below the detection threshold of the assays in addition to the statistical modeling, wherein the Aβ 40 analysis was controlled for the significant predictors of sex and the sex:genotype interaction, whereas variable selection in the models for Aβ 42 and Aβ 42:40 ratio removed the non-statistically significant interaction and sex predictor after model fitting.

Brain

WB analysis of male brain tissue revealed that Aβ 42 was significantly increased in AD mouse brains exposed and non-exposed relative to WT mice (t(1, 13) = −5.32, p < 0.001) (Fig. 1G, S2). Increased Aβ 40 was associated with genotype within FA exposure (t(1, 12) = 7.50, p < 0.001), whereas the AD-WT difference among mice with PM 2.5 was non-statistically significant. Additionally, among AD mice, decreased Aβ 40 monomers were associated with PM 2.5 exposure relative to FA (t(1,12) = 4.99, p = 0.002), whereas there was a non-statistically significant difference with exposure among WT mice (Fig. 1H). The resulting Aβ 42:40 ratio in male brains was significantly associated with genotype (t(1, 13) = −2.31, p = 0.038) and exposure regardless of genotype (t(1, 13) = 2.67, p = 0.019) (Fig. 1I). As in the heart, we were not able to obtain a signal for Aβ 40 in female brains. We were, however, able to get a signal for Aβ 42 in the female brain, albeit in only one AD sample with high exposure (Fig. S4).

ELISA analysis revealed no sex differences across all measurements in the brain, and Aβ 40 and Aβ 42 monomer levels mirrored the data as seen by western blot. Specifically, higher monomeric Aβ 42 levels were significantly associated with AD relative to WT mice (t(1, 39) = −3.63, p = 0.001) (Fig. 1J), consistent with the report of a negative correlation between the density of amyloid deposition and the levels of Aβ 42 in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF-Aβ42)35. Examination of Aβ 40 monomers yielded a significant genotype-by-exposure interaction (t(1,37) = 2.73, p = 0.01) (Fig. 1K). Increased Aβ 40 monomers were associated with AD relative to WT mice among both FA (t(1, 37) = 6.29, p < 0.001) and PM 2.5 exposed mice (t(1,37) = 2.67, p = 0.05). Additionally, among AD mice, decreased Aβ 40 monomers were associated with PM 2.5 relative to FA although non-significantly (t(1,37) = 3.21, p = 0.14) whereas there was no difference between FA-PM 2.5 in WT mice (Fig. 1K). The decrease in Aβ 40 associated with PM 2.5 in AD mice may suggest a shift in the cleavage from Aβ 40 to the more pathogenic monomer Aβ 42. The resulting Aβ 42:40 ratio was significantly increased with PM 2.5 exposure relative to FA (t(1, 38) = 2.22, p = 0.033), the highest expression of which was found in AD-PM 2.5 mouse brains (Fig. 1L), indicating a potentially harmful effect of PM 2.5 on brain Aβ pathology.

Overall, these results show the formation of AD-related increases in monomeric Aβ in the heart. This was mostly influenced by genotype and sex, given the significant increase in Aβ 40 expression by ELISA and the significant increase in the Aβ 42:40 ratio by western blot. In the brain, Aβ monomer expression was influenced by both genotype and PM 2.5 exposure.

Protein oligomerization and fibrillation in the heart and brain

Non-statistically significant effect of genotype or exposure was observed by structural antibodies pan-oligomer (A11-19) or Aβ 42 specific oligomer signal (VIA) (t(1, 29) = −1.92, p = 0.064) in the heart by immuno-dot blot (Figs. 2A,B, S5,S6), however there was an overall effect of sex revealed by lower levels of A11-19 signal in females relative to males (t(1, 28) = 2.725, p = 0.011) (Fig. S5A). A consistent protein fibril signal (using OC antibody) was found across all groups (Figs. 2C, S5,S6). The presence of pan-oligomer A11-19 antibody signal visually demonstrated the accumulation of oligomers in the heart in PM 2.5 -exposed male mice by immunofluorescence (Fig. 2D).

Fig. 2: Protein oligomerization and fibrillation in the heart and brain. Heart expression by immuno-dot blot of A protein oligomers by anti-oligomer structural antibody A11-19 (n = 8), B Aβ 42 oligomers by anti-Aβ 42 oligomer structural antibody VIA (n = 8), and C protein fibrils by anti-fibril structural antibody OC (n = 8). D Representative images of heart tissue from each group probed with A11-19, Tropomyosin, and DAPI. Scale bars are consistent across all images (20 μm) and are represented in the final 3D render column. Brain hemisphere expression by immuno-dot blot of E protein oligomers (n = 8), F Aβ 42 oligomers (n = 8), and G protein fibrils (n = 8) by anti-A11-19, VIA, and OC antibodies, respectively. Data were analyzed using a linear regression model using the potential predictors (genotype, exposure, sex). Comparisons between genotypes or exposure represent a predictor effect. (#≤0.1, *≤0.05, **≤0.01, ***≤0.001).

Exposure to PM 2.5 was not associated with an increase, but rather a reduction in total oligomer levels in AD mice brain (t(1, 28) = −2.27, p = 0.031) (Figs. 2E, S5,S6) by immune-dot blot with A11-19 antibody. As in the heart, there was a significantly lower signal of A11-19 in female samples relative to male (t(1, 28) = 5.142, p < 0.0001) (Fig. S5E). There was a non-statistically significant effect of genotype or PM 2.5 exposure on Aβ 42 specific oligomers (VIA antibody) (Figs. 2F, S5,S6) or protein fibril accumulation (OC antibody) (Figs. 2G, S5,S6). However, there was a significantly lower signal for VIA in female mouse brains relative to male (t(1, 28) = 3.256, p = 0.003) (Fig. S5F). This lack of change in Aβ 42 oligomer and fibril expression across brain samples could be due to the early age of the mice and the limited PM 2.5 exposure period.

Plaque seeding is accelerated in the AD mouse brain with short-term PM 2.5 exposure

Macroscopic plaques could not be visualized with Methoxy-X04 in the heart possibly due to the smaller size of the extracellular fibrillar deposits and their scattered intracellular distribution5. However small oligomers (Fig. 2) were detectable, possibly due to the higher affinity and specificity of the immuno- vs. dye detection.

Dynamic measurements by time stamp imaging of brain slices showed that PM 2.5 exposure relative to FA exposure was associated with increased total plaque number in all AD mouse brains (t(1, 33) = 2.13, p < 0.001) (Fig. 3A, B), although, inexplicably, there was a subset of female mice in both the FA and PM 2.5 groups that demonstrated less than five plaques across all visualized brain slices (Fig. 3B). Grouped together by sex, and excluding brains that had <5 plaques, PM 2.5 exposure relative to FA exposure was associated with a significant increase in total plaque number per tissue area (t(1, 25) = 2.29, p = 0.031) (Fig. 3C). There was no difference in the number of plaques between FA and PM 2.5 exposure across all size ranges (Fig. 3D). However, there was a significant increase in the number of plaques smaller than 250μm2 (possibly new plaques) compared to plaques of larger sizes (t(1, 105) = −5.76, p < 0.001) in both exposure groups (Figs. 3D, S7D). Although there was no effect of exposure on whole plaque growth (Fig. 3E–G), plaques that were smaller in size before exposure (<250 μm2) grew more than plaques that were originally larger in size (>1000 μm2) (t(1, 300) = −1.64, p = <0.001) (Fig. 3H). Overall, the data demonstrated that PM 2.5 is associated with an increased number of plaques (with male > female), particularly within those of smaller size. Additionally, preexisting plaque growth was not associated significantly with a 3-month PM 2.5 exposure period, and growth was limited to plaques of initial small size, suggesting a growth threshold.

Fig. 3: Plaque seeding is accelerated in the AD brain with 3-month PM 2.5 exposure. A Representative image of a hemisphere slice demonstrating plaque staining with thiazine red (TR). Scale bar represents 1 mm. B Total plaque number in the cortex and hippocampus normalized by tissue area in male and female AD mice (n = 11, 6, 9, 10). Each dot represents a pooled average of total plaque number across seven slices per brain. Statistical modeling reveals an effect of exposure. C Total plaque number in the cortex and hippocampus normalized by tissue area in male and female AD mice, including only brains with >5 total plaques (n = 14, 13). Statistical modeling reveals an exposure effect. D Total number of plaques broken down by plaque size, demonstrating increased seeding of new plaques <250 µm2 (n = 14, 13, 14, 13, 14, 13, 14, 13). Statistical modeling reveals an effect of plaque size. E Representative image of the ‘time stamp’ staining employed. Injection of in vivo amyloid binding dye, MX-04, prior to the start of the PM 2.5 exposure period labels any pre-existing plaques, blue. Post-mortem staining with TR labels all plaques at the time of euthanasia, red. Using red and blue fluorescence, the difference in blue to red signal is evaluated to determine plaque growth. F Plaque growth percent increase. Dots represent each plaque that had both an MX-04 and TR signal, color-coded by mouse. Data is representative of the mean and standard error of the mean. G Plaque growth percent increase pooled by mouse (n = 5). H Differences in plaque growth stratified by starting plaque size (n = 5, 5, 5, 5, 4, 3, 2). Statistical modeling reveals an effect of initial plaque size. N values are reported in group order as seen in the panels. Data were analyzed using linear mixed models (LMMs) to account for the correlation within the subject using the potential predictors (exposure, sex, plaque size, initial plaque size). (*≤0.05, **≤0.01, ***≤0.001).

Genotype, sex, and PM 2.5 influence a decline in myocardial diastolic function

Echocardiography results displayed consistent interactions between genotype and sex, thus, male and female results are displayed separately.

Systolic function (Fig. 4A–C), expressed by ejection fraction (EF), was overall non-statistically significant across all groups (Fig. 4A.1–A.4). However there was an interaction of genotype and exposure (t(1, 73) = −1.84, p = 0.07), reflected in a functionally (non-statistically) significant ~15% reduction in WT mice exposed to PM 2.5 relative to FA (t(1, 72) = −2.37, p = 0.092), and a ~ 15% increase between WT-PM 2.5 and AD-PM 2.5 mice, which supports previously reported observations of the effect of exposure in WT mice13 and the HFpEF phenotype in AD7,36.

Fig. 4: Genotype, sex and PM 2.5 influence myocardial diastolic function. A.1 and A.2 Ejection fraction in male (n = 9, 10, 11, 10) and female mice (n = 10, 10, 6, 10). A.3 and A.4 Ejection fraction displayed as a function of PM 2.5 exposure. Dots represent group averages. B.1 and B.2 Cardiac output in male (n = 9, 10, 11, 10) and female mice (n = 10, 10, 6, 10). B.3 and B.4 Cardiac output displayed as a function of PM 2.5 exposure. Dots represent group averages. C Representative short-axis views of AD-FA and AD-PM 2.5 mice demonstrating preserved systolic function. D.1 and D.2 Left atrial diameter to tibia length ratio (LAD:TL) in male (n = 9, 10, 11, 10) and female mice (n = 7, 10, 6, 10). D.3 and D.4 LAD:TL displayed as a function of PM 2.5 exposure. Dots represent group averages. E.1 and E.2 Left atrial pressure (LAP) in male (n = 9, 10, 11, 10) and female mice (n = 10, 10, 6, 10). E.3 and E.4 LAP displayed as a function of PM 2.5 exposure. Dots represent group averages. F.1 and F.2 E/A ratio in male (n = 9, 10, 11, 10) and female mice (n = 10, 10, 6, 10). F.3 and F.4 E/A ratio displayed as a function of PM 2.5 exposure. Dots represent group averages. G.1 and G.2 Mitral valve flow deceleration time in male (n = 9, 10, 11, 10) and female (n = 10, 10, 6, 10) mice. G.3 and G.4 Mitral valve flow deceleration time displayed as a function of PM 2.5 exposure. Dots represent group averages. H Representative 4-chamber views of AD-FA and AD-PM 2.5 mice demonstrating worsened diastolic function in AD mice with exposure. I Grading schematic of diastolic dysfunction in male and female mice. N values are reported in group order as seen in the panels. Data were analyzed using a linear regression model using the potential predictors (genotype, exposure, sex). Comparisons between genotypes represent a predictor effect of genotype. Comparisons between boxes represent a predictor effect. (#≤0.1, *≤0.05, **≤0.01, ***≤0.001).

A similar pattern was observed for cardiac output (CO), with an additional interaction between genotype and sex (t(1,71) = 2.62, p = 0.011), which resulted in a reduction, non-statistically significant, in CO in AD male mice compared to WT (Fig. 4B.1, B.3), whereas CO tends to be higher in AD mice relative to WT among females (t(1,71) = 2.59, p = 0.055) (Fig. 4B.2, B.4). PM 2.5 exposure relative to FA was associated with a significant reduction in CO within both genotypes (t(1, 71) = −2.52, p = 0.014) (Fig. 4B.3, B.4). In the males, there was a functionally significant reduction (~10–12%) in CO between WT-FA and all other groups, while CO was preserved within AD mice with exposure. These findings in males reflect a systolic defect in WT with exposure and support diastolic dysfunction in AD mice. In the females, a 26% increase in CO in AD relative to WT mice supports an earlier diastolic dysfunction, while an 18% decrease in AD mice exposed relative to the non-exposed mice may suggest an effect of PM 2.5 in progressing cardiac dysfunction towards a more severe state of systo-diastolic dysfunction.

The assessment of diastolic function requires the integration of several variables as often the interpretation of individual parameters may appear in conflict. We therefore interpreted diastolic function based on the results of five main parameters as we previously showed36. Larger left atria (LA) diameter to tibia length (LAD:TL) ratio was significantly associated with AD genotype in male mice (t(1, 68) = 5.55, p < 0.001) with no effect of PM 2.5 exposure (Fig. 4D.1,D.3; Table 2), whereas no change was demonstrated in females based on genotype with a non-statistically significant size reduction by PM 2.5 exposure regardless of the genotype (Fig. 4D.2,D.4; Table 2). LA pressure was associated with genotype and exposure interaction (t(1, 72) = 2.13, p = 0.037) (Fig. 4E.1–E.4; Table 2). E/A ratio was significantly associated with genotype (t(1, 72) = 2.51, p = 0.014) and the interaction of genotype and sex (t(1, 72) = 2.35, p = 0.021), where there was an association of a lower value in AD male mice (non-statistically significant) and a higher value in AD female mice (t(1, 72) = 2.51, p = 0.067) relative to their WT counterparts (Fig. 4F.1, F.2; Table 2). While PM 2.5 exposure had a non-statistically significant effect on the E/A ratio, AD- PM 2.5 mice had higher E/A values both in males and females compared to AD-FA mice (Fig. 4F.3, F.4 Table 2). Parallel to the pseudo-normalization of the E/A ratio as diastolic dysfunction progresses, mitral valve flow (MV) deceleration parameters (duration and slope) are prolonged in grade I and shortened in grade II-IV. Both MV flow deceleration parameters were associated with an interaction effect of genotype and sex along with a main effect of exposure. In males, mitral valve flow deceleration time was significantly shortened (t(1, 72) = −3.15, p = 0.046) (Fig. 4G.1,G.3) paralleled by a faster deceleration slope in AD mice relative to their WT counterparts (Table 2), indicating a progression towards a grade 2 diastolic dysfunction. In females, although non-statistically significant, AD mice were associated with longer deceleration times (Fig. 4G.2,G.4) and slower velocities (Table 2), indicating a less severe diastolic dysfunction than males across genotypes and exposure. However, mitral valve flow deceleration appeared to increase with PM 2.5 exposure in both genotypes in females (Table 2). Holding all other covariates constant, PM 2.5 exposure had a significant association with mitral valve deceleration time (t(1, 72) = −2.17, p = 0.03) (Fig. 4G.3, G.4), and a non-statistically significant association with mitral valve deceleration velocity (Table 2). Overall, taking all 5 parameters defining diastolic dysfunction together (LAD:TL, LAP, E/A, MV flow deceleration slope, and time), the data revealed a genotype-dependent grade I diastolic dysfunction in females which transitioned to grade II in males, while exposure worsened the grade of dysfunction in both sexes and genotypes (Fig. 4I).

Table 2 Echocardiographic parameters in WT and AD mice exposed to FA or AP

AD genotype alters activity and anxiety parameters whereas short-term PM 2.5 influences disinhibition and recognition memory

There were no interactions between sex and the other main predictors (i.e. genotype and exposure) in the behavior parameters, therefore the data from both sexes are plotted together as data move in the same direction. Sex differences in behavioral assays are displayed in the supplemental (Fig. S8) and discussed herein.

Anxiety, activity, and disinhibition

Behavioral tests showed that anxiety and activity levels were unaffected by PM 2.5 exposure but rather influenced by AD genotype. In the Open Field test, if a mouse is anxious it is expected to spend more time in the periphery of the box and less time in the absolute center37. AD mice were significantly associated with less time in the absolute center (t (1,73) = −2.96, p = 0.004) (Fig. 5A, C) and more time in the periphery of the testing area (t (1,73) = −3.18, p = 0.002) relative to WT mice (Fig. 5B, C). Further, female mice spent significantly less time in the absolute center (t (1,73) = 2.65, p = 0.01) (Fig. S8A) and more time in the periphery (t (1,73) = −3.483, p = 0.001) (Fig. S8B) relative to males. These results suggest a genotypic effect where AD mice are associated with increased anxiety compared to their WT counterparts, with females worse than males, whereas the exposure had no effect in either genotype.

Fig. 5: AD genotype alters activity and anxiety parameters, whereas 3-month PM 2.5 exposure influences disinhibition and recognition memory. A Percent of time spent in the absolute center of the Open Field Test (n = 19, 20, 18, 20). B Percent of time spent in the periphery of the Open Field Test (n = 19, 20, 18, 20). C Representative heat maps of mouse location in the Open Field Test. D Distance traveled in the Y-maze test (n = 19, 20, 18, 20). E Spontaneous alternations (%) performed in Y-maze test (n = 19, 20, 18, 20). F Representative tracking map of mice in the Y-maze test. G Schematic of Novel Object Recognition Test stages. The yellow square and purple triangle represent the familiar and novel objects, respectively. Red dashed circle and blue dotted circle represent the novel and familiar zone, respectively. H Total time spent exploring the objects on test day (n = 18, 19, 18, 20). I Difference in time spent exploring the object in the novel zone between Familiarization and Test stages (n = 18, 19, 18, 20). J Ratio of entries into novel and familiar zones (n = 18, 19, 18, 20). N values are reported in group order as seen in the Figures. Data were analyzed using a linear regression model using the potential predictors (genotype, exposure, sex). Comparisons between genotypes represent a predictor effect of genotype. Comparisons between all groups (see I) represent post hoc multiple comparisons (#≤0.1, *≤0.05, **≤0.01, ***≤0.001).

Additionally, AD mice displayed hyperactivity compared to WT mice as measured by increased distance traveled in Y-maze (t (1,73) = −3.87, p < 0.001) (Fig. 5D, F), and females traveled significantly more than males (t (1,73) = −2.622, p = 0.011) (Fig. S8D). There were no differences in spatial-working memory across groups measured by spontaneous alternations (Fig. 5E, F). There was no difference in genotype or exposure on disinhibition measured by the percent of time spent in the open arm, open arm entries, and distance traveled into the open arm of the Elevated O-Maze (EOM) (Fig. S4A–D). However, EOM testing did reveal significant differences between males and females. Specifically, females spent significantly more time in the open arms of the test (t (1,69) = −4.483, p < 0.0001) (Fig. S9A) and covered more distance in the open arms (t (1,69) = −2.208, p = 0.031) (Fig. S9C).

Overall, these results suggest that AD genotype is linked to anxiety and hyperactivity, with females more anxious and hyperactive than males. Further, the data suggests there is no effect of genotype or exposure in spatial learning (Y-maze) and disinhibition (EOM), albeit females appear overall more disinhibited than males. In addition, PM 2.5 exposure had no effect on any of these behavioral parameters.

Exploration and recognition of memory

PM 2.5 exposure, rather than genotype, influenced the results of the Novel Object Recognition Test (Fig. 5G). PM 2.5 exposed mice showed decreased (although non-statistically significant) total exploration of objects during the habituation phase of the assay (t (1, 69) = −1.71, p = 0.092) (Fig. 5H). Further, there was an interaction between genotype and exposure (t (1, 69) = −2.05, p = 0.04), associated with time spent in the novel zone between Familiarization and Test phases. WT mice exposed to PM 2.5 were associated with less time spent in the novel zone relative to WT mice exposed to FA (t (1, 69) = −3.40, p = 0.006), whereas there was non-statistically significant association within the AD mice with exposure (Fig. 5I). Further, there was no difference in genotype or exposure in association with the ratio of novel to familiar object zone entries (Fig. 5J). The results suggest that PM 2.5 exposure for three months begins to affect recognition memory that, with longer exposure periods, may significantly affect exploration.

Markers of oxidative stress are influenced by genotype and PM 2.5 in the heart but only genotype in the brain

Heart

Expression of superoxide dismutase (SOD1), an antioxidant that protects from reactive oxygen species (reduces O 2 • to H 2 O 2 ), was associated with a significant interaction between genotype and exposure (t(1, 28) = −2.13, p = 0.042), wherein AD-PM 2.5 was associated with increased SOD1 relative to AD-FA (Fig. 6A–C). SOD1 western blot results were non-statistically different between male (Fig. 6A) and female (Fig. 6B) samples, so results were analyzed together (Fig. 6C) to increase power. Decreased total glutathione (GSH), a ‘master antioxidant’ that reduces H 2 O 2 to H 2 O, was associated with exposure to PM 2.5 (t(1, 27) = −3.30, p = 0.003) with no effect of genotype (Fig. 6E). In addition, there was a significant effect of sex on GSH levels in that female mice had overall lower levels compared to males (t(1, 27) = 8.503, p < 0.0001) (Fig. S10E). Interestingly, a detectable level of oxidized glutathione (GSSG), although non-statistically significant, was observed only in the AD-PM 2.5 mice, in males specifically, while not detected in the other groups (Figs. 6F, S10F). Malondialdehyde (MDA used to measure lipid peroxidation) expression levels were consistent across all groups (Fig. 6G), however, PM 2.5 exposure was associated with an increase, although non-statistically significant, in MDA:GSH ratio (t(1, 24) = 1.95, p = 0.063) (Fig. 6H) and an increase in the same ratio in females relative to males (t(1, 24) = −4.156, p < 0.0001) (Fig. S10H). ROS emission, analyzed by electron spin resonance, revealed no difference in ROS emission from isolated cardiomyocytes exposed to group plasma for 20 min in either genotype or exposure (Fig. 6I). However, after 2 h, incubation with PM 2.5 exposed plasma was associated with an increase, although non-statistically significant, in ROS levels relative to FA exposed plasma (t(1, 13) = 2.09, p = 0.057) (Fig. 6J). Overall, these data suggest that in the heart, PM 2.5 exposure leads to deleterious changes in redox homeostasis and antioxidant responses.

Fig. 6: Markers of oxidative stress are influenced by genotype and PM 2.5 in the heart and genotype in the brain. A–C Heart tissue expression of SOD1 normalized to total protein in A males (n = 4), B females (n = 4), and C in both sexes combined (n = 8). Although there was no sex difference, the results are also displayed for each sex since the samples were run on different blots. D Male and female SOD1 western blots of heart tissue demonstrating the 16 kDa band. E Heart tissue expression of total Glutathione (GSH) (n = 8, 8, 9, 6) and F of oxidized glutathione (GSSG) (n = 8, 8, 9, 6) measured by colorimetric assay. G Heart tissue expression of malondialdehyde (MDA) (n = 8, 7, 9, 5) and H) MDA:GSH ratio levels measured by colorimetric assay) (n = 8, 7, 9, 5). I and J electron paramagnetic resonamce measurements of ROS from cardiomyocytes incubated with group plasma for either I 20 min or J two hours (n = 4). K–M Brain tissue expression of SOD1 normalized to total protein in K males (n = 4), L females (n = 4), and M in both sexes combined (n = 8). Although there was no sex difference, the results are also displayed for each sex since the samples were run on different blots. N Male and female SOD1 western blots of brain hemisphere tissue demonstrating the 16 kDa band. O SOD1 western blots of brain hemisphere soluble and insoluble fractions demonstrating the 16 kDa band and 32 kDa band in the soluble and insoluble fraction, respectively. P and Q SOD1 expression at 32kda in P male (n = 4) and Q female (n = 4) brain hemispheres. R Brain tissue expression of total GSH (n = 8, 9, 8, 7) and S) GSSG (n = 4, 5, 4, 3, 4, 4, 4, 4) measured by colorimetric assay. Brain tissue expression of MDA (n = 8, 10, 8, 7) and U MDA:GSH ratio levels (n = 8, 9, 8, 7) measured by colorimetric assay. N values are reported in group order as seen in the Figures. Data were analyzed using a linear regression model using the potential predictors (genotype, exposure, sex). Tukey’s adjustment method was implemented to account for multiple comparisons. Comparisons in between genotypes or exposure represent a predictor effect. Comparisons from group to group (see C) represent post hoc multiple comparisons. (#≤0.1, *≤0.05, **≤0.01, ***≤0.001).

Brain

SOD1 expression in the brain, measured by WB, was not different in male (Fig. 6K) vs. female (Fig. 6L) mice, so results were analyzed together (Fig. 6M) to increase power. Overall, SOD1 expression was significantly associated with genotype, resulting in lower SOD1 signal from AD compared to WT (t(1, 29) = 2.08, p = <0.001) (Fig. 6M, N). While the expected molecular weight for SOD is ~16 kDa, interestingly, a band at ~32 kDa was observed in the SOD1 by SDS page (Fig. S11) for the soluble fraction in both sexes. Processing the samples for both soluble and insoluble fractions highlighted the ~32 kDa as part of the insoluble fraction, suggesting that SOD1 could be present within the aggregates (Fig. 6O, S12). This fraction was more evident and was associated with an interaction between genotype and sex, such that increased SOD1 signal was associated with AD genotype in males (t(1, 27) = 6.22, p < 0.001) (Fig. 6P) whereas there was a non-statistically significant increase in female brains (Fig. 6Q). Interestingly, the ~32 kDa band was almost undetectable in the heart and there was no difference between groups (Fig. S13). We found a non-statistically significant effect of genotype or exposure on GSH (Fig. 6R), GSSG (Fig. 6S), MDA (Fig. 6T), and MDA:GSH ratios (Fig. 6U) in the brain. However, there was a significant effect of sex on GSSG levels, revealed by increased levels in males relative to female brains (t(1, 28) = 5.482, p < 0.0001) (Fig. 6S, S10S).