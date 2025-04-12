From collaboration partner “Living On Earth” Public Radio's Environmental News Magazineinterview with producer Aynsley O'Neill Dr. Neelima TunmaraNyu Langone Health's ear, nose and throat doctor.

We are in the middle of sniffing season.

In the southeast, yellow pollen mist may already be peaking. But for millions of allergic patients in the colder parts of the country, the miserable season has been around for some time. And scientists believe our warming climate is intensifying seasonal allergies.

In warm climates, plants bloom early and increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels produce plants to enhance pollen production. Overall, it means that allergy seasons arrive early and end later, producing more pollen throughout.

Dr. Neelima Tunmara Nyu Langone Health's ear, nose and throat doctor, and writes extensively about the impact of climate change on allergies. This interview has been compiled for length and clarity.

Aynsley O'Neill: Take this year's allergy season and compare it to ones that are 20 or 50 years old. What is the difference between the current allergy season and past allergy seasons?

Neelima Tummala: Allergy seasons have changed. The main reason for this change is that the environment we live in on a daily basis is different from 50 years ago.

Due to global warming, temperatures are rising compared to pre-industrial times, and with temperature changes, there are also several changes in precipitation patterns, and these environmental changes have a particular effect on pollen allergy seasons.

Data show that on average, pollen allergy season in the United States is about three weeks longer than 50 years ago. Wood pollen is usually a spring issue. And since pollen lasts for a long time in autumn, it is usually tattered pollen. The reason is that we are warmer in the early years and when the ground thaws, this allows the trees to grow faster. After that, in autumn, the pollen lasts for a long time, as the ground does not freeze very quickly.

Another difference we see now compared to 50 years ago is that there is more pollen in the air. Data shows that there is about 20% more pollen in the US atmosphere than 50 years ago. This is also linked to some of the effects seen from global warming and increased carbon dioxide. This is one of the major greenhouse gases that warm the planet and how it affects the way trees and plants grow.

O'Neill: What does public health mean when it comes to having a longer allergy season?

Tummala: As a doctor treating patients with pollen allergy symptoms, there are some things that really bothers me.

First, what is the impact this quality of life? For people with pollen allergies, that's not interesting. Approximately 20% of Americans are allergic to pollen, which increases the amount of symptoms patients have to deal with. This includes busy nose, sneezing, itching, watery eyes and runny nose. All of these symptoms start earlier and last longer. Essentially, we just have to deal with these symptoms that affect our quality of life, the effectiveness of sleep, and the ability to be more aware throughout the year.

The second problem is that if there is more pollen in the air, the symptoms themselves are likely to become more important.

If you're dealing with more pollen, it'll be a more question in terms of how irritating and inflammatory you are, you're fuller than before, and your symptoms get worse, causing worse symptoms, and how irritating and inflammation you're causing.

To control these symptoms, people often need to adjust their allergy medication. This could involve starting allergy medications at the beginning of the year and using them for longer in the fall, or increasing the amount of allergy medications they are using. These will have a direct impact on your wallet. There is definitely concern about the financial impact on people with pollen allergies as they have to pay more for the medication so they can control your symptoms.

O'Neill: Is seasonal allergies like some unfortunate annual discomfort when seasonal allergies compare to more serious ones?

Tummala: For some people, pollen allergies are even more troublesome. They may have a very mild pollen allergy, so they will feel a bit sneezing or crowded.

Some people have far more serious allergies. They have a much stronger response to it. For some people, allergies can cause asthma attacks. This is called allergic asthma, so it doesn't just deal with nasal symptoms, itching and watery eyes. It can also affect your breathing. These are some of the aftereffects of pollen allergies. How does it affect your breathing?

O'Neill: Beyond typical over-the-counter and prescription allergy medications, what tips do you give to pollen patients when experiencing these seasonal allergies?

Tummala: There are a few things that can be useful when you are thinking about avoiding the effects of pollen allergies. One of the first things is how do you protect yourself from pollen exposure?

One way is to check the level of pollen, and on days when pollen levels are very high, try to minimize the amount of outdoor exposure you have. You can also wear a mask outdoors. This is because it helps to ensure that you alleviate the amount of pollen you are exposed to.

I also know that they are now passing through the pollen on trees. Highest levels tend to be in the morning and afternoon, so you may choose to stay outdoors late in the afternoon or evening, but you will likely be exposed to a lower pollen level.

When you're heading home from the outdoors and you're out with your pet, changing clothes and showers can really help. Leave the windows closed when you're driving or at home to prevent pollen from entering the home. These are tactics solely to avoid pollen exposure itself.

How will the next level protect yourself when exposed to these pollen levels? That's where allergy medications work. There are both nasal sprays and eye drops, as well as oral allergy medications that you can take. And these definitely deserve a really good argument with your allergist or ENT doctor.

The third area we think of is when these interventions are not sufficient, or if someone really wants to see what else can do, that's when allergy immunotherapy helps. This is a conversation with your allergist or ENT doctor and when I'm dealing with pollen allergic symptoms, could an allergy shot help me?

O'Neill: Beyond seasonal allergies, how does climate change affect the lives of allergic patients in general?

Tummala: Another way global warming can affect people suffering from environmental allergens is to affect extreme weather events such as floods and hurricanes. Global warming has shown that climate scientists are undoubtedly more intense weather events, such as floods and hurricanes, and the frequency of these extreme weather events is increasing.

One major concern is the water left after these events and the increased risk of mold growth and mold exposure. Mold is also a common environmental allergen, so anyone who has been in a flooded house or has had to deal with standing water, the exposure of mold is definitely something we want to be honest too, making sure we work hard not only from cleaning in a mold perspective, but also from protecting ourselves from the associated allergic symptoms.

O'Neill: What do you think of as the importance of addressing our changing climate from a medical perspective?

Tummala: Addressing climate change is extremely important from a healthcare perspective. Climate change itself has had a major impact on public health both here in the US and around the world, and unless we do something about it, it's one of the public health concerns that continues to get worse.

It's about avoiding exposure, changing your medication, and avoiding being outdoors at certain points. It's all really important.

But what we have to do is create an environment in which we live in a healthy environment. If we live in an unhealthy environment, we cannot expect to be as healthy as we want.

So, one of the main things we really need to do is move from the fossil fuels that are contributing to the emissions that are warming the environment. They are contributing to global warming.

Air quality needs to be improved. Everyone needs to make sure the water they drink is clean.

All of this is really essential to ensure that the environment we live in is healthy. At the very core of all these, we are really addressing the causes of these health concerns, and that's climate change. That's why climate action is extremely important for improving public health.