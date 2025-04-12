



A major study published today at Escid Global 2025 found that adults with respiratory syncytial virus-associated acute respiratory infections (RSV-ARIs) were 2.7 times higher risk of death within one year compared to the general population. The findings highlight the important, but often unrecognized, long-term health and economic burden of RSV-ARI in adults, particularly among patients with underlying conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. RSV-ARI refers to a group of diseases caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common and highly contagious virus that primarily affects the respiratory system. The impact on infants and young children is well documented, but can lead to serious complications in adults, including pneumonia and chronic respiratory disease. Despite these risks, the full extent of adult burden is not well understood. The Danish national cohort study analyzed data from 5,289 adults (ages 18 and older) diagnosed with RSV-ARI between 2011 and 2022 and compared them with 15,867 matched controls from the general population. Clinical and economic outcomes were assessed up to 365 days after onset of RSV-ARI. In addition to the increased risk of death, this study found that adults with RSV-ARI had significantly worse health outcomes. Over the course of a 365-day follow-up period, worsening of COPD and asthma was 3.1 and 4.6 times more frequent in RSV-ARI patients, respectively. Hospitalization rates for patients with RSV-ARI were more than twice as high as in controls (57% vs. 28%), and intensive care unit hospitalizations were almost four times higher (5.3% vs. 1.4%). The economic impact of RSV-ARI was also significant. The total direct healthcare cost for RSV-ARI patients during the 365-day follow-up reached 20,181 euros, more than twice the 8,085 euros spent on healthcare for individuals within the control group. One of the most prominent findings of this study was the long-term and significant impact of RSV-ARI. Even after the acute phase, patients continued to experience worse outcomes compared to the general population. This highlights how serious and endurable the effects of RSV-ARI can be. ” Maria Joan Fonseca, Reed Research Authority “The worsening of COPD and asthma were the most common adverse clinical outcomes. These existing conditions are already difficult in themselves and RSV-AR exacerbates the severity. Therefore, it is important to pay more attention to patients with these underlying conditions. Stanislava Bratković commented on the measures necessary to reduce the impact of RSV-ARI, saying, “Vaccinations have proven to be extremely effective in preventing severe consequences of RSV. She said, “We look forward to it and hope that our findings will encourage further research into the broader clinical and social burden of RSV, especially in high-risk groups. This will help shape more targeted prevention strategies and ensure timely interventions for those who need it most.” sauce: European Association for Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250411/RSV-associated-infections-linked-to-higher-one-year-mortality-in-adults.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos