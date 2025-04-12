How much worry should you be? Are people about measles?





When the measles incident began to resurface this year, pediatrician kindergartens had to hone their Canadian reading. In 1998, he declared that infectious diseases had been eliminated. . “I've never seen measles because it's not something that exists,” she said in her latest episode of CBC. This is Saskatchewan Podcast. “In most cases, it's a viral infection that gets through it so quickly, but it can have really devastating consequences, which is why it's so scary.” Health experts say 95% vaccination rates constitute good herd immunity, but in some geographical areas, Vaccination rates can be as low as 40% or 50% . In addition, half a dozen cases of measles have recently occurred in Saskatchewan. Statistics show that one in four or five people who consume measles can be hospitalized, and one in 100 people may face encephalitis and inflammation around the brain, Kurji said, and other long-term outcomes include the risk of hearing loss and blindness. How contagious is measles? When calculating how the disease is contagious, experts use the R0 value. This is the average number of people who pass the virus on one infected person. For example, one person who gets Covid will infect an average of 4-6 people. In measles, the number rises to 12-18. “There are some statistics where 90% of people exposed to it try to get results if they're not vaccinated,” Kurji said. Saskatchewan Chief Medical Officer Dr Sakib Shahab emphasizes that measles is the most contagious disease present for those who have not been vaccinated. He also noted that measles appears in only 0.1% of people fully protected by the vaccine. “If they're going to happen [in vaccinated people]it's a mild rash and it's not actually sent any more,” he said. Shahab said the main concern from a public health perspective is to ensure that everyone is protected by ensuring that vaccinations are up to date and complete. Adults born between 1970 and 1996 have only received one vaccination and are encouraged Get a second booster shot At a public health clinic. “If you're fully vaccinated, you shouldn't be worried,” Shahab said. This story is This Is Saskatchewan Podcast. It's a connection to the story that Saskatchewan tells. Each week we cover important local issues. Listen to voices that create change, shape policies and promote creativity in Saskatchewan.

