



Acute or chronic respiratory infections often have devastating effects on our health. Recent studies have shown that common respiratory viruses, often ruled out as mild illnesses, dramatically increase the risk of death in adults.

A key study presented at Escid Global 2025 revealed that respiratory syncytial virus-associated adults are associated Acute respiratory infection ( rsv-ari ) Compared to others, there is a three times higher risk of death within a year.

RSV is not a stranger to most families. This virus is highly contagious and affects mostly the respiratory tract. It is the main perpetrator behind the child's sniffle. However, for adults, especially those who are already battling lung conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the virus can surpass seasonal inconveniences. It can lead to serious complications in adults, including pneumonia and chronic respiratory disease. The full extent of the health effects of the virus has not been well understood up to now. Opinion survey Do you think respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) should be taken more seriously by adults? A recent Danish study, which tracked thousands of patients, painted a rigorous picture of its victims. The researchers followed 5,289 adults diagnosed with RSV-related respiratory infections between 2011 and 2022. They were compared to a group of 15,867 similar adults without the virus. And the survey results were impressive. In addition to the increased risk of death, the researchers found that 57% of RSV patients had hospitalization rates more than twice as high as the comparison group. Intensive care admission was almost four times higher, affecting just 1.4% of RSV, 5.3% and the other 1.4%.

The economic impact of the infection was also impressive. The total direct healthcare cost for RSV-ARI patients during the 365-day follow-up was 20,181 EUR. This is more than twice the 8,085 euro spent on healthcare for individuals within the control group. “One of the most prominent findings of this study was the long-term and important impact of RSV-ARI,” said Maria Joan Fonseca. “Even after the acute phase, patients continued to experience worse outcomes compared to the general population, which underscores how severe and tolerable the effects of RSV-ARI can be.”

“The worsening of COPD and asthma were the most common clinical outcomes. These pre-existing conditions are already difficult in themselves, and RSV-ARIs exacerbate the severity. Therefore, it is important to pay more attention to patients in these underlying conditions and measure them potentially with even more life-threatening potential.” Speaking about the measures taken to reduce the impact of RSV-ARI, co-author of Stanislava Bratković, “vaccinations have proven to be extremely effective in preventing severe outcomes of RSV-AR, given that they are highlighted by research and are essential to reducing both populations of vulnerable populations.”

“Looking forward, we hope that our findings will encourage further research into the broader clinical and social burden of RSV, especially in high-risk groups. This will help shape more targeted prevention strategies and ensure timely interventions for those who need it most,” she added. Research has shown that children with weak immune systems do not show a higher risk of severe Covid-19 infection

