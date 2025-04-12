Measles exposure warning issued to the Turnpike Service Area, New Jersey

A measles person has been suspended in a Turnpike service area in New Jersey, health officials say

A measles person has been suspended in a Turnpike service area in New Jersey, health officials say

Travelers who stopped by the New Jersey Turnpike Service Area in Middlesex County earlier this month may have been exposed to measles, state health officials say.

The New Jersey Department of Health says an individual who did not live in New Jersey passed the state while suffering from measles on April 5.

Officials said the infected individual stopped by the Thomas Edison Service Area on the Southbound New Jersey Turnpike. The service area is located at Mile Post 92.9 between Interchanges 11 and 12 in Woodbridge Township.

Anyone who was in that service area between 8:15pm and 10:45pm on April 5th could have been exposed.

Health officials say no additional related cases have been identified at this time. Anyone who may have been exposed could develop symptoms by April 26th, according to the health department.

If you suspect you are exposed to measles or are sick, authorities say you need to call your healthcare provider in advance before you go to the clinic or emergency department to minimize exposure to others.

The state health department says there have been three cases of measles in New Jersey so far this year. All three patients He was a member of the same household in Bergen County..

How does measles spread and what are the symptoms?

Experts say that measles is very contagious and the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves.

The virus can spread through mucus and saliva and can spread into the air when a sick person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and rashes that appear as flat red spots.

Those who have not received the measles vaccine are at most at risk.

More about CBS News