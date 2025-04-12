Madeline Halpert BBC News Report from West Texas

Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. traveled to go with the Mennonite community after his second child died of measles.

On an unusually vivid April day in a rural Texas town, dozens of Mennonite community members gathered alongside Robert F. Kennedy JR, the country's finest health officer, to mourn the death of the eight-year-old. Daisy Hildebrand is the second unvaccinated girl from the community to die of measles in two months. Zack Holbrooks, South Plains' director of public health, said Seminole Town staff also attended the reception after the funeral. This time, unlike many of the long days since the outbreak began, there was no talk of a vaccine to prevent the death of measles. “The focus was on their healing,” Holbrooks said. “You don't want to lose people who have died from all sorts of illnesses, especially young children. Like other Seminole natives, Holbrooks was not vaccinated from measles as a child. He won a shot at university and another shot in February when his hometown became the epicenter of one of the nation's worst measles outbreaks in 10 years. The US has seen more than 700 incidents this year. It rose sharply in 285 cases reported in 2024. The majority of infections -541, as of Friday, occurred in western Texas, with 56 patients being sent to hospital. The lawsuits in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas are also linked to the outbreak. Two children have passed away, including Daisy It was the first record of deaths from measles in the United States since 2015. Public health experts say that hasn't slowed either. They try to reach vaccinated residents, but they are fighting people who continue to live their daily lives as usual, along with mixed messaging from federal officials, including Kennedy, who previously supported vaccination conspiracy theories. “I want to come more to get the vaccine,” Holbrooks said. “We can send a message, but it's up to them to come and see us.”

Zack Holbrooks, director of public health at South Plains, is trying to reach the vaccine community through messaging and public advertising.

“Going” Life at the epicenter of measles

The town of Western Texas, the Seminole – population 7,000 – is adjacent to miles of rural farmland and oil fields. Among the signs for restaurants, gun silencers and tractors, the digital sign is a warning about the risk of measles, which can cause complications, including pneumonia, swelling of the brain, and death. It is spreading rapidly among Mennonites, a religious community that lives near the Seminoles. Holbrooks estimates that the population could be up to 40,000 in some counties. In these areas, the vaccination rate for public schools is 82%. To achieve immunity in the group, approximately 95% of the community must be vaccinated against measles – if the group is not fully immune to the disease, its spread is limited and no vaccination is protected. Holbrooks remembers that in the 1970s a low-level Mennonite group of German Mennonites began to migrate to his hometown and nearby states. Religion does not have a specific doctrine against vaccination, but it tends to avoid many modern aspects of life, including the health care system. Their community is not alone. At least 118,000 kindergarteners in Texas are exempt from one or more vaccines, primarily in rural areas, according to Terry Burke, director of the vaccination group for the Texas vaccine advocacy group. Parents can receive exemptions that exempt children from school vaccine requirements for a variety of reasons, including religion. Savannah Knelsen, an 18-year-old server at a seminole barbecue restaurant, has not been vaccinated against measles or anything else.

Like many in the Seminoles, Jessica Guyesbrecht (left) and Savannah Knelsen (right) have objections regarding vaccination

Many of her family and friends have also not been vaccinated – they've caught measles in recent weeks. One relative developed a fever of 104.5F (40.2C) but still chose not to go to the hospital. The recent deaths of two children have not convinced her to get vaccinated, she said, adding that she was healthy and wanted her to “fight” the infection in her body. Experts agree that vaccines are the best way to prevent infection – including severe ones. Jessica Giesbrecht, Ms. Knelsen's 19-year-old colleague, along with her family, was vaccinated from measles. “I'm worried about my nie,” Guisebrecht said, adding that she's too young to be vaccinated. Still, the two of them say outbreaks don't take a lot of weight to everyday life. Others at Seminole agree. A cashier at a local pharmacy said no one has stopped for measles vaccinations since the outbreak began. “People are just living their lives,” she said.

Texas has more than 500 measles cases, mostly concentrated in western counties.

Kennedy “covers the middle part”

On Sunday, Kennedy made her first trip to the area since the outbreak to attend the funeral of the 8-year-old girl. The best US officials are unlikely to lead the fight against measles, and supported conspiracy theories about vaccination, including previously exposed claims about links with autism. He initially downplayed the outbreak in western Texas, calling it “not unusual.” Trump repeated these comments last weekend, saying that only “a fairly small number of people” were affected when Air Force 1 was asked about it by the BBC. It's “not new,” he added. On Wednesday, Kennedy issued his strongest statement, which he told BBC's US Partner CBS News in support of the measles vaccine, “The federal government position, my position is that we should get the measles vaccine.” The statement was met with social media backlash from several anti-vaccine supporters. However, Kennedy added that the government should not “require” the vaccine. The impact of some of his previous statements is disappointing. One of several Mennonite-owned natural health shops in Seminoles displays dozens of bottles of Kora liver oil, a supplement containing vitamin A. In addition to the vaccine, Kennedy promoted vitamin A as an alternative measles treatment. Therapeutics should not be given without guidance from a doctor and are not a substitute for a vaccine.

Vitamin A is sometimes used to help treat measles, but should not be given without guidance from a doctor

Treatment has sometimes proven to be dangerous. The Contracted Children's Hospital in nearby Lubbock told the BBC it had treated several children who were not vaccinated with measles due to vitamin A toxicity – some attempted to use it as a precaution. Gordon Matimo, director of the nearby Andrews County Health Department, said the community needs to provide a stronger message that will help persuade people to get vaccinated and slow the outbreak. “People are leading towards leaders,” he said. Jeff Hutt, a former spokesman for the Make America Healthy Political Political Action Committee and former National Field Director for Kennedy, has provided a skeptical stance about the vaccine while providing a “politically appropriate” statement, claiming that the health secretary needs to “cover the center.” “I'm not sure he was able to reassure people that he had the handle when he covered the center. [measles]Or he could reassure people that he was sticking to his guns,” Hutt said.

Funding cuts in outbreak zones

The Trump administration's health policy could have other consequences in Texas, officials say. Local health departments are at risk of losing important resources as they seek to cut $11.4 billion (£8.8 billion) in public health grants. The move was temporarily blocked by a judge last week. Mattimow said he cannot hire new nurses to get vaccinated because he has about $250,000 in funding for his health department grants due to potential cuts. In a statement to the BBC, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it had deployed “necessary” resources from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to respond to the outbreak. “The CDC is in close contact with local local and state health officials to ensure they have what they need,” the official said. The Texas Department of Health Services could lose $550 million in grants. Spokesman Chris Van Douzen said the local health department is being provided for staff, vaccines, testing and other support, but additional funding is likely to be needed. Mattimor asked lawmakers and the state for help, but there was no hope. “I don't think they have the funds,” he said.

“A trustworthy messenger”

Local officials have achieved some success at measles vaccination clinics, but hope to get more vaccinations