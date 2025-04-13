The US measles incident had surpassed 700 as of Friday, closing the week when Indiana was actively taking place and joined the other five states, with Texas growing in 60 more cases, with a third measles-related death being made public.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argued at a televised cabinet meeting on Thursday that measles incidents have risen nationwide, but the virus continues to spread to non-vaccinated people, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control relocating its team in West Texas.

The US has more than twice the measles cases seen in all 2024, with the majority of Texas reporting at 541.

The Texas incident includes two Waqu One-free primary school children who died of measles-related illnesses near the epicenter of a rural outbreak in western Texas, and Kennedy visited the community on Sunday. The third person to die was an unvaccinated adult from New Mexico.

Other states with aggressive outbreaks – states defined as three or more cases include New Mexico, Indiana, Kansas, Ohio and Oklahoma.

The multi-stage outbreak has confirmed fears that the virus could take hold in other U.S. communities with low vaccination rates and spreads could grow for a year. The World Health Organization says the Mexican incident is linked to the Texas outbreak.

Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that spreads into the air and easily spreads when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines and is considered to have been excluded from the United States since 2000.

Here's what you need to know about measles in the US

How many cases of measles are there in Texas and New Mexico?

The Texas outbreak began in late January. State health officials said Friday there have been 36 new cases of measles since Tuesday, bringing a total of 541 in 22 counties. A total of 56 Texans are hospitalized during the outbreak.

Of the confirmed cases, state health officials estimated on Friday that around 5% were actively infected.

Sixty-five percent of Texas cases are Gaines County, a population of 22,892, where the virus began to spread in close, bactinized Mennonite communities. The county has recorded 355 lawsuits since late January. It exceeds 1% of the county's residents.

Kennedy said his death in Texas last week was an eight-year-old child. Texas health officials said the child had no underlying health conditions and died from what the child doctor called a pulmonary disorder. The child died of measles in Texas in late February – Kennedy said he was six years old.

New Mexico announced two new lawsuits on Friday, bringing the state's total to 58. State health officials say the incident is linked to a Texas outbreak based on genetic testing. Most are in Lee County, with two people hospitalized, two in Eddie County and one in Chaves County.

New Mexico reported its first measles-related death in an adult on March 6th.

How many cases are there in Kansas?

Kansas has 32 cases in eight counties in the southwestern part of the state, health officials said Wednesday. Two counties, Finney and Ford, are new to the list and are the major population centers for that area of ​​the state. Haskell County has the most cases, seven in Stevens County, six in Kiowa County, and fewer than five remaining.

The state's first reported cases identified in Stevens County on March 13 are linked to the Texas and New Mexico outbreak based on genetic testing, a spokesperson for the state's health department said. However, health officials have not decided how the person was exposed.

How many cases are there in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma cases rose twice on Friday to a total of 12. That is, there are nine confirmations and three cases. The first two lawsuits were “related” to the West Texas and New Mexico outbreak, the state health department said.

A spokesperson for the state health department said measles exposures have been confirmed in Tulsa and Rogers counties, but that none of them have filed the lawsuit.

How many cases are there in Ohio?

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed 20 measles cases in the state as of Thursday: 11 in Ashtabra County near Cleveland, seven in Knox County, and one each in Allen and Holmes County.

Ohio does not include non-residents in its numbers, a spokesperson for the state's health department told The Associated Press. A total of 14 outbreaks in Knox County, eastern Ohio, have infected a total of 14 people, of which seven do not live in Ohio, according to a news release from the county health department. In 2022, the outbreak of measles in central Ohio reached 85.

The outbreak in Ashtabula County began with unvaccinated adults who were interacting with international travelers.

How many cases are there in Indiana?

Indiana has confirmed six connected cases of measles in Allen County, the state's northeastern part of the state. Four are minors who have been vaccinated, and two are adults whose vaccination status is unknown.

The Allen County Department of Health said Wednesday that there are no known links to the other occurrences in the incident, the Allen County Department of Health said. The first case was confirmed on Monday.

Where do measles appear in the US?

Cases of measles have also been reported in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US defines an outbreak as more than three related cases. The agency counted seven clusters recognized as outbreaks in 2025 as of Friday.

In the US, cases and outbreaks are frequently imposed on people who suffer from illness overseas. It could then spread, especially in communities with low vaccination rates. In 2019, the US saw 1,274 cases and lost its position of eliminating measles. So far, the 2025 CDC count is 712.

Do I need an MMR booster?

The best way to avoid measles is to get a measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12-15 months and 4-6 years old.

People at high risk of infection who got shots years ago may want to consider getting a booster if they live in an area where they are experiencing it, said Scott Weaver of the United Nations Global Virus Network. They may include people with measles or families who live with people who are particularly vulnerable to respiratory illnesses due to underlying medical conditions.

Adults with “presumed evidence of immunity” generally do not require a shot of measles, the CDC said. Standards include appropriate vaccinations early in life, laboratory confirmation of past infections, or written documents of birth before 1957, where most people are likely to be infected naturally.

Doctors can order a lab test called MMR titers to check the level of measles antibodies, but experts may not always recommend it, and health insurance plans may not cover it.

According to the CDC, if you are concerned about the decline in your immune system, it is harmless to acquire another MMR shot.

Those with documents that they would receive a live measles vaccine in the 1960s don't need to recalculate, but those who have been vaccinated with an ineffective measles vaccine created from a virus that was “killed” before 1968 must recalculate at least one dose. That includes people who don't know which type they've got.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the airways and then spreads throughout the body, causing high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and rashes.

The rash generally appears 3-5 days after the initial symptoms, beginning as a flat red spot on the face and spreads below the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. If the rash appears, the fever can skyrocket or higher than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

Most children recover from measles, but infections can lead to dangerous complications such as pneumonia, blindness, swelling of the brain, and death.

How can you treat measles?

There is no specific treatment for measles, so doctors generally relieve symptoms, prevent complications, and keep patients comfortable.

Why is vaccination rates important?

In communities with high vaccination rates, diseases like measles struggle to spread to communities, over 95%. This is called “swar immunity.”

However, childhood vaccination rates have fallen nationwide as the pandemic and more parents advocate for exemptions of religious or personal conscience to exempt children from the necessary shots.

The US saw an increase in measles incidents in 2024. This included more than 60 outbreaks in Chicago.

___

AP Science Writer Laura Ungar contributed to this report.