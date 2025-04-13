



The measles vaccine is 97% effective. Most insurance plans pay for the vaccine and are available from medical institutions, pharmacies and public health offices in Eagle County.

ed splash/edit us with courtesy photos There were few cases of measles It has been reported so far In Colorado, it's not Eagle County. Still, measles is very contagious and symptoms can take between 7 and 21 days. The good news is that public health officials say the measles vaccine is 97% effective. That's a good thing. Because there is no specific antiviral treatment for measles, according to Caitlin NGAM, an infection preventionist at Bale Health. In an email, NGAM wrote, “Medicine is supportive, helps relieve symptoms and deal with complications such as bacterial infections.” These symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes. The rash can appear three to five days after symptoms begin. With that in mind, here are some answers as to who should get vaccinated and receive a booster shot. Boosters are especially suitable for seniors. Supporting local journalism Donate Responding to questions about people vaccinated in childhood in the 1960s, Eagle County Deputy Public Health Director Rebecca Larson wrote in an email that she “depends” on whether older people should receive boosters. “Adults who received vaccinations before 1968 received the less effective measles vaccine in their childhood,” she writes. The recommendation is that those people will receive at least one dose of the current MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) of the vaccine to increase protection. The vaccine can be obtained through doctors, public health or local pharmacies. Most insurance plans cover the costs of these vaccines. The County Public Health Department I recommend the vaccine for: • Infants are 6-11 months old infants traveling internationally or occurring. One early dose is recommended. • Children should receive their first dose at 12-15 months and a second dose between 4-6 years. People considered immunity include: • Anyone with written evidence that it is up to date on recommended MMR vaccinations. •Born before 1957. •People with lab evidence of immunity or previous infection.

