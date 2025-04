Temperatures can be longer, more intense pollen seasons and more severe hay symptoms. New research shows that these changes already contribute to increased heat rates in hay.





Scott Simon, host: I'm sorry to hear people with seasonal allergies – climate change is causing longer, more intense pollen seasons and more serious symptoms. This is NPR's Maria Godoy. Maria Godoy, Signed: When she was in George Washington University's first year of medical school, Alicia Pershado hid other doctors in her ear, nose and throat clinic. She quickly noticed a trend among hay patients. Alisha Pershad: You'll hear people in the clinic talk about how their symptoms got worse. What I saw firsthand was a very general dissatisfaction. And, more importantly, I saw how much it affected the quality of life of those patients. Godoy: Includes missed days at school and work. Pershad wanted to better understand how climate change is affecting what they see in clinics. So she and her colleagues reviewed dozens of studies looking at the effects of climate change on seasonal allergies around the world. Reviews will be displayed in the journal The Laryngoscope. Pershad: When global temperatures rise as a result of climate change, we can see that pollen seasons are becoming longer. Therefore, they start before and end later. Godoy: For example, one study found that between 1990 and 2018, pollen seasons were 20 days longer in North America. Another study predicted that by the end of the century, temperatures would produce flowering 40 days earlier in spring and release pollen up to 19 days later in autumn. Also, several studies found an average daily concentration of pollen increased. Pershad: And we also see that these temperature rises make things like lagweed pollen growing faster and growing. And the pollen presence is more abundant. Godoy: All of these mean more misery for people with pollen allergies. PERSHAD: They have more symptoms, early symptoms, worse symptoms. Godoy: Research shows that the number of people with seasonal allergies is on the rise, and more doctors are visiting. One study shows that people in the US spend $3.4 billion each year on medical expenses such as prescription drugs and outpatient visits. Pershad says that all this research brings about how much climate change can affect our daily lives – let alone our sinuses. Maria Godoy, NPR News. (Music Sound Bite) Copyright©2025 NPR. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited. Visit our website terms of service and authority Page www.npr.org For more information. The NPR transcript is quickly created by the NPR contractor on deadlines. This text is not in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR programming is audio records.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/12/nx-s1-5357835-e1/how-climate-change-is-making-hay-fever-more-miserable The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos