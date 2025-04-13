The number of cases of measles in the United States exceeds 700 cases in six states. Here's what you need to know

(AP) – The US measles incident reached over 700 as of Friday, closing the week Indiana Joining five other states with active outbreaks, Texas It grew in 60 more cases A third measles-related death has been made public.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Although Thursday's TV cabinet meeting claimed that the measles incident was stagnant nationwide, the virus continues to spread primarily to unvaccinated people, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relocating the team to West Texas.

There are more than twice as many in the US Measles case Seen in all of 2024, Texas reports most of it with 541.

Included in Texas case Two children from an unvaccinated elementary school People who died from a nearby measles-related illness Epicenter of the country's outbreak of West TexasKennedy visited the community on Sunday. That's what the deceased third party was New Mexico adults Who was not vaccinated?

Other states with active outbreaks – defined as more than three cases – including New Mexico, Indiana, KansasOla and Oklahora.

The multi-stage outbreak has confirmed and spread health experts fear that the virus will take hold in other US communities with low vaccination rates Can grow for one year. The World Health Organization said the incident Mexico It is linked to the Texas outbreak.

measles When an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs, it is caused by a highly contagious virus that spreads into the air and easily spreads. It is preventable through vaccines and is considered to have been excluded from the United States since 2000.

This is your other You need to know about measles in the US

How many cases of measles are there in Texas and New Mexico?

The Texas outbreak began in late January. State health officials said there were 36 new cases of measles since Tuesday, bringing the total to the total. 541 spanning 22 counties – Most of them are in West Texas. A total of 56 Texans are hospitalized during the outbreak.

Of the confirmed cases, state health officials estimated on Friday that around 5% were actively infected.

Sixty-five percent of Texas cases are Gaines County, a population of 22,892, where the virus began to spread in close, bactinized Mennonite communities. The county has recorded 355 lawsuits since late January. It exceeds 1% of the county's residents.

Kennedy said his death in Texas last week was an eight-year-old child. Texas health officials said the child had no underlying health conditions and died from what the child doctor called a pulmonary disorder. a The child died of measles in Texas Late February.

New Mexico announced two new lawsuits on Friday, bringing the state's total to 58. State health officials say the incident is linked to a Texas outbreak based on genetic testing. Most are in Lee County, with two people hospitalized, two in Eddie County and one in Chaves County.

New Mexico reported its first report Measles-related deaths in adults March 6th.

How many cases are there in Kansas?

Kansas There have been 32 cases in eight counties in the southwestern part of the state, health officials announced Wednesday. Two counties, Finney and Ford, are new to the list and are the major population centers for that area of ​​the state. Haskell County has the most cases, seven in Stevens County, six in Kiowa County, and fewer than five remaining.

The state's first reported cases identified in Stevens County on March 13 are linked to the Texas and New Mexico outbreak based on genetic testing, a spokesperson for the state's health department said. However, health officials have not decided how the person was exposed.

How many cases are there in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma cases rose twice on Friday to a total of 12. That is, there are nine confirmations and three cases. The first two lawsuits were “related” to the West Texas and New Mexico outbreak, the state health department said.

A spokesperson for the state health department said measles exposures have been confirmed in Tulsa and Rogers counties, but that none of them have filed the lawsuit.

How many cases are there in Ohio?

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed 20 measles cases in the state as of Thursday: 11 in Ashtabra County near Cleveland, seven in Knox County, and one each in Allen and Holmes County.

Ohio does not include non-residents in its numbers, a spokesperson for the state's health department told The Associated Press. A total of 14 outbreaks in Knox County, eastern Ohio, have infected a total of 14 people, of which seven do not live in Ohio, according to a news release from the county health department. In 2022, the outbreak of measles in central Ohio reached 85.

The outbreak in Ashtabula County began with unvaccinated adults who were interacting with international travelers.

How many cases are there in Indiana?

Indiana has confirmed six connected cases of measles in Allen County, the state's northeastern part of the state. Four are minors who have been vaccinated, and two are adults whose vaccination status is unknown.

The Allen County Department of Health said Wednesday that there are no known links to the other occurrences in the incident, the Allen County Department of Health said. The first case was confirmed on Monday.

Where do measles appear in the US?

Cases of measles have also been reported in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US defines an outbreak as more than three related cases. The agency counted Seven clusters It was eligible for the 2025 outbreak as of Friday.

In the US, incidents and occurrences often go back to People who suffered illness overseas. It could then spread, especially in communities with low vaccination rates. In 2019, the US saw 1,274 cases and lost its position of eliminating measles. So far, the 2025 CDC count is 712.

Do I need an MMR booster?

The best way to avoid measles is Measles, mumps, rupture (MMR) Vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12-15 months and 4-6 years old.

People at high risk of infection who got shots years ago may want to consider getting a booster if they live in an area where they are experiencing it, said Scott Weaver of the United Nations Global Virus Network. They may include people with measles or families who live with people who are particularly vulnerable to respiratory illnesses due to underlying medical conditions.

Adults with “presumed evidence of immunity” generally do not require a shot of measles, the CDC said. Standards include appropriate vaccinations early in life, laboratory confirmation of past infections, or written documents of birth before 1957, where most people are likely to be infected naturally.

Doctors can order a lab test called MMR titers to check the level of measles antibodies, but experts may not always recommend it, and health insurance plans may not cover it.

According to the CDC, if you are concerned about the decline in your immune system, it is harmless to acquire another MMR shot.

Those with documents that they would receive a live measles vaccine in the 1960s don't need to recalculate, but those who have been vaccinated with an ineffective measles vaccine created from a virus that was “killed” before 1968 must recalculate at least one dose. That includes people who don't know which type they've got.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the airways and then spreads throughout the body, causing high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and rashes.

The rash generally appears 3-5 days after the initial symptoms, starting as a flat red spot on the face and spreads below the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. If the rash appears, the fever can skyrocket or higher than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

Most children recover from measles, but infections are Dangerous complications Pneumonia, blindness, swelling of the brain, death, etc.

How can you treat measles?

There is no specific treatment for measles, so doctors generally relieve symptoms, prevent complications, and keep patients comfortable.

Why is vaccination rates important?

In communities with high vaccination rates, diseases like measles struggle to spread to communities, over 95%. This is called “swar immunity.”

However, childhood vaccination rates have fallen nationwide as the pandemic and more parents advocate for exemptions of religious or personal conscience to exempt children from the necessary shots.

The US saw it Increase in measles cases in 2024including outbreaks in Chicago I've been sick over 60.

AP Science Writer Laura Ungar contributed to this report.

