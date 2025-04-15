As measles outbreaks resurface in the United States, a team of pediatric experts is offering urgent clinical and public health insights and preparing a new generation of health providers for illnesses many have never encountered in person.

Measles is reverberating in the US, mainly due to lower vaccination rates and increased for vaccines. This recent surge is challenging clinicians, many of whom have never seen the disease in person, and are highly infectious diseases that are once considered locally eradicated.

A team of US researchers have published cutting-edge review articles in the journal Pediatrics to provide the latest information on measles presentations, clinical courses and outcomes, leveraging the expertise of senior health professionals with extensive experience managing measles cases to provide the latest updates on measles presentations, clinical courses and outcomes.

background

Before the introduction of vaccinations, measles was a very common pediatric infection worldwide. However, in the United States, it was declared non-endemic in 2000, primarily due to the widespread adoption of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines.

Measles is a highly contagious virus, with an estimated basic breeding number (R₀) equal to 18, so its widespread transmission can only be prevented by preventing more than 95% of the community. However, a significant decline in measles vaccination rates has been recently observed, with only 92.7% of American kindergarten children receiving at least one dose of measles worldwide in 2023, receiving at least one dose of measles worldwide in 2023 and 24, only 92.7% of American kindergarten children who administered the two recommended MMR doses.

This decline saw a 20% increase in global measles cases between 2022 and 2023. Four outbreaks were reported in the US in 2023, and 16 in 2024.

Clinical symptoms

The incubation period for measles virus is 8 to 12 days. Children usually develop a tendency to consist of brass-like cough, conjunctivitis (non-capillary), runny nose, and high fever that lasts for 2-4 days. However, coughing may last for more than 10 days.

In cases with no complications, the fever can exceed 40°C and usually resolves within 2-3 days of the rash.

Classic measles rashes appear approximately two weeks after exposure. This macular-shaped rash progresses centrifugally, beginning from the hairline behind the ears and spreading throughout the body. The rash usually resolves within a week and often results in skin peeling.

Coprick spot, small white lesions in the erythematous buccal mucosa, appear early and can be considered pathological, but are overlooked due to the short period of 2-3 days.

diagnosis

Testing polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based respiratory samples (preferably nasopharynx or throat swabs) is the most effective way to check for measles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

PCR is most sensitive within 3 days of the onset of the rash, but can detect measles RNA for up to 14 days after that. Anti-Measles IGM tests are useful early diagnosisHowever, false negatives can occur in the first 72 hours, and false positives can be detected in low instantaneous settings. If clinical suspicion is high, paired IgG antibody testing or follow-up testing is recommended.

Measles can mimic other diseases. For example, Kawasaki Disease (KD) shares characteristics such as rash, conjunctivitis, and fever, but does not have the distinctive distribution of cough and rashes of measles. Laboratory cues such as leukopenia, thrombocytopenia (measles) and late thrombocytopenia (KD) can help distinguish between the two.

Adenoviruses and other viral infections can also resemble measles. Multimolecular assays help distinguish between these diseases.

Given the delayed turnaround of tests and limited access to real-time diagnosis, clinicians should maintain high-profile indicators and initiate infection control based on clinical and epidemiological cues.

complications

Over half of measles children develop lung complications, including primary Viral pneumonia and most commonly, secondary bacterial infections are caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae, and Staphylococcus aureus. Long-term fever that is longer than 2-3 days after the onset of the rash can suggest overlapping infections.

Other complications include otitis media, diarrhea, myocarditis, pericarditis, appendicitis, thrombocytopenic purpura, and less frequent. Measles can cause severe immunosuppression or “immune amnesia” and temporarily eliminate immunity to other pathogens.

Encephalitis occurs in up to one in 1,000 measles cases, with 20% mortality and long-term neurological damage in 20-40% of survivors. A delayed but fatal complication, subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), can occur several years after infection. As it was previously estimated at 1 in 100,000 cases, the incidence could reach 1 in 600 infants infected before age.

Immunodeficiency children are particularly vulnerable, complications of the risk of giant cell pneumonia and measles containment encephalitis, and a 94% case fatality rate.

In 2023, measles caused 100,000 deaths worldwide. The US mortality rate is 1-3 per 1,000 infections, with malnutrition and busy living conditions increasing the risk.

process

WHO and AAP recommend age-adjusted vitamin A supplementation in all measles-infected children. Vitamin A reduces the risk of severe complications, with administering 50,000 IU in infants under 6 months, 100,000 IU for 6 to 11 months, and 200,000 IU in children over 12 months, and administering 24-hour intervals.

Bacterial co-infections must be treated with antibiotics targeting potential pathogens. However, due to insufficient evidence, daily antibiotic prevention is not recommended.

In the case of encephalitis, corticosteroids may be used in cases of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), but direct viral CNS involvement is supportedally managed. Current treatments that are effective in stopping the progression of SSPE have not been proven.

Preventing virus infection

Measles patients are infected 4 to 4 days after onset of symptoms. Rapid isolation and infection control are important, especially during an outbreak. Ideally, patients should be placed in an airborne infection chamber isolation chamber (AIIRS), but many facilities do not have this ability.

During the 2024 Chicago outbreak, some patients were hospitalized only for isolation purposes due to a lack of suitable home quarantine facilities, such as a gathering environment.

According to the CDC, individuals are considered immune.

Measles confirmed in the laboratory

Measles-specific IgG positivity

Recorded receipt of two MMR doses after 12 months

Presumed immunity based on births prior to 1957 is no longer sufficient for developing healthcare workers.

For individuals with no recorded immunity for 6 months or more, post-exposure MMR vaccination is recommended within 72 hours. Immunoglobulins may be administered to infants at less than 6 months. These are immunocompromised patients who are unable to receive the vaccine they were born, and pregnant individuals.

Improved vaccine coverage

Maintaining a high vaccination range is essential to prevent measles from reviving. Vaccine reluctance, which has worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic, continues to drive outbreaks.

Evidence-based communication is important. Providers recommend using strong, putative statements such as “Your child needs MMR today” and listening empathically to parental concerns. Emphasizing risks such as SSPE and immune amnesia may help to highlight the importance of vaccination.

Providers should avoid normalizing vaccine refusal, as most parents are willing to get vaccinated, but may require a sense of security and clarity.

Early vaccinations (6-11 months) are recommended for setting up an outbreak or in international travel, but two additional doses are required after 12 months for full protection.

Infants born from vaccine-derived immunity mothers may not receive appropriate transspore antibodies and are susceptible to early measles infection.