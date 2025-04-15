



The next time you reach for brown rice, you might want to think twice, especially if you're feeding young children. a New research It was found that brown rice contains significantly higher levels of arsenic than white rice. This includes 24% higher concentrations of total arsenic and 40% of inorganic arsenic, according to researchers. Why does brown rice have more arsenic? Backstory: Arsenic is a naturally occurring component found in soil and water, but long-term exposure to inorganic forms, especially long-term exposure is associated with a variety of health issues, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and problems with cognitive development in children. Brown rice tends to absorb more arsenic as the chemicals are concentrated in the outer layer of the grain. This is stored in brown rice, but peeled off with white rice during processing. Brown rice is often promoted due to its fiber and nutrient content, but these outer layers are also where the most harmful contaminants tend to accumulate. Who is at the most risk? You're deeper: Researchers found that children under the age of 5 could face the greatest risk due to body size and relatively high food intake. The World Health Organization also notes that early arsenic exposure can affect brain development and increase the risk of death in young adults. Brown raw rice to small clay recipients. (Photo by Lightrocket via Roberto Machado NOA/Getty Images) However, this study emphasized that most Americans do not consume enough brown rice to reach toxic exposure levels. The risk is primarily a concern about chronic, large intakes, and researchers have not asked people to stop eating brown rice completely. How to reduce arsenic exposure from rice What you can do: Experts recommend the following to reduce arsenic levels in both brown and white rice: Rinse thoroughly before cooking

Cook in excess water (6:1 water to slis ratio) and drain

Spin grains containing quinoa, barley, or bulger

Following FDA guidance, limiting rice intake between infants and pregnant women FDA Previously Due to the potential link between arsenic delay and brain development delays, we have issued recommendations to limit rice and rice-based snacks for babies. For most people, experts say it's still safe to taste the rice in moderation, especially when paired with the right preparation method. sauce: This article is based on recent peer-reviewed studies analyzing the arsenic content of rice varieties and health guidelines from the World Health Organization and the US Food and Drug Administration.

