PORTLAND, Ore. – Hood River County Health officials confirmed Monday that the two local deaths were linked to rare brain diseases within the last eight months. During that period, the county said there were one confirmed case and two cases of CJD, a prion disorder somewhat similar to the more commonly known “mad cow disease.” So far, two of these cases have resulted in death. Treatments for CJD are not known, and cases tend to be fatal within a year. According to the above, it is likely to affect elderly people. Centers for Disease Control and Preventionand symptoms include dementia, sudden jerk movements, difficult walking, and visual impairment. However, the risk of obtaining a CJD is very low, Hood River health officials said it is because it is not spread by air, touch through social contact or water supply. Unlike the disease of crazy cows, CJD is not commonly associated with infected meat. Most cases are “sporadicated,” says the CDC. In other words, it occurs naturally in the elderly. A small number of cases are caused by inherited mutations, and a very small number of cases are contacted through the healthcare environment. Health officials do not allow specific links between the three Hood River County cases, but health officials are monitoring cases of illness as required by state law. The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the Oregon Department of Health and the CDC. The US sees 500-600 CJD cases each year, or about 1-2 cases per million people, according to the CDC. Hood River County's population is less than 24,000 per most recent census data, so if confirmed, three cases represent outliers.

