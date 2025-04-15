Archuleta County Public Health Department releases measles updates

Archuleta County Public Health Department

Archuleta County Public Health Department (ACPHD) offers updates following confirmation of single measles cases in Archuleta

County and out-of-state cases have been identified as connected to a confirmed Archuleta county case.

ACPHD wants to emphasize that confirmed Archuleta County cases are considered in-county incidents rather than incidents. According to the definition of public health, an outbreak includes three or more connected cases. All cases of Colorado measles investigated so far are not linked. This indicates that this incident is included. The current situation in Archuleta County is classified as an incident as it includes only one confirmed case.

Although the additional cases identified are not out of state, Colorado is currently meeting the measles outbreak threshold due to its connection to the Archuleta County incident.

Based on the information available, anyone who was in the following location between the listed dates and times is exposed to measles and should be monitored for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings and high-risk settings. Symptom surveillance is particularly important for those who have not been vaccinated with the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.

•Wolf Creekski Area, US 160 East: Friday, March 28th, all day. Saturday, March 29th, all day. Sunday, March 30th, all day.

•Pagosa Medical Group, 27b Talisman Drive, Unit 3: Monday, March 31st, 9am to 12:15am, Wednesday, April 2nd, 3:45pm to 6pm

• Urban Market, 165 Country Center Drive: Monday, March 31st, 10am to 12:45pm.

We understand that news of measles cases can raise concerns and want to reassure our community that we are working to assess risks and reach out to individuals we know to mitigate widespread transmission. Measles is a highly contagious disease, but it can also be prevented by the MMR vaccine.

People exposed to measles usually develop symptoms 7-21 days after exposure. If you think you have symptoms, we highly recommend calling your healthcare provider immediately. Additionally, follow the instructions before entering the clinic. As always, if you feel sick from your fever, stay home from work/school. If fever has dry cough, runny nose, sore throat, inflamed eyes (conjunctivitis), small white spots with a bluish white center over a red background (often inside the inner mouth of the cheeks, called koprik spots), or create large spots.

Vaccination information

If you are interested in getting vaccinated, all healthcare providers and ACPHD can provide the MMR vaccine.

ACPHD offers clinic hours from 9am to 6pm on Wednesdays and 9am to 5pm on Thursdays (please call (970) 264-2409 prior to arrival.

The MMR vaccine is safe and extremely effective. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one dose is about 93% effective, while two doses are about 97% effective against measles. Most people are protected for life after two doses.

Who should get the vaccine/boost?

•Children: CDC recommends two MMR vaccines. This is the first MMR vaccine at 12-15 months, and the second dose at ages 4-6 is recommended.

•Adults: Most adults only require one dose of the MMR vaccine. However, some adults need to secure two doses: healthcare workers and international travelers.

•University students and other high school education institutions.

Was he born before 1957? People born before 1957 generally consider measles immunity to be immune due to widespread exposure to the disease. However, in certain circumstances, health facilities may consider that vaccinated healthcare workers born before 1957 lack lab evidence of immunity.

If you are unsure of your immune system, it is safe to receive the MMR vaccine.

Was he born between 1963 and 1967? The measles vaccine received will be considered ineffective and will require a booster.

Born between 1957 and 1963, 1968-1989? You may need a booster. We recommend checking with your healthcare provider.

Was it born after 1989? If two doses are received, the vaccine is considered effective.

Protect yourself and our community

We encourage all residents to make sure they are up to date with MMR vaccinations. If you are unsure of your vaccination status, please contact your healthcare provider or ACPHD. Vaccination is the best way to prevent the spread of measles.

Vaccines and boosters availability

The CDPHE Vaccine Van will offer measles vaccines and boosters at Pagosa Peak Open School at 3133 Cornerstone Drive on Friday, April 18th from 2-6pm. All ages are welcome.

ACPHD continues to monitor the situation closely and provides updates when necessary.

The ACPHD is located at 502 S. 8 Th St. in downtown Pagosa Springs.