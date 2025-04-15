



Doctors explain a national study that found high mortality rates in women after birth Updated: 7:53pm EDT April 14, 2025 Pregnancy-related deaths during the rise in the US and now, national studies have found that nearly a third of the cases occur several months after birth. To explain here, Dr. Ali Raja, Vice-Chair of Emergency Medical Care at Mas General Hospital. Dr. Raja, thank you for coming here. Thank you, Erika. Okay, Dr. Raja, you know, the US has the highest mortality rate for new mothers in high-income countries. So how are these women almost dying? Well, Ben, you're right. The death rate for mothers in the United States is undoubtedly high. However, some of these deaths occur during childbirth and labor, but not just complications during childbirth. In fact, the most common cause is that it actually involves cardiovascular problems such as hypertension and heart failure. You can also see the worsening of diseases such as depression and substance abuse. All of these contribute to the death of this study. We know you see almost everything about the ER, how often do you see such cases with new mothers? Erika. You know, we see cases like this, and whenever a patient tells them that they had given birth a few months ago, it definitely raises a red flag. What's really difficult is that many of these patients may not realize they are at risk yet, right? They believe that the most difficult part is behind them in terms of their own body. However, many of them do not have easy access to follow-up care. There is a real fairness issue. People in a community with color issues and underserved communities are truly disproportionately affected. And given the overall tension that pregnancy has on the body, it can take weeks or months for dangerous symptoms to appear. With your opinion. Dr. Raja, what should women do to reduce their health risks after birth? You know, I think first and most importantly, it's important to know that the risk isn't over just because you left the hospital. In fact, in some cases, they may just be starting. Therefore, it is important to go and book all follow-ups. If you're feeling unwell, don't hesitate to ask more. If you are dealing with high blood pressure, diabetes, or even mental health changes, speak up. Trust your instincts. And if something doesn't feel right, call your doctor and ask them to meet. It's okay, Dr. Ali Raja, AS Doctors explain a national study that found high mortality rates in women after birth Updated: 7:53pm EDT April 14, 2025 Dr. Ali Raja, director of large emergency medicine, explains a study that found high mortality among women a few months after birth. Raja says women should know that after giving birth and leaving the hospital, the risk of death is not over and that they should continue to attend regular checkups and notify the doctor of abnormalities. Dr. Ali Raja, director of large emergency medicine, explains a study that found high mortality among women a few months after birth. Raja says women should know that after giving birth and leaving the hospital, the risk of death is not over and that they should continue to attend regular checkups and notify the doctor of abnormalities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcvb.com/article/doctor-explains-national-study-that-found-high-mortality-rates-in-women-post-delivery/64481269 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos