CDC's vaccine advisory meetings will begin after the delay: Shot

. Jeff Amy/AP

For the first time since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took charge of the Department of Health and Human Services, vaccine advisors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting publicly to discuss the country's vaccine policies.

The CDC Advisory Committee Meeting on Vaccination Practices First scheduled for February However, it was postponed and raised concerns among some scientists and scientists working in public health about political interference in vaccine policies. The two-day meeting will begin on Tuesday morning.

Committee advice will be formed Vaccine access and insurance coverage.

“I feel relieved to see that it's happening and I'm very happy.” Claire HannanExecutive Director of the Vaccination Managers Association. “It is important to consider evidence to enter the vaccine schedule at open forums and do this continuous review of data and science.”

The advisory committee typically holds public meetings three times a year. Live streaming online.

During this week's meeting, the committee's independent advisors will hear from CDC staff about various vaccines, including HPV, Covid and the flu, and vote for some recommendations, such as RSV and the tropical mosquito-borne viral disease Chikungunya.

The current agenda is similar to the agenda proposed in February, but omits the vote on the influenza vaccine that was on that agenda.

When asked about the changes, HHS spokesperson Emily Hilliard responded on behalf of the CDC. “ACIP agenda items may change at any time depending on what the working group is ready to consider,” she adds, “this was not an annual vote for the daily use of the flu vaccine next season.”

The advisor is an independent expert volunteering to join the committee. Dorit ReissLaw professors at UC San Francisco say they expect them to maintain thoughtful and rigorous discussions as usual.

However, she is concerned about the impact of political interference on CDC staff who help run these meetings.

Since President Trump took office, there have been deep cuts in CDC staff. This included staff members attending and speaking at this week's meeting.

It had a calm influence on those who remained.

“We want to see if they're going to change the process in any way,” Reiss said. For example, she says she sees a change in how conflicts of interest are handled – Kennedy's repeated topics – Or whether they will time limit discussions between committee members, Reiss says.

Signs of political interference may be subtle, says Katelyn Jetelina, an epidemiologist and data scientist who writes the newsletter.Your local epidemiologist“What it might take is “for us who have heard hundreds of ACIP meetings to report whether it's business as usual or whether there's something sketched underneath the surface.”

Vaccine advocates are concerned about potential changes in policies and formal stances that could reduce confidence in vaccines.

“What I don't want to leave is a very strong support for the use of vaccines as preventive medicine,” says Dr. Anthony Fiore, a former CDC official who worked closely with the Vaccine Advisory Committee before resigning from his agency in 2021.

Kennedy has it, so he's worried It raises doubts about vaccine safety and Cancelled funds Research into vaccine reluctance.

“Up to this point, all HHS directors and all CDC directors were very enthusiastic about vaccines because they save money and are a great preventative tool,” Fiore says. However, if public confidence in the vaccine is eroded, he says vaccination levels could fall below the level necessary to reduce transmission and protect the population from illness.