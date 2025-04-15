Children exposed to harmful chemicals from mattress – AirqualityNews





Scientists are calling on mattress makers to take action following two free studies that found children exposed to high levels of hemispherical elastic organic compounds (SVOCs) during sleep. SVOCs are chemicals with lower vapor pressures than volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This means it can evaporate more slowly and remain longer in an indoor environment. The University of Toronto team learned about the Sleep Microenvironment (SME) for children and spent up to 18 hours a day. This environment includes bedding materials such as mattresses and pillows, toys, and surrounding air within the child's bed or mattress area. The types of materials commonly found in this area include various SVOCs made of plastic (used to make plastic soft and flexible), dyes, and flame retardants. These SVOCs are not chemically bound to the added material, which naturally moves to nearby surfaces such as air, dust, clothing, skin, and toys. The first of the two studies measured the chemical concentrations in the bedrooms of 25 children between 6 months and 4 years old. The second involved testing 16 new, low-cost children's mattresses purchased in Canada. The first study detected the closest level to the cot as the “concern” level of more than two dozen plasticizers, flame retardants, and UV filters in bedroom air. The second study established that mattresses are the main source of these chemicals. We also found that simulating child fever (37.5°C) and weight (7.5 kg) dramatically increased the emissions of these chemicals. Heat in particular was the cause of increased emissions. The chemicals in question are associated with learning disabilities, reduced IQ scores, behavioral problems, and memory impairment. Others are also linked to childhood asthma and cancer. “Sleep is essential for brain development, especially for toddlers and toddlers. However, our research suggests that many mattresses contain chemicals that can injure children's brains. This is a wake-up call for manufacturers and policymakers to ensure that their beds are safe and support healthy brain development,” said Miriam Diamond, a senior author at the University of Toronto. Co-author Arlene Blum, executive director of Green Science Policy Institute, added: Flame retardants have a long history of damaging children's cognitive and learning abilities. We are concerned that these chemicals are still seen on children's mattresses, even though we know that they have not proven fire safety benefits and are not necessary to comply with flammability standards. Complete research You can read it here. Image: University of Toronto

