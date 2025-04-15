Health
The discovery of special dendritic cells shed light on food allergy prevention
The immune system needs to be able to quickly attack invaders like viruses, but it can ignore harmless stimuli and cause allergies. Immune cells are known to ignore or “bear” molecules found in healthy cells in the body, for example. It is unclear how the system will achieve the latter.
Now, a new study led by researchers at NYU Langone Health reveals that special groups of cells in the intestine suppress the immune response caused by exposure to food proteins. These cells, known as “tolerant dendritic cells,” allow food to pass through the body without causing an immune response, unless it malfunctions to cause an allergy.
Cells also require the protein retinoic acid-associated orphan receptor-GAMMA-T (RORγT) and PR domain-containing 16 (PRDM16), which was found to effectively protect tolerant proteins from immune cells and protein inhalation (PRDM16) (PRDM16) (PRDM16)inflammation). Without proper functioning resistant cells, mice in this study were prone to developing food allergies and asthma.
Previous studies by the team revealed that these same cells control immune resistance to friendly intestinal bacteria, helping humans digest food and control the function of multiple organ systems. However, at the time, researchers had little knowledge of their identity or whether these cells controlled resistance to others.
Our study shows that RORγT-expressing dendritic cells are important components of immune modulatory responses that prevent food allergies. ”
Dan Littman, MD, PhD, Senior Research Author, Professor of Molecular Immunology in The Helen L. and Martin S. Kimmel Pathology Department, Professor of Cell Biology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine
“This finding adds evidence to previous research showing that these cells also maintain peace with the vastness. Microbiomethe mixture of microorganisms that live in our bodies may be important to prevent autoimmune conditions like Crohn's disease,” said Littman, who is also an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.
By analyzing genes and proteins, these cells are expressed and compared to well-understood cell types, researchers concluded that they are a type of immune cell called dendritic cells. Usually, dendritic cells show small fragments of biological substances (known as antigens) to be notified by other immune cells called T cells. This program the T cells to initiate an immune attack the next time they encounter the antigen.
However, the researchers have shown that when chlorinated dendritic cells present antigens from food or flexible microorganisms to T cells, they become T cells. Anti-inflammatoryor “regulation.” This means that the next time T cells encounter an antigen, they suppress nearby inflammation instead of attacking them.
Published in journals Nature Online April 14th, the study showed that mice without salt-resistant dendritic cells had fewer regulatory T cells ready to prevent inflammation caused by food or microbial antigens. These mice also had inflammatory T cells that caused allergies and inflammation when exposed to their antigens.
Another important finding from this paper is that researchers have discovered human equivalents of chlorinated dendritic cells by analyzing human intestinal tissue and public sequencing datasets. Littman says it is not yet clear how abundant these cells are within the human body or whether they are involved in other forms of immune resistance outside the intestine. However, these questions are easy to answer as researchers have comprehensively identified cells in new research.
“If further experiments are successful, our findings could lead to innovative ways to treat food allergies,” Littman said. “For example, if someone has a peanut allergy, they can probably use tolerant dendritic cells to create more regulatory T cells and suppress an allergic reaction to peanut molecules.”
Moving forward, Littman said researchers wanted to understand more deeply how and where chlorinated dendritic cells in the body develop, and what signals they need to receive to perform their functions.
Funding for this study was provided by National Institutes of Health Grants P30CA016087, R01AI158687, T32AL100853, F32AI181496, and K08CA283272.
In addition to Littman, other NYU Langone researchers involved in this study include co-authors Liuhui Fu, Rabi Upadhyay and Maria Pokrovskii. co-authors Francis Chen, Gabriela Romero Meza and Adam Griezmer.
Littman is a co-founder of Vendanta Biosciences and Immunai and serves on the boards of Imidomics, Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Nilo Therapeutics, Evommune, and the board of directors of Pfizer Inc.
None of these groups were involved in the current study. The conditions for these relationships are managed according to NYU Langone Health policies and procedures.
sauce:
Journal Reference:
Fu, L. , et al. (2025). PRDM16-dependent antigen presenting cells induce resistance to intestinal antigens. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/S41586-025-08982-4
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250415/Discovery-of-special-dendritic-cells-sheds-light-on-food-allergy-prevention.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mumbai's terror attacks a turning point in the links in India-Pakistan: Jaishankar; “Pakistan has remained in bad habits”
- Rabies raccoon has been identified in Collingswood, New Jersey
- What does the British Supreme Court ruling mean to a transgender woman?
- From Teen Olympic hero to Swiss ice hockey star
- The leader of El Salvador will not return the man from deported US mistakes BBC News
- The senator is denied a meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia; The judge finds a cause to hold Trump officials in contempt
- Trump said he has “loved” to deport the criminals
- Can Trump legally expel American citizens to Salvador prisons? | Donald Trump News
- Kentucky Mens Tennis OpenS Sec Tournament Thursday – UK Athletics
- The two earthquake was a warning. A much worse earthquake. -San Diego Union Tribune
- Visit of JD Vance in India: meeting with PM, trip to Jaipur, aged on the cards
- If it is true to use a false diploma, Jokowi's decision while serving is always valid