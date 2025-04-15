Do you think your bedroom is safe? This common item can damage your brain while you sleep





The bedroom is considered a safe sanctuary for rest and relaxation. While you are asleep, you will never imagine that proximity to everyday items can quietly affect your health and even hurt your brain.

Discovered by Canadian researchers Children's mattress There are toxic substances like Flame retardant and Phthalates Linked to increased risk Brain injury cancer. Flame retardants are used to reduce the flammability of products, while phthalates increase flexibility.

A team of scientists measured chemicals in the air in children between the ages of six months and four, and found two dozen phthalates, flame retardants and UV filter levels. Survey results study Published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

Researchers have discovered the highest level of chemicals near children's beds. A companion study was then conducted to confirm the reasons and found that children's mattresses were an important source of chemicals. Through simulations, it was discovered that the warmth and weight of a sleeping child can increase the release of poison. “They discovered that even simple things like heat and weight in the body of a child on a mattress can increase the release of Toxic Chemicals Healthy babies, Bright Futures research director, nonprofit organization, scientists, donor alliances, and donor alliances dedicated to reducing baby exposure, Jane Hourihan breathes in the air as they breathe while they sleep. Neurotoxic chemicals I told CNN.

“Parents should be able to abandon their children for sleep knowing they are safe and fit. The delay in flames has a long history of hurting our children. Cognitive function And the ability to learn. Co-author Arlene Blum, executive director of Green Science Policy Institute, said:

Phthalates and flame-reducing agents are chemicals that are common in household items such as mattresses, furniture, and toys. It is also found in makeup, nail polish, hair spray, body lotion, shampoo and cleanser. How these chemicals damage a child's brain It affects cognitive function Phthalate exposure is associated with a reduced IQ level in children. a study According to NYU Langone Health, between 2001 and 2016, Flame Detardant was found to contribute to a significant loss of IQ points for children. Behavioral issues

Prenatal exposure to flame-reducing agents such as polybromine diphenyl ethers (PBDES) is Caution issues Hyperactivity in children. Hormonal destruction

Phthalates can wreaking havoc in the endocrine system and can affect hormone levels that lead to developmental problems. Learning problems

Exposure to these chemicals is associated with an increased risk of learning disabilities as it can interfere with brain development at critical times. How to avoid exposure

Parents should choose products made from natural and non-toxic materials such as organic cotton and wool.

Avoid plastic toys and furniture with flame retardants.

Wash your child's bedding and toys regularly to remove chemical residues. Choose low VOC paints and furniture without adding flame retardant. (Photo courtesy: istock)

